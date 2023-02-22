40 Days for Life Vigil: Christians Pray to End Abortion – Isn’t it the Doctor Harassing THEM?editor
ANTI-ABORTION campaigners have begun 40 days of protests across Scotland and have been pictured targetting a hospital in Glasgow.
Supporters of the international 40 Days for Life campaign gathered outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) on Wednesday morning holding signs containing anti-abortion messaging.
The organisation aims to “end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses”.
They [are] expected to protest outside of the Glasgow hospital every day for the next 40 days, encompassing almost the entirety of Lent, which runs from February 22 until April 6.
Their actions were condemned by Greg Irwin, a consultant paediatric radiologist at the Royal Hospital for Children, which shares a campus with the maternity hospital. Continues…
Editor writes…
As you can see from the short video clip above, there is a mere handful of people praying quietly in the background to the doctor who clearly has time on his hands if he can leave the hospital to make movies. And is it hygienic to wear his hospital uniform outside… germs blah blah? We’ve come a long way from being forced to wear face masks and take an experimental injection to “Protect the NHS” and “Save Lives” to seeing hospital doctors wander the streets in scrubs.
Last time I participated in the 40 Days for Life outside the QEUH, it wasn’t “outside” it at all, it was quite a bit away, round a corner, etc. It looks much the same place to me so stop with the “outside the hospital” nonsense.
Scotland is no longer a free country – that is clear from the treatment of Kate Forbes who actually believed the propaganda, and thought she was allowed to hold to Christian moral beliefs and still have a fighting chance of leading the Government. Let’s stop pretending we’re a fair and free democracy – that’s baloney. And now we have Dr Greg Irwin deciding where and when people are permitted to stand – and pray – in Glasgow. Anywhere, it seems but where he doesn’t want them. Sheer nerve.
Greg Irwin is an arrogant so & so. Thankfully, I was not present today at that vigil because I would have broken their “don’t speak” rule to tell that upstart medic where to take his opinions. So much for our increasingly in-tolerant, backward looking Scotland where not only are we forced to tolerate State-sanctioned murder of the unborn, but we dare not even pray for an end to it! Looking at the signs held by the Christians praying, they display messages inviting anyone who wishes to do so, to speak to them about their situation. They are NOT approaching women to dissuade them from going on round to the hospital (should anyone happen to pass by), let alone harass them. It’s a downright, blatant falsehood to keep saying that those praying outside or near to the abortion clinics are intimidating or harassing the women who have chosen to have their baby killed. That’s not emotive language – that is a fact; that is what happens. A baby is put to death, if that is what the mother chooses.
A final thought – the contrived concern for the women going into the hospital for abortions always strikes me as ridiculous. What is their problem? What is Irwin’s problem? After all, the women have decided to do something that is legal, and they have allegedly had plenty of time to think about the issues and received “support”. When I hear that they “agonise” over this decision, then, I’m puzzled. Why? If abortion is “safe and legal” and it’s “their body, their choice” what is there to agonise about? What’s going on in their consciences? Something that worries the likes of Irwin, that’s for sure.
Your thoughts.
Well, well, well. I went searching for an email address for Dr Irwin to send him the link to this thread but no luck and I just don’t have any more time today to devote to the cause. However, I found this information, dating from 2015…
“During Ruddock’s trial, consultant radiologist Greg Irwin admitted he missed the baby’s extensive injuries, including fractured ribs.”
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/health-chiefs-probe-how-doctor-6569987
I’ll say nothing more than this: Greg Irwin really shouldn’t be wandering the street of Glasgow in his scrubs. He needs to concentrate on his job – big time.
Editor,
https://www.gla.ac.uk/subjects/medicine/staff/index.html/staffcontact/person/35dbeee38794
Greg.Irwin@glasgow.ac.uk
RCAVictor, at your service….
RCA Victor,
Thank you very much! I have now emailed Dr Irwin as follows…
Dr Irwin,
I have published a report on the Catholic Truth blog to discuss your approach to the 40 Days for Life group today. [link to this thread given here].
Pope John Paul II once said that The moral gravity of procured abortion is apparent in all its truth if we recognize that we are dealing with murder. (Evangelium Vitae # 58)
https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_jp-ii_enc_25031995_evangelium-vitae.html
As I say in my introduction, I did not attend the Vigil today – I disagree with the 40 Days’ policy of not answering critics. I was rebuked by the leader on a previous occasion when I started to speak my mind to an (insert adjective) busy-body, name-calling us for having the temerity to stand in silence and pray near (not “outside”) the Queen Elizabeth hospital.
My prayer for you now is that you will think again about the part you are playing in the toleration, if not the promotion, of the unspeakable crime of abortion. Making an evil “legal” does not change its moral depravity.
With all good wishes.
Signed…
I would agree that this doctor is overstepping his position.He is the one who is doing the harassment.
Editor, I agree, he should not be wandering the streets in his scubs, he will be bringing germs into the hospital causing risking to patient infection.
Catherine,
I am in full agreement. After the past two-three years of lectures about washing hands while singing happy birthday and other similar nonsense, seeing that doctor out of doors with his hospital wear on, just underlines the fact that we were fed a lot of lies about that virus – not that I needed anything to underline it, it’s obvious that the whole thing was an exercise in government control of the population, with the help of the medical profession. Unless Dr Irwin is authoritarian by nature, it could be that he (along with his colleagues) got a bit too used to being able to tell us what to do, how to live our lives and so he saw the vigil as just one more “control” opportunity. I’ve said it on here before, and I’ll say it again, my confidence in doctors has gone right out of the window. I’ll never feel the same about them again and I pray that I won’t need to use the NHS much, if at all, from now on. So far, I’ve used the local chemist for a couple of minor ailments and that has worked. It’s very sad, really.
Our Lord warned that some demons can only be cast out by prayer and fasting, so Lent is a particularly good time to do both, against the demons who demand these human sacrifices.
Again and again we are given proof that the medical profession has largely become a sock puppet for the socialist police state and the multinational pharmaceutical corporations who deal in death and injury.
Perhaps there is a small group of brave doctors somewhere in Scotland who would do against abortion what “America’s Frontline Doctors” did against the scamdemic:
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/about-us
RCA Victor,
I doubt it. I haven’t heard of any group like American Frontline Doctors here – I remember them fighting against the forced injections, but we’ve no doctors standing up against the government like that, more’s the pity.
As many of you will know, I had twins born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 2021. The care they received was wonderful and one particular neonatal consultant was instrumental in arranging and attending the twins’ baptism and even standing as a proxy for the godparents.
I then nominated this consultant for an award, which she received. I was delighted and thought the neonatologist thoroughly deserved it.
Imagine my horror when I saw her name appear on an open letter from “Back off Scotland” about the “protestors” outside the hospital. I immediately contacted the organisation giving out the award I nominated her for and told them I now regretted my nominating her.
How someone who cares for severely premature babies could support the murder of unborn babies is beyond me. I wrote to the hospital and told them if I attended a clinic and this consultant was the on duty consultant, I would turn and walk out. What parent would want their premature baby treated by someone who thought it was “healthcare” to murder babies in the womb?
Thankfully, I’ve never come across her again. As for this character in the video, he should concentrate on doing his job well, rather than wandering around talking about “being kind and unfriendly”. How kind is it to kill babies in the womb?
No Bishops taking part in protests, laying themselves open to prosecution. Why not?
These so called Health Care people know that Abortion is Wrong, one need not be Pro Life or Religious to know that Killing is Wrong.
The good people praying prick what every Human Being has and that is a conscience.
They can try as much as they want to suppress it but they will fail as Good will eventually always overcome Evil.
What really agitates this Particular Doctor is not people praying outside a Hospital but that He is going to Work everyday to commit Murder.
He of course can use any woke Language that he likes but when He’s lying in Bed at night
maybe not actually just now but most certainly in the near future He will be haunted by the scenes of Babies being ripped an Arm and Leg at a time from their Mothers Wombs. He will also know that Everything He owns has come from the Murder of Babies.
He is certainly Welcome to it .
I often passed by the group praying, not protesting, outside the hospital when I was going to visit my babies. They are not “outside the gates”. There are no gates. They are not on hospital grounds. Nowhere near the entrance and exit. The chance of anyone seeking an abortion having to walk by them is remote. No, this doctor is doing a bit of grandstanding.