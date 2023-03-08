SNP Leadership – Will Anything Change… Really?

08Mar

SNP Leadership – Will Anything Change… Really?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Politicians, China, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Pro-life, Abortion, Homosexuality, England, Scottish Government, Climate Change, Family, Transgenderism, Westminster Parliament, Environment, Wales, Europe, Judgement, Brexit, Crime and Punishment, Science, Russia, Health, Politics, Socialism, Education, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , , , 1 Comment

Some Glaswegians comment on the leadership candidates – filmed in George Square, city centre… 

Editor writes…

I must admit, I didn’t watch the leadership debate, not because I’m not interested in their lies what they have to say, but because I did not know to tune into the channel.  That’s an offshoot of not being a regular viewer on mainstream news channels.  Anyway, from the little I’ve seen and read, I doubt if any of the candidates will set the heather on fire, certainly not by actively promoting Christian values.  If anyone did watch, and can inform us of any questions (and candidates’ responses) on moral issues, such as abortion and euthanasia, the awful Gender Recognition Bill which I believe Humza Yousaf plans to resurrect, that would be helpful.  For now, I don’t expect any change in the direction of the SNP or Scottish Government.  St Andrew, pray for us! 

Your thoughts…

Comment (1)

  • Margaret Mary Reply

    The woman in the blue jacket is my favourite and her final words at the end, say it all. There are many more people who think like her in Scotland than the media would have us think. It doesn’t matter who wins this race, nothing will change, definitely not for the better.

    March 8, 2023 at 11:10 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

18Nov

Is Former First Minister Bashing Scotland Or IS He Right To Say That Scotland IS “Stuck In Treacle”?

From the Daily Record... A former First Minister has claimed Scotland is... read more

18Oct

What on Earth IS “The Catholic Ethos”?

From the Scottish Catholic Observer, 11/10/19 ‘Our schools are inclusive, not divisive,’... read more

05Apr

Catholics & The “Trans” Issue…

Editor writes... Caroline Farrow, interviewed in the GB News clip above, is... read more

18Aug

Fake News Becomes Fun News…

By far, my favourite news anchors and political commentators are those... read more

16Mar

The John Fisher School: Woke Bullying in Action As Scandalous Snap Ofsted Inspection Takes Place

From i News... Ofsted is conducting a snap inspection at a Catholic state... read more

04Dec

Is it Christian To Sentence Terrorists (& Plotters) To Life Imprisonment?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8avLGk-6ekY Comment: There has been widespread news coverage of the comments by the... read more

01Feb

Managing Medjugorje: Vatican Cop-Out

THE EPONYMOUS FLOWER reports : 'Cardinal Vinko Puljic, Archbishop of Sarajevo... read more

02Oct

October & Living Rosary Association…

Ven. Pauline Jaricot The following article, written by Kevin Rowles, one of... read more

28Jan

Peter’s Pence: Bishops in U.S. Facing Legal Action Over Abuse of Funds…

From the National Catholic Register... The Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera... read more

03Aug

An American In Aberdeen: He Opposes “Conspiracy Theories” – Except His Own!

From the Daily Record... An ex-pastor who left the US for Scotland... read more

%d bloggers like this: