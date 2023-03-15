There Really ARE People Around Who Still Think the SSPX is in Schism… Seriously? Gimme a Break!editor
From Catholic World Report…
Bishop Athanasius Schneider has recently thrown down the glove in an interview with LifeSiteNews, claiming that those of us who believe the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) is still in schism have “a very narrow, legalistic view of the reality of the Church” and we are “putting the letter of the Canon Law above the importance, the primary importance of the fullness of the Catholic faith and of the traditional liturgy.”
Is this a fair and accurate assessment? Should we trust the auxiliary bishop of Astana when he praises Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre as “a prophet of our time” and tells priests they can “go to the SSPX” if they are forbidden to use the 1962 Missal? Should the laity be prompted by his encouragement to attend SSPX Masses and financially support them?
At the beginning of last year, I wrote an open letter, published by CWR, to a Polish priest who left the Dominican Order to adhere to the SSPX. This was a testimony of my experiences with this fractious and splintering religious group in the traditional Catholic movement, and of my decision to leave its boundaries and embrace the unity of Rome. Since my letter was published, I have publicly debated a pro-SSPX apologist, engaged in many discussions with both former and current supporters of Msgr. Lefebvre’s movement, and created the “Contra Traddom” YouTube and podcast series with John Salza and Dom Dalmasso at The Logos Project.
Our collaborative investigation into the confusing and controversial situation of the SSPX has brought some key issues into focus, and I will present some of them in this article as a more thorough counterpart to my personal testimony. While not exhaustive, it will suffice to show the shoddy scholarship and even outright dishonesty of the SSPX and its apologists. Continue reading here…
While there are certainly priests and people within the SSPX who have the schismatic spirit denounced by Archbishop Lefebvre, just as there are priests and people in parishes who are in de facto schism from the traditional Catholic Faith, I am amazed that there are still
numpties people around who – despite the liturgical and moral chaos reigning in the Church at the present time – still think that the SSPX per se is in schism. Read the Catholic World Report article and assess the commentary – makes interesting reading. Then check out the other side: click here for a (rather lengthy) “deep dive” into what the SSPX is all about, before sharing your thoughts…
Among Andrew Bartel’s numerous incorrect assertions, this one is perhaps one of the worst: “They have even erected their own marriage tribunals and annulment process, during which they require their adherents to swear on the Holy Gospels to have nothing to do with the bishops’ tribunals!” Really? “Swearing on the Holy Gospels?” Almost sounds Masonic, with secret oaths and rituals . . . What a charlatan!
It is true that the SSPX has its own marriage tribunals, something Mrs. Marinaio and I have often disagreed with in principle; however, there have been numerous instances that I know of when the person seeking an annulment from the SSPX was sent to the diocesan tribunal. I even know of a case when the SSPX prior contacted the diocesan tribunal to discuss a case that was ultimately sent to the diocese. And then there are the countless annulments from dioceses that can only be described as questionable at best. Anyway, this allegation of a Society-wide requisite oath against “the bishops’ tribunals” is slanderous. This, and other comments made by Andrew Bartel, show that he is not a man of good will.
In fact, I have one question for this smug, self-righteous character (the same question I have for any FSSP priest who insists that the SSPX is in schism): where the heck were you in the 80s and 90s, when we were trying to find a place to provide the Sacraments for our children and instead were being persecuted by our bishops? It’s so easy, isn’t it, for people like Bartel and Salza to beat their breasts and cry “Schismatic!” today, with all the Traditional Masses that are available to them, thanks to Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and his SSPX priests.
Marinaio,
I, too, know someone who goes to the SSPX Masses and enquired about an annulment. She was told to contact the diocese. That is essential in order to trace the wedding etc details. I do think there are Society priests who would not be comfortable conducting a wedding for someone who has been granted an annulment but there’s always one, as the saying goes, LOL! I think most of the SSPX clergy are balanced and sensible. There are oddballs everywhere.