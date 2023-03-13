USA: Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden Govt Lies about “Insurrection”… January 6 = Fake News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson unveils Jan. 6 video that shows Capitol police escorting protesters through building, including ‘QAnon Shaman,’ on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Editor writes…

It’s chilling to think that there are hundreds of people languishing in prison even to this day who have not been in court to answer charges related to this “insurrection”.

Are there any politicians fighting for their release? Are there any American bishops speaking out about this, demanding elementary justice for these citizens? If not, why not?

Your thoughts.

