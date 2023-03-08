SNP Leadership – Will Anything Change… Really?editor
Some Glaswegians comment on the leadership candidates – filmed in George Square, city centre…
Editor writes…
I must admit, I didn’t watch the leadership debate, not because I’m not interested in
their lies what they have to say, but because I did not know to tune into the channel. That’s an offshoot of not being a regular viewer on mainstream news channels. Anyway, from the little I’ve seen and read, I doubt if any of the candidates will set the heather on fire, certainly not by actively promoting Christian values. If anyone did watch, and can inform us of any questions (and candidates’ responses) on moral issues, such as abortion and euthanasia, the awful Gender Recognition Bill which I believe Humza Yousaf plans to resurrect, that would be helpful. For now, I don’t expect any change in the direction of the SNP or Scottish Government. St Andrew, pray for us!
Your thoughts…
Comment (1)
The woman in the blue jacket is my favourite and her final words at the end, say it all. There are many more people who think like her in Scotland than the media would have us think. It doesn’t matter who wins this race, nothing will change, definitely not for the better.