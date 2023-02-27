Muslims Outraged Over Damaged Qur’an… But Insulting Crucifix with Skeleton Figure, Just Fine

Editor writes…

Out for lunch with some family members a few days ago, I stopped for a moment to take a look at some objects in a shop window, horrified to spot a crucifix with a skeleton pinned to it instead of an image of the Sacred Body of Our Lord, selling for a cool £29.99.

We trooped in to the shop to complain. The young man behind the counter was Asian and it was a shop packed with fancy goods for home and hearth.

He couldn’t understand the issue until I explained that since his religion did not allow any depiction of Muhammed at all, and all Hell breaks loose if anyone dares to do so despite the fact that Muhammed never claimed to be a divine being, just a human being, we are appalled to see the crucifix with skeleton figure in his shop window because unlike Muhammed, Christ, did claim to be divine. Christians everywhere believe Him to be God. Thus to see an image of His Body replaced with a skeleton is not merely shocking, but truly blasphemous.

Nothing he could do about it, sums up the outcome of that particular theology lesson. “I just work here” was the mantra. Boss on holiday for three weeks.

I said I would wait for one month before returning to the store and if the offensive “crucifix” is still on sale and on display in that window, I will have to act, either by publicising his shop on this blog and alerting the press to it, OR… reporting it as a hate crime. In fact, this possibility didn’t occur to me until some time later and was reinforced when I saw the irrational response of the extremists in the above video. Their wild reaction to a simple accident in a primary school, where an autistic child accidentally caused some material damage to a copy of the Qur’an, speaks of mental illness – and then some. I recall the Bibles in use in GCSE classrooms across England when I taught there – tattered through years of usage, but nobody in their right mind would react violently on witnessing the results of such student carelessness. Gerragrip.

Note: This thread is not to be used to make nasty personal remarks about Muslims or Islam. For one thing, not every Muslim is to blame for that shocking crucifix. Stick to the issues, please and thank you. A key issue is…. would a claim under the hate crime legislation be taken seriously – or not?

Your thoughts…

