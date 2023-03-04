Saint: “They have the buildings, we have the Faith.” In Glasgow, they don’t even want the buildings!

From Flourish…

Priests and parishioners are to be asked to come together to work out how best to organise parish life in the Archdiocese of Glasgow in coming years.

But Archbishop Nolan has made it clear that change is on the cards.

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Flourish to mark his first year as Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Nolan has revealed that local communities will be tasked with recommending which churches should be closed and which retained in their local zone to take account of the new reality of lower practising rates post Covid, fewer priests and population shift.

The Archbishop said: “Before deciding on changes or closures it is essential that we have a clear vision of what the purpose of the Church is and then we look at the resources we have in terms of people and properties and decide how best to utilise them.

“The Church is there to spread the good news, to reach out to others who are not yet touched by the Gospel. Yet we often think of parishes as places to dispense the sacraments to those who already come along every Sunday. We have to find a way to fulfil our primary challenge to reach out to all.

“We have a number of churches which need a lot of money spent on them – maybe a million pounds for a new roof – and of course we have to keep people warm and dry. But we are putting all our money into buildings. No-one is coming to me and saying ‘I need a million pounds for evangelisation and youth work!’.

Later this month the number of deaneries in the Archdiocese will be reduced from nine to five. Each new zone will be asked to examine the challenges and resources in its own area and recommend a way forward. Source…

Editor writes…

It is truly tragi-comic to watch the unravelling of the modernist – formerly Catholic – parishes in the Archdiocese of Glasgow. I am reminded of the great Saint and Doctor of the Church, Athanasius, who consoled the Catholics of his time when the Arian heretics controlled the churches: he writes…

May God comfort you. I know moreover that not only this thing saddens you, but also the fact that while others have obtained the churches by violence, you are meanwhile cast out from your places. For they hold the places, but you the Apostolic Faith. They are, it is true, in the places, but outside of the true Faith; while you are outside the places indeed, but the Faith, within you. Let us consider whether is the greater, the place or the Faith. Clearly the true Faith. Source.

Those of us who are clinging to the “old Faith” – the Apostolic Faith to which St Athanasius refers – are effectively cast out from the parish buildings, courtesy of Traditionis Custodes. And so, it’s laughable to discover that the modernists in Glasgow have not only lost the Faith, but they don’t want the buildings either. Gimme a break!

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



