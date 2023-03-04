Saint: “They have the buildings, we have the Faith.” In Glasgow, they don’t even want the buildings!editor
Priests and parishioners are to be asked to come together to work out how best to organise parish life in the Archdiocese of Glasgow in coming years.
But Archbishop Nolan has made it clear that change is on the cards.
In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Flourish to mark his first year as Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Nolan has revealed that local communities will be tasked with recommending which churches should be closed and which retained in their local zone to take account of the new reality of lower practising rates post Covid, fewer priests and population shift.
The Archbishop said: “Before deciding on changes or closures it is essential that we have a clear vision of what the purpose of the Church is and then we look at the resources we have in terms of people and properties and decide how best to utilise them.
“The Church is there to spread the good news, to reach out to others who are not yet touched by the Gospel. Yet we often think of parishes as places to dispense the sacraments to those who already come along every Sunday. We have to find a way to fulfil our primary challenge to reach out to all.
“We have a number of churches which need a lot of money spent on them – maybe a million pounds for a new roof – and of course we have to keep people warm and dry. But we are putting all our money into buildings. No-one is coming to me and saying ‘I need a million pounds for evangelisation and youth work!’.
Later this month the number of deaneries in the Archdiocese will be reduced from nine to five. Each new zone will be asked to examine the challenges and resources in its own area and recommend a way forward. Source…
Editor writes…
It is truly tragi-comic to watch the unravelling of the modernist – formerly Catholic – parishes in the Archdiocese of Glasgow. I am reminded of the great Saint and Doctor of the Church, Athanasius, who consoled the Catholics of his time when the Arian heretics controlled the churches: he writes…
May God comfort you. I know moreover that not only this thing saddens you, but also the fact that while others have obtained the churches by violence, you are meanwhile cast out from your places. For they hold the places, but you the Apostolic Faith. They are, it is true, in the places, but outside of the true Faith; while you are outside the places indeed, but the Faith, within you. Let us consider whether is the greater, the place or the Faith. Clearly the true Faith. Source.
Those of us who are clinging to the “old Faith” – the Apostolic Faith to which St Athanasius refers – are effectively cast out from the parish buildings, courtesy of Traditionis Custodes. And so, it’s laughable to discover that the modernists in Glasgow have not only lost the Faith, but they don’t want the buildings either. Gimme a break!
Your thoughts…
Comments (3)
They just won’t admit the Vatican II experiment has failed, and because of this, they’ve become ‘dog in a manger’ about ecclesiastical property. They have no use for it, due to plummeting congregations, but they’d never give it to traditional communities, because that would be an admission of the failure of everything they’ve stood for. They’d rather the churches be converted into nightclubs, mosques or private flats.
ED I do not know the size of the T.L.MASS congregation in Glasgow but our T.L.Mass in the Motherwell Diocese was 50 and growing. Also their was only Paper that went into the Collection Box of course T.C. put an End to Our Mass and I know yours also is under pressure from the powers that be .
My big point being that over the year in Our Mass contributions would have amounted to Approx £ 15.000 . Talk about cutting off the hand that feeds you.
Of course I read your comment about telling the Pass Keeper a couple of weeks ago that no way were you contributing after the announcement that it would be the last T.L.Mass in that particular Church and rightly so. Forby the obvious by these Men which is Worship to Almighty God their certainly not doing Diocesan Finances any good.
“Before deciding on changes or closures it is essential that we have a clear vision of what the purpose of the Church is…”
Oh, you certainly do have a clear vision of what the Church is, Your Excellencies, but it isn’t even remotely Catholic. The Catholic Church stands on two pillars: Tradition and Scripture. Without Tradition, which is the evil plan of the present Pope and those who placed him on the Chair of Peter, the whole thing is just Protestant – spiced up, for good measure, with a little paganism and Freemasonry into the bargain. And like Protestantism, it falls flat on its face.
I also tend to look through the other end of the telescope in response to such statements as the hierarchy will never admit that Vatican II is a failure. Actually, it is a smashing success – key word, smashing – since its purpose was to replace the Catholic Church with a new, false religion.
Getting back to the immediate topic, I wonder where the “faithful” of this new religion – if there are any left, ultimately – will worship their false god? And looking further ahead, since there will be no parishes, why bother to have bishops and clergy? Who’s going to pay for them?
Who knows, maybe they will just “worship” on Zoom and in chat rooms…with masks on, of course…