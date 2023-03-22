Trump To Be Arrested On Er… Trumped up Charges – Has America Lost Its Mind, Totally?editor
Editor writes…
I had decided not to post a thread on this because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, reading and hearing. The very idea that [President] Donald J. Trump’s enemies would go to such an extent to prevent him winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election just beggars belief. Joe Biden is stacking up millions in dodgy dollars from his Chinese contacts and the mainstream media don’t even mention it, let alone call for him to be arrested and charged with a crime. The hatred of Trump is just incredible. If he is indicted – and personally, I doubt it – it means that America has been overtaken by Communism as predicted in the Fatima apparitions would happen in every country, America included. It also means that the USA is no longer to be taken seriously; or at least no more seriously than any other Banana Republic. Your thoughts…
Comments (3)
My hope rests on the fact that because Trump is so highly intelligent, he has something up his sleeve that will blow them all away. Just a hope and a prayer. Why is he allowing this to happen if he doesn’t have one of those good Trumpers to Trump them all, including Horseface Daniels. (Trumps nickname ha ha) She has written an entire boook about it. She must have had lots of help from the enemy.
I’ve given up trying to follow the trials and tribulations of Pres. Trump, because (a) I’m no good at playing 3-dimensional chess, that game which Trump is allegedly playing to expose his enemies in the Deep State (as Mary Anne hints at above), and (b) I’m tired of all the analyses, scenarios and predictions on alternate news websites have have proven to be, again and again, flat out wrong, ever since the Nov. 2020 presidential election. Also (c), weaning myself of this nonsense is one of my Lenten penances.
(The classic whopper: the “white hats” in the military will intervene, depose the imposter Biden and restore Trump to his rightfully elected office. Sure, and maybe they’ll elect me the next pope while they’re at it.)
At this point the uppermost question in my mind is this: why is Trump’s legion of powerful enemies trying to prevent him from running for president next year, when they have devised to perfection their system of stealing elections? Just an insurance policy? Or are they afraid, as Mary Anne has put it, that he has something up their sleeve they can’t defeat?
Remember what happened to Rome in 476 A.D.? I think America is at that point, or even beyond it. The leftist barbarians have taken control and their solve et coagula agenda is in full swing. Persecuting political enemies is just one slice of their wicked pie. Fatima is here.
RCA Victor,
If only! If they elected YOU pope, you could appoint me as the Prefect of the Vatican Blogging Department and I could “cancel” everyone and anyone who annoyed me/us. WOW!
Remember what happened in Rome in 476A?
I can’t remember what happened at the end of the Shakespearean play I’ve just been studying with my home-schooler student, never mind what happened in Rome in 476AD. Gies a break (Scottish version of Gimme a break!)
Fatima is here.
Agreed, 200%