Midazolam Murders – When a Common Sedative Becomes an Execution Drug. Red Alert! Danger!

Editor writes…

Crofterlady sent me the above video and I’m afraid I just haven’t had time to watch it, so busy preparing for the Conference events at the weekend. Violins please.

However, I did skim some of the comments – see below – and was convinced that this definitely demands an airing.

From the YouTube Platform…

I heard about this two years ago, no one would believe me. They called it the good death. I am in Australia. They tried to do this to my mother, she went into hospital with a non covid problem, they took her off all her meds, blood pressure and diabetes and gave her only high sugar drinks, i think hoping for her to go into a diabetic coma. She had a DNR as well. I told them if they didn’t put her back on her meds especially the diabetes meds, i would come and get her myself and take her home, she was 92 at the time. I got screamed at by the hospital nurse, I didn’t care. She ended up coming out of hospital a couple of days later. She is 95 this month. Some of my sisters yelled at me for talking to the hospital, but they are plandemic zombies. Only one sister said I did the right thing.

The really scary thing is that the perpetrators of these crimes are still freely walking in our society having faced absolutely no consequences. Thank you for helping to expose this.

I was trained as a paramedic to administer midazolam as a sedative. We were warned emphatically to be cautious with doses over 2mg especially in conjunction with morphine or fentanyl.

This episode was brutal, especially since an aged-care home in Australia killed my mother (dementia) exactly this way. Their doctor also refused to prescribe antibiotics for her bacterial pneumonia, saying it was just going to be a temporary fix and we’d need even more antibiotics after that. I’m currently suing the nursing home for medical negligence. The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission is also investigating the care practice after all the evidence I gave them. They have escalated the matter due to the unusual circumstances of my mother’s case. You are on to something major here. Don’t stop. God bless you and your vital work.

A friend’s parents both admitted to hospital with covid. She shared the daily nurses reports with me and it looked bad. More O2 needed each day, lower blood O2 each day. Mom was going to be vented soon. Mom was a “bad patient”, refusing to take meds to “calm her anxiety”. Thankfully they were roomed together, and they plotted their escape. The drs made them walk down many flights of stairs since them leaving wasn’t approved. My friend’s husband met them in the parking lot as the getaway car, and a Dr ran out and told him they may not survive the drive home! They ended up surviving, and didn’t even get O2 since their primary care dr was mad they weren’t in the hospital, so she withheld any O2 or treatment of any kind! It’s crazy, but escaping is what saved them.

I am a Swiss doctor and I also took my 95 year old mother out of hospital after they gave her Opioid, Midazolam and Paxlovid. She used to live independently in her own apartment and has been sent to hospital because of a bad fall but without any bone fracture. But there at the hospitals the big problems started. They gave her Paxlovid because of a positive PCR Covid Test and a few hours later, she was in a severe agitated delirium… That’s when I forced the medical stuff of the hospital to leave the treatment of my mother to me. It was tough but now my mother lives again in her apartment although some memory problems have remained. Ends.

Your thoughts…

