Humza Yousaf To Introduce Abortion Up To Birth & Sex Selective Abortion… Risking God’s Wrath?

Humza Yousaf, who is running to be the next First Minister of Scotland, has committed to removing abortion from the criminal law, which would introduce abortion on demand, for any reason, up in birth in Scotland – along with legalising sex-selective abortion.

The three candidates for the next First Minister of Scotland were approached by campaign group, Back Off Scotland, asking them whether they supported three changes to abortion legislation. Back Off Scotland is the Scottish arm of the Back Off campaign, which is run by the UK’s largest abortion provider, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).

The third of the three proposed law changes is “removing abortion from the criminal law”.

Humza Yousaf then announced on Twitter that he would support all three changes, including “bringing forward decriminalisation proposals in current parliament term”.

Abortion on demand, for any reason, up to birth

Currently abortion is a crime under common law in Scotland. While abortion is technically a crime, the Abortion Act provides exemptions under which abortion can take place. This in practice allows abortion to be available on request through to the 24-week limit outlined in the Abortion Act.

The abortion provider, BPAS, is campaigning for abortion to be fully ‘decriminalised’ in Scotland, England and Wales. In England and Wales, this would involve repealing sections 58 and 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act along with the Infant Life Preservation Act. In Scotland, this would involve introducing a new law clarifying that abortion is not a crime.

As the Abortion Act 1967 was passed to create exemptions to criminal law in Scotland, ‘decriminalising’ abortion would involve introducing a new law clarifying that abortion is not a crime and this would make the Abortion Act 1967 redundant in Scotland.

This change in law would scrap the current 24-week time limit for abortion – and abortion would be available on demand, for any reason, up to birth. The upper time limit would be completely abolished. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Can there be anything more barbaric than murdering a child even as it is being born? Lets be clear, “abortion up to birth” means “infanticide” – killing an infant. Where is the outrage from priests and bishops in Scotland about this? Will their contrived shock-horror be restricted to a banal press release? Your thoughts…

Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the unborn, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

