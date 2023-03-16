SNP Candidates’ Call For Voter Integrity “Trumpian” – Ergo Election Integrity… Bad?

16Mar

SNP Candidates’ Call For Voter Integrity “Trumpian” – Ergo Election Integrity… Bad?

From the BBC…

Two SNP leadership candidates are demanding information from the party’s chief executive to ensure a “fair and transparent” vote.

Ash Regan has published an open letter, also written on behalf of Kate Forbes, to Peter Murrell.

Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, has been urged to clarify party member numbers.

The SNP told the BBC that responsibility for the election “did not rest with any member of staff”.

The third candidate in the leadership contest, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, was not mentioned in the letter.

However, SNP MSP Neil Gray said Mr Yousaf’s campaign team had asked on Tuesday for the figures to be published and “sought assurances this would be done as soon as possible”.

Following publication of the letter, Ms Regan demanded that the information be handed over by 15:00 on Thursday.

The letter states: “We request that you provide essential information pertaining to the current membership status and voting procedures within the SNP, which is necessary for ensuring a fair and transparent leadership election.”

It calls for the SNP to reveal the number of “paid-up” party members, as well as the number of digital voting documents and postal voting papers issued to them.  Click here to read more, including the Open Letter…

Editor writes…

I’ve barely followed this latest SNP debacle but, driving this morning while listening to Radio Scotland, I literally laughed out loud to hear one commentator describe the request for information about SNP membership and voting processes as positively “Trumpian”.  Hilarious.  So, because President Donald J. Trump is on public record as wishing to ensure that elections to public political office are genuinely “fair and free” elections, seeking to secure elections is … bad?  Kinda makes sense, if you think about it.  Your thoughts…

