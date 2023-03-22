Trump To Be Arrested On Er… Trumped up Charges – Has America Lost Its Mind, Totally?

Editor writes…

I had decided not to post a thread on this because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, reading and hearing. The very idea that [President] Donald J. Trump’s enemies would go to such an extent to prevent him winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election just beggars belief. Joe Biden is stacking up millions in dodgy dollars from his Chinese contacts and the mainstream media don’t even mention it, let alone call for him to be arrested and charged with a crime. The hatred of Trump is just incredible. If he is indicted – and personally, I doubt it – it means that America has been overtaken by Communism as predicted in the Fatima apparitions would happen in every country, America included. It also means that the USA is no longer to be taken seriously; or at least no more seriously than any other Banana Republic. Your thoughts…

