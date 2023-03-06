Pope Francis’ Latest Absurdity: Priests Should Absolve The Unrepentant in Confession – DUH…

Pope Francis’ Latest Absurdity: Priests Should Absolve The Unrepentant in Confession – DUH…

From the Catholic Thing…

The situation of the Catholic Church at present is one of grave disorder, due in large part to the willingness of Pope Francis to say, do, and tolerate things that no pope in history has ever said, done, or tolerated.

His recent off-the-cuff remarks instructing priests not to deny absolution to anyone who comes to Confession, for instance. This is in direct contradiction to the teaching of the Church concerning the requisite dispositions required for the valid reception of God’s pardon in the sacrament of penance.

Penitents who, for whatever reason, refuse to repent of the sins they may accuse themselves of in confession cannot be absolved. It would have seemed unthinkable that Pope Francis would say they should be absolved anyway. But he did.

He returned to this theme on his recent trip to Africa. He told the bishops of Congo: “Always. Always forgive in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.” In a similar vein, in 2021, he said that he has never denied Holy Communion to anyone.

Pope Francis wants priests in the confessional to follow his example when they are faced with an unrepentant sinner. In such a scenario, Confession is turned into a meaningless charade. An obstinate sinner should never be given absolution for an offense for which he is not repentant. His refusal to abjure his sins renders him incapable of receiving God’s sacramental pardon.

What is the logic of absolving someone who clings to his sins? The unholy farce of attempting to absolve an unrepentant sinner who intends to keep sinning is a grave violation of the priest’s duty to guide the faithful in Christ’s path of virtue and grace, not the destructive path of sin and spiritual death. Yet that is what Pope Francis told priests they should do…

Pope Francis’ manifest neglect of his duty to defend the Church’s teaching in the face of grave errors urgently calls for a “tough love,” i.e., intervention in which courageous Cardinals and bishops, setting aside customary politeness and deference, frankly tell the pope that this madness must be stopped. Now.  Read entire article here…

Editor writes…

Given his reputation for being somewhat unabashed when it comes to sins of impurity himself, could it be that Francis is among those whom he ridiculously seeks to absolve, repentant or not?  One has to wonder.  What else could prompt such a nonsensical statement?   I mean, who would even think of going to Confession unless they were repentant?  Your thoughts…

Signed, Puzzled, Glasgow    

  • RCAVictor Reply

    Just one more anti-Catholic statement from Francis the Destroyer that priests and bishops should ignore. Of course, if some squeaky wheel “penitent” complains to the bishop that absolution was not granted, and the bishop is a Francis flunky, God help that poor priest for trying to be Catholic.

    In Communist countries, children are trained to report their parents, other relatives and friends for statements and/or activities deemed dangerous to the Party and the Party line. The Catholic Church has been doing likewise with her laity for many years – not by training but by precedent – regarding priests who dare to uphold the Faith.

    I wonder why Our Lady didn’t tell Sister Lucy that Communism would not only overtake all nations, but the Church as well.

    March 6, 2023 at 10:48 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply

    One question about this “unholy farce”: if a priest absolves a penitent whom he knows is unrepentant, has the priest committed a mortal sin?

    March 6, 2023 at 10:55 pm

