Trans Priests: What IS It About Germany? Luther, WWII, & Now… Is This An Early April Fool Joke?

20Mar

Trans Priests: What IS It About Germany? Luther, WWII, & Now… Is This An Early April Fool Joke?

From Complicit Clergy…

The members of the heretical German Synodal Way have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a document replete with gender ideology that seeks to allow changing one’s listed sex on a baptismal certificate and paves the way for “transgender” priests. 

The text entitled “Dealing with gender diversity” was approved by more than 95% of all votes on March 11 during the fifth Synodal Assembly in Frankfurt am Main. Of the 58 German bishops, only seven voted against the text, while 13 abstained. As journalist Martin Bürger noted in a CNA Deutsch article, if the bishops who abstained had voted “no” instead, the document’s approval could have been blocked due to the required two-thirds majority for bishops. 

The document stated that for intersex and “transsexual” Catholics, “it is made possible to omit the gender entry in the baptismal register or, as now provided for in German law, to enter diverse,’ and that [i]f the desire to change the gender entry arises at a later date, this is granted in an uncomplicated manner. 

Continue reading at LifeSite News

Editor writes…

I hate to contradict my own headline, but this is no joke. The Church in Germany has long been in de facto schism, and it is thus disingenuous of certain prelates to keep saying that the Germans are “in danger of schism” or “sliding towards schism” and other such nonsense.  The Church in Germany is effectively in schism and it’s high time there was a public statement to this effect. Your thoughts…

Comments (5)

  • Petrus Reply

    Don’t forget Karl Marx in the list of numpty Germans!

    In a strange way, the way these Germans are behaving confirms my belief in the papacy. We have a disastrous pope, but even Pope Francis has never, ever been able to foist an heretical teaching on the Church, because the papacy is God given and has the protection of the Holy Ghost.

    What we do NEED is for the pope to act. I do think that even Pope Francis is appalled by these modern day Huns.

    March 20, 2023 at 11:47 pm
    • Mary Anne Reply

      Transitioning a woman into a man is certainly one way to get ‘women priests’ So they probably think! Has this country been exorcised since the days of Adolph Hitlers reign of hate and blood? I’ve never heard of that being done. It would help. Pity the Germans!

      March 21, 2023 at 12:08 am
    • Fidelis Reply

      Petrus,

      With respect, when Pope Francis wants to act, he acts. He was very quick to add even more restrictions to the Latin Mass when the bishops didn’t follow Traditionis Custodes to the letter right away.

      I appreciate your charity towards him but I think he’s out to destroy the moral law and the faith itself. He even said ages ago that he might be the pope to cause another schism. He has said that women priests are impossible and then another time he said something less strong about it, I can’t remember exactly what. I honestly can’t see him being appalled at anything, not even trans priests, not when he’s embraced trans couples.

      March 21, 2023 at 8:06 am
      • Petrus

        Fidelis,

        I said we need him to act, not that he WILL act. I also said Pope Francis has been disastrous.

        When I said that he would be appalled I based that on facts. From his recent statements, he has made it clear that he does not agree with gender ideology.

        March 21, 2023 at 8:11 am
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    Am sure that all on Here knew that this useless Sinnod was all about Homosexuality and Transgenderism probably the 2 Worst Evils of our time.
    As for the German Bishops their now worse than the C.O.E. Bishops and that takes some doing .
    Am I correct though in saying that the German Bishops get Loadsamoney from the German Government and funnel some of this Money to Babylon . If they do so then their is not a chance this side of Hell that Francis will do anything against them.
    Also Francis has more important things to do as Cardinal Cupich once said looking after The Poor and Global Warming.

    March 21, 2023 at 7:36 am

