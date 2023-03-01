Bishops of England & Wales to Re-Introduce Communion From Chalice – Sacrilege Anyone?

From the Catholic Herald…

Holy Communion under both species is to be reintroduced into Catholic parishes from the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

The bishops of England and Wales have collectively agreed to permit the faithful to receive Communion from chalices during Masses three years after they suspended the practice because of fears about the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Each diocese, and often parishes individually, will decide whether to lift the restrictions altogether in time for Easter.

Among the first dioceses to publicly announce a relaxation of the rules was the Archdiocese of Westminster where priests have been notified that they can reintroduce both species at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper “given the theological significance of the celebration”.

Auxiliary Bishop John Sherrington said in a letter to the clergy that “a number of priests and people have asked recently about the reintroduction of the reception of Holy Communion from the chalice”.

“This was discussed at the standing committee and also with the deans at a recent meeting held by Zoom,” he wrote.

“The period leading up to Holy Thursday presents an opportunity for appropriate catechesis of the faithful regarding the significance of the reception of Holy Communion under either or both species,” continued Bishop Sherrington.

“Important teaching, such as the totality of the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of the Lord is received in either or both species, the personal disposition of those receiving Holy Communion, and the reverence offered to the Blessed Sacrament should be included.

“For ease of reception of communion for large con-celebrations of priests (such as the Chrism Mass), communion under both kinds by intinction is still recommended.”

Fr Philip Dyer-Perry, parish priest at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Staines, welcomed the decision.

“I understood and supported the temporary withdrawal of the chalice on health grounds, but it still felt like a loss,” he told Independent Catholic News.

“After all, when Jesus said ‘take and drink’ I think he meant it. I don’t expect great numbers to avail of the Precious Blood, as after all it was hard enough to encourage people pre-Covid, but the thing is that at least it will be there and people will have the option to ‘drink deeper’ both literally and metaphorically in the mystery of the Eucharist. There is so much richness in understanding the Eucharist not only as food but also as drink.” [Emphasis added by Editor of Catholic Truth].

Fr Joe Ryan, parish priest of St John Vianney, West Green, said: “Interestingly, each parish has to decide for itself.

“There are few occasions where we are free to decide on matters in individual cases – it is going to cause confusion in parishes if there is not some agreed arrangement.

“This is true in areas like ours, where people attend three or four different churches on occasions. The Sign of Peace also needs to be considered.”

In many Catholic parishes, the faithful continue to be offered disinfectant gel on entering a church and priests continue to clean their hands with it on the altar even though restrictions against Covid have been relaxed nationally for more than a year.

Many parishes have yet to reintroduce the sign of peace during the Mass. Source – Catholic Herald…

Editor writes…

“I don’t expect great numbers to avail of the Precious Blood, as after all it was hard enough to encourage people pre-Covid…”

Is this admission evidence, one hopes, that there remains some “Catholic sense” in the faithful, even after almost 60 years of brainwashing about Communion under both kinds?

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



