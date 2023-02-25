Govt: Sinister Plans for Digital ID – Protest NOW!

25Feb

Govt: Sinister Plans for Digital ID – Protest NOW!

Editor writes…

Please send your concerns to the following email address:  dea-data-sharing@digital.cabinet-office.gov.uk

This evil plan is being pushed through by the UK Government, with an urgency that can only be described as sinister. Yet again, we are reminded of the Fatima prophecy that atheistic Communism would overtake every country in the world.  For more on this aspect of the Fatima Message, click here.

Below, my contribution to the consultation on the data sharing for identity verification services, which I emailed on Monday 20 February…

Response to the consultation on the data sharing for identity verification services

After the experience of what has been effectively totalitarian governance over the past three years, using “the virus” as an excuse, I am totally opposed to the proposed “legislation to support digital identity verification.”  It represents an unacceptable level of intrusion into the privacy of the population, and so I completely reject it.

The very concept of data sharing should ring an alarm bell in anyone with a modicum of intelligence, after the abuse of power we have suffered in the name of Covid-19. The very fact that your “consultation” lasts only eight weeks serves to underline the dangers inherent in this proposal.

If this proposal is rushed through, like so many other pieces of legislation have been rushed through in recent times, it will put the public at risk and lead to even greater surveillance and unnecessary monitoring than we suffer at the present time.  To continue to describe the UK as a “democratic” country with the manifest imposition of authoritarian governance in the past three years and continuing, is ridiculous.  We are, at best, a “soft” totalitarian State.  We may not (yet) have the “re-education” camps (the cancel culture is doing that job for now) but we are not far off being subjected to full-blown totalitarianism.  The politicians we have right now show clear signs of enjoying their power over us – they are dangerous people.  Happily, in Scotland, we have seen off Nicola Sturgeon but there are others with the same authoritarian instinct who remain in political power, north and south of the border.

In short, this proposed legislation comes with huge risks to the safety of us all – not only adults, but even children as young as 13.  It must be scrapped.   Ends. 

I would urge all our readers and bloggers to contribute to the consultation process by emailing their concerns to the following address:
dea-data-sharing@digital.cabinet-office.gov.uk

Your thoughts…   

Join the discussion...

