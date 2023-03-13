USA: Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden Govt Lies about “Insurrection”… January 6 = Fake News

13Mar

USA: Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden Govt Lies about “Insurrection”… January 6 = Fake News

Morals, Fatima, The Catholic Church, Papacy, Angels, Pope Francis, Broadcasting Media, Politicians, Miracles, Vatican, Apparitions, Judgement, Sin, Bishops, Psychology, Hierarchy, Science, Magisterium, Politics, Priesthood, Supernatural, Socialism, Tradition, USA, Social Media, Communism, Marxism, International , , , 0 Comments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson unveils Jan. 6 video that shows Capitol police escorting protesters through building, including ‘QAnon Shaman,’ on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Editor writes…

It’s chilling to think that there are hundreds of people languishing in prison even to this day who have not been in court to answer charges related to this “insurrection”.

Are there any politicians fighting for their release?  Are there any American bishops speaking out about this, demanding elementary justice for these citizens? If not, why not?

Your thoughts.

 

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

30Mar

Coronavirus Requires One World Government – Cat Out Of Bag?

From Lifesitenews... One world government needed to cope with COVID-19, says former... read more

20Jan

Poland: SSPX Priest Arrested For Covid Offences

From The Remnant Newspaper... Laudetur Iesus Christus. I would like to inform you... read more

09Sep

Separating The Mass From Its Purpose…

From the Catholic Herald, 8th September, 2017... Matthew Schmitz is right that... read more

01Aug

Archie Battersbee: DO “Hospitals Know Best”?

From the Sun Newspaper -  what happened to Archie Battersbee Editor writes... Firstly, let's... read more

19May

Pentecost NOT “Birth of the Church”

Editor: it is a common error, repeated often in homilies/sermons, that... read more

09Oct

Our Lady of Fatima Arrives for the Synod

THE FATIMA CENTER IS IN ROME ASKING OUR LADY'S PROTECTION << Where... read more

17Apr

Defence of Latest Vatican Attempt to Kill Traditional Latin Mass – Convincing?

From the YouTube platform... The Vatican recently released new regulations for the... read more

27Dec

Is Religious Liberty A Problem?

Comment Many, if not most, Catholics appear to think that as long as the... read more

08May

Teachers: those who instruct many in virtue, will shine like bright stars for all eternity (Dan 11:33)

Blogger Leitourgos writes:  [I've been] thinking about a possible topic for those... read more

08Aug

Covid 19: Weaponizing Medicine…Doctors & Media Have Blood On Their Hands…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5kqlzjByQI Comment:  I've become a fan of Dennis Prager, especially his fireside chats. ... read more

%d bloggers like this: