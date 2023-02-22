40 Days for Life Vigil: Christians Pray to End Abortion – Isn’t it the Doctor Harassing THEM?

From The National Newspaper…

ANTI-ABORTION campaigners have begun 40 days of protests across Scotland and have been pictured targetting a hospital in Glasgow.

Supporters of the international 40 Days for Life campaign gathered outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) on Wednesday morning holding signs containing anti-abortion messaging.

The organisation aims to “end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses”.

They [are] expected to protest outside of the Glasgow hospital every day for the next 40 days, encompassing almost the entirety of Lent, which runs from February 22 until April 6.

Their actions were condemned by Greg Irwin, a consultant paediatric radiologist at the Royal Hospital for Children, which shares a campus with the maternity hospital. Continues…

Editor writes…

As you can see from the short video clip above, there is a mere handful of people praying quietly in the background to the doctor who clearly has time on his hands if he can leave the hospital to make movies. And is it hygienic to wear his hospital uniform outside… germs blah blah? We’ve come a long way from being forced to wear face masks and take an experimental injection to “Protect the NHS” and “Save Lives” to seeing hospital doctors wander the streets in scrubs.

Last time I participated in the 40 Days for Life outside the QEUH, it wasn’t “outside” it at all, it was quite a bit away, round a corner, etc. It looks much the same place to me so stop with the “outside the hospital” nonsense.

Scotland is no longer a free country – that is clear from the treatment of Kate Forbes who actually believed the propaganda, and thought she was allowed to hold to Christian moral beliefs and still have a fighting chance of leading the Government. Let’s stop pretending we’re a fair and free democracy – that’s baloney. And now we have Dr Greg Irwin deciding where and when people are permitted to stand – and pray – in Glasgow. Anywhere, it seems but where he doesn’t want them. Sheer nerve.

Greg Irwin is an arrogant so & so. Thankfully, I was not present today at that vigil because I would have broken their “don’t speak” rule to tell that upstart medic where to take his opinions. So much for our increasingly in-tolerant, backward looking Scotland where not only are we forced to tolerate State-sanctioned murder of the unborn, but we dare not even pray for an end to it! Looking at the signs held by the Christians praying, they display messages inviting anyone who wishes to do so, to speak to them about their situation. They are NOT approaching women to dissuade them from going on round to the hospital (should anyone happen to pass by), let alone harass them. It’s a downright, blatant falsehood to keep saying that those praying outside or near to the abortion clinics are intimidating or harassing the women who have chosen to have their baby killed. That’s not emotive language – that is a fact; that is what happens. A baby is put to death, if that is what the mother chooses.

A final thought – the contrived concern for the women going into the hospital for abortions always strikes me as ridiculous. What is their problem? What is Irwin’s problem? After all, the women have decided to do something that is legal, and they have allegedly had plenty of time to think about the issues and received “support”. When I hear that they “agonise” over this decision, then, I’m puzzled. Why? If abortion is “safe and legal” and it’s “their body, their choice” what is there to agonise about? What’s going on in their consciences? Something that worries the likes of Irwin, that’s for sure.

