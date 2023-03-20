Trans Priests: What IS It About Germany? Luther, WWII, & Now… Is This An Early April Fool Joke?

From Complicit Clergy…

The members of the heretical German Synodal Way have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a document replete with gender ideology that seeks to allow changing one’s listed sex on a baptismal certificate and paves the way for “transgender” priests.

The text entitled “Dealing with gender diversity” was approved by more than 95% of all votes on March 11 during the fifth Synodal Assembly in Frankfurt am Main. Of the 58 German bishops, only seven voted against the text, while 13 abstained. As journalist Martin Bürger noted in a CNA Deutsch article, if the bishops who abstained had voted “no” instead, the document’s approval could have been blocked due to the required two-thirds majority for bishops.

The document stated that for intersex and “transsexual” Catholics, “it is made possible to omit the gender entry in the baptismal register or, as now provided for in German law, to enter ‘diverse,’” and that “[i]f the desire to change the gender entry arises at a later date, this is granted in an uncomplicated manner.”

Editor writes…

I hate to contradict my own headline, but this is no joke. The Church in Germany has long been in de facto schism, and it is thus disingenuous of certain prelates to keep saying that the Germans are “in danger of schism” or “sliding towards schism” and other such nonsense. The Church in Germany is effectively in schism and it’s high time there was a public statement to this effect. Your thoughts…

