SNP Candidates’ Call For Voter Integrity “Trumpian” – Ergo Election Integrity… Bad?

It calls for the SNP to reveal the number of “paid-up” party members, as well as the number of digital voting documents and postal voting papers issued to them. Click here to read more, including the Open Letter…

Editor writes…

I’ve barely followed this latest SNP debacle but, driving this morning while listening to Radio Scotland, I literally laughed out loud to hear one commentator describe the request for information about SNP membership and voting processes as positively “Trumpian”. Hilarious. So, because President Donald J. Trump is on public record as wishing to ensure that elections to public political office are genuinely “fair and free” elections, seeking to secure elections is … bad? Kinda makes sense, if you think about it. Your thoughts…