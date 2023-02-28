The Corruption of Children – Exciting Stuff…editor
From Les Femme: Women of Truth
“Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik blasts pornographic books in education, including an incident involving a Maine sixth grader who took a sexually explicit book home to his father.” – Fox News
In this video Chaya Raicik says, “This is just creepy.” An 11-year-old boy wanted to check a book out from the school library to show his father because the book had two men lying on a bed together. The school librarian asked the boy if he wanted more books on that subject and if he wanted the graphic novel version.
The librarian wore a mask but the boy said he could tell she was so excited that he was checking out the book. When she asked the boy if he wanted more he replied no…he was just taking it home to show his father. The boy said at that point the librarian’s face turned completely red and she got nervous.
Chaya says, “It just makes you wonder. Why do these far left activists in our schools want kids to read porn so badly? It’s so creepy.”
Well, Chaya, the answer is that the librarian’s demons were surfacing. They – the demons – got excited just thinking they were going to corrupt the boy’s innocence because that’s what evil does. That’s their job…their assignment from Lucifer.
Actually the description of evil is “corruption of innocence”. That’s why far left activists are in schools. So many innocent young children available to them. To ruin. To corrupt. These people are evil and we must never hesitate to confront them every chance we get. They’ll always back down since the devil is really a sniveling coward. Source…
Editor writes…
Yet again, we ask the 64,000 dollar question – where is the Catholic clergy in all of this corruption of the young? Why are the bishops not speaking out? We don’t need to ask why the Pope isn’t speaking out; he has bigger things on his mind, like how to totally obliterate the traditional Latin Mass, and too bad about the ongoing corruption of children in schools. I’m reliably informed that there is LGBTQ+ material all over Scottish secondary* schools, so goodness only knows what is going on in the secondaries. Your thoughts…
- I had originally written “primary” schools but Petrus corrected this in the comments, for which, gratitude.
Comments (9)
This pure evil agenda is being pushed all over by the education civil servants, by education senior staff in local authorities, is it not time that parents woke up and started making lots more noise about this.
So much poison around and people are swallowing it.
The Nicola thing having a man – a convicted rapist – in a women’s prison, as Stalin would say “useful idiots”.
graeme,
Well said. It’s unbelievable that this is going on in schools – and not just in the USA. I think Petrus posted something recently mentioning that Scottish CATHOLIC primary schools are infested with LGBT stuff – it is that to which I refer in my introduction. It’s hard to believe that anyone in authority in Catholic education would permit this, let alone mandate it. Demonic activity is the only explanation.
Editor,
It was Catholic secondary schools. I haven’t seen any evidence in primary schools, thank goodness.
Petrus,
Thank you for that correction which I will place into my introduction.
Graeme,
Very recently a teaching trade union claimed they were sending LGBT novels to “all schools”. I contacted them and said I assumed they wouldn’t be sending them to Catholic schools. No reply. I don’t know if they have been sent out or not, but I haven’t seen any sign of them.
Where is the Catholic clergy in the ongoing corruption of the young? Well, far too many of them seem to actually be on board with it, if we recall the sexual abuse priest scandals and the degenerate circles in which McCarrick traveled.
I’d say corruption of the young can be directly traced back to corruption of the Faith, including the Vatican II change regarding the first end of marriage.
The N.O. parish through which I returned to the Church in 1999 had a discreetly homosexual PP whose sermons were invariably about “love.” Of course, he did not dare to mention what kind of “love” he had in mind, but that’s precisely the problem: all perversion is now justified by the alleged presence of “love,” including between men and boys. It’s all part of that “human dignity” dontcha know, not to mention the “theology of the body.”
RCA Victor,
Your first paragraph is, sadly, so true. As is your linking of the corruption of the Faith with the corruption of the young.
As for your “discreet” homosexual PP of yore – it’s unsettling to notice how many priests are quite overtly effeminate these days. I’ll put it no more strongly than that. But, I know I’m not alone in thinking this – a young person said the same thing to me just the other day. Whether it’s manner of speaking or mannerisms, taking offence at perceived slights like an old woman, whatever, there is a decided lack of manly priests around these days; on that my young friend and I agreed.
Interesting how these things are always tied to the homosexual agenda, and — as our Dear Editor so aptly points out — how the Catholic clergy and hierarchy are silent on this matter. As St. Peter Damien so famously asked, “For God’s sake, why do you damnable sodomites pursue the heights of ecclesiastical dignity with such fiery ambition?” Is doesn’t seem possible that these perverts have never read the frightful words of Our Lord: “But he that shall scandalize one of these little ones that believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone should be hanged about his neck, and that he should be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (Matt. 18:6)
Marinaio,
It is startling just how quickly homosexuality spread and became accepted in the west. To go from being a criminal offence, punishable by imprisonment, to being almost mandatory, is quite something. We should learn from such zeal 😀
The silence from the hierarchy, however, on the eternal consequences of living in this way is inexplicable – without taking into account diabolical influence.