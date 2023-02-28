The Corruption of Children – Exciting Stuff…

From Les Femme: Women of Truth

“Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik blasts pornographic books in education, including an incident involving a Maine sixth grader who took a sexually explicit book home to his father.” – Fox News

In this video Chaya Raicik says, “This is just creepy.” An 11-year-old boy wanted to check a book out from the school library to show his father because the book had two men lying on a bed together. The school librarian asked the boy if he wanted more books on that subject and if he wanted the graphic novel version.

The librarian wore a mask but the boy said he could tell she was so excited that he was checking out the book. When she asked the boy if he wanted more he replied no…he was just taking it home to show his father. The boy said at that point the librarian’s face turned completely red and she got nervous.

Chaya says, “It just makes you wonder. Why do these far left activists in our schools want kids to read porn so badly? It’s so creepy.”

Well, Chaya, the answer is that the librarian’s demons were surfacing. They – the demons – got excited just thinking they were going to corrupt the boy’s innocence because that’s what evil does. That’s their job…their assignment from Lucifer.

Actually the description of evil is “corruption of innocence”. That’s why far left activists are in schools. So many innocent young children available to them. To ruin. To corrupt. These people are evil and we must never hesitate to confront them every chance we get. They’ll always back down since the devil is really a sniveling coward. Source…

Editor writes…

Yet again, we ask the 64,000 dollar question – where is the Catholic clergy in all of this corruption of the young? Why are the bishops not speaking out? We don’t need to ask why the Pope isn’t speaking out; he has bigger things on his mind, like how to totally obliterate the traditional Latin Mass, and too bad about the ongoing corruption of children in schools. I’m reliably informed that there is LGBTQ+ material all over Scottish secondary* schools, so goodness only knows what is going on in the secondaries. Your thoughts…

I had originally written “primary” schools but Petrus corrected this in the comments, for which, gratitude.

