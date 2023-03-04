Journalist’s Bombshell Lockdown Files – Authoritarian Pandemic Governance Unravelling!

04Mar

From the Evening Standard… 

Be careful what you share on WhatsApp and never let Isabel Oakeshott in on a big secret if you don’t want it being leaked to the world.

So far, these appear to be the main learnings from the latest political scandal that is The Lockdown Files, a major expose of the government’s handling of the pandemic published by Oakeshott, a political journalist, in The Telegraph this week — or at least they probably are for Matt Hancock, who is quickly discovering the cold, hard reality of what it means to be thrown to the wolves by the woman he trusted to be his ghost-writer.

The extraordinary drip-feed of revelations dubbed #thelockdownfiles comprises of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages — 2.3 million words — between then-health secretary Hancock and other ministers at the height of the pandemic in what is quickly becoming the biggest leak of data involving the Government since the 2009 MPs’ expenses scandal.  Continues… 

Editor writes…

Isabel argues that the official (Government) inquiry into the pandemic could take decades and we, the public, deserve to have this information now. Do you agree, or is there an important moral issue at stake here ?  Is she, perhaps, causing scandal of one kind or another by publishing her exchange of messages with Matt Hancock, former Health Secretary? Are her critics right to accuse her of betraying his trust? Personally, I think “betraying trust” – i.e. exposing the truth – is what journalists are supposed to be all about.  Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

