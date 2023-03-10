Feast of St John Ogilvie: Did He Die For The Faith OR Religious Freedom & Freedom of Conscience?

Editor writes…

By claiming that Scotland’s only post-Reformation martyr gave his life in the cause of religious freedom and freedom of conscience (to follow whatever religion one chooses), the above commentators embody the spirit of our ecumenical/interfaith age – the age of religious indifferentism.  The video dates from around 4 years ago but the sentiment persists to the present time.   It is a blatant error.

If John Ogilvie had been fighting for religious freedom, there would have been no need to go about in disguise – think about it.  If his argument was “each to his own” and “tolerance” of every religion and none, he would not be a Catholic martyr.

In fact, the saint himself told us why he had returned to his homeland from the continent: he had returned to Scotland, he said, “to unteach heresy and to save souls”. Clear as the proverbial crystal. Similarly, his reference to the “heretics” in the crowd at his execution do not sound like the words of a man who cares a toss about “tolerance” of every religion and none. Why, then, would any Catholic insist that he had died merely to make a stand for so-called “religious freedom”?  Or is it actually true to say – and in harmony with God’s Divine Revelation – that one religion, one “denomination”, is as good as another?  Your thoughts…

John Ogilvie SJ was paraded through the streets before being hanged at Glasgow Cross on 10 March, 1615. His last words were: “If there be here any hidden Catholics, let them pray for me but the prayers of heretics I will not have.” After he was pushed from the stairs, he threw his concealed rosary out into the crowd. There is a story that one of his enemies caught it and subsequently became a Catholic.  St John Ogilvie, pray for Scotland!  

