There Really ARE People Around Who Still Think the SSPX is in Schism… Seriously? Gimme a Break!

From Catholic World Report…

Bishop Athanasius Schneider has recently thrown down the glove in an interview with LifeSiteNews, claiming that those of us who believe the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) is still in schism have “a very narrow, legalistic view of the reality of the Church” and we are “putting the letter of the Canon Law above the importance, the primary importance of the fullness of the Catholic faith and of the traditional liturgy.”

Is this a fair and accurate assessment? Should we trust the auxiliary bishop of Astana when he praises Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre as “a prophet of our time” and tells priests they can “go to the SSPX” if they are forbidden to use the 1962 Missal? Should the laity be prompted by his encouragement to attend SSPX Masses and financially support them?

At the beginning of last year, I wrote an open letter, published by CWR, to a Polish priest who left the Dominican Order to adhere to the SSPX. This was a testimony of my experiences with this fractious and splintering religious group in the traditional Catholic movement, and of my decision to leave its boundaries and embrace the unity of Rome. Since my letter was published, I have publicly debated a pro-SSPX apologist, engaged in many discussions with both former and current supporters of Msgr. Lefebvre’s movement, and created the “Contra Traddom” YouTube and podcast series with John Salza and Dom Dalmasso at The Logos Project.

Our collaborative investigation into the confusing and controversial situation of the SSPX has brought some key issues into focus, and I will present some of them in this article as a more thorough counterpart to my personal testimony. While not exhaustive, it will suffice to show the shoddy scholarship and even outright dishonesty of the SSPX and its apologists. Continue reading here…

Editor writes…

While there are certainly priests and people within the SSPX who have the schismatic spirit denounced by Archbishop Lefebvre, just as there are priests and people in parishes who are in de facto schism from the traditional Catholic Faith, I am amazed that there are still numpties people around who – despite the liturgical and moral chaos reigning in the Church at the present time – still think that the SSPX per se is in schism. Read the Catholic World Report article and assess the commentary – makes interesting reading. Then check out the other side: click here for a (rather lengthy) “deep dive” into what the SSPX is all about, before sharing your thoughts…

