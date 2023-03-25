A Very Happy Feast of the Annunciation!

25Mar

A Very Happy Feast of the Annunciation!

Bible, The Catholic Church, Angels, Papacy, Pope Francis, Fatima, Traditional Latin Mass, Miracles, Novus Ordo Mass, Apparitions, Purity, Sacraments, Science, Devotions, Health, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints, Liturgy 0 Comments

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share your favourite hymns, prayers and – as ever – your best jokes, of the good clean fun variety!

A very happy Feast of the Annunciation to all our bloggers and readers.

But, note: a number of our bloggers, myself included, will be attending the Catholic Truth Conference at the Burnside Hotel in Rutherglen today, so it is up to the rest of you to get the discussion going and keep it flowing, as a means of paying tribute – along with your Feast Day greetings –  to Our Lady, whose “fiat” played a central role in God’s plan of salvation. Ave Maria!


And the angel said to her ‘Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee:  blessed art thou among women… Behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb and shalt bring forth a son and thou shalt  call his name Jesus…’ And Mary said to the angel:  ‘How can this be done, because I know not man?’ And the angel answering, said to her:  ‘The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee and the power of the Most High shall overshadow thee. And therefore also the Holy which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God…’  And Mary said: ‘Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it done to me according to thy word…’  And the angel departed from her. (Luke 1:28ff)

This “fiat” – this acceptance of God’s will by Our Lady – brought the Saviour to the world.   Ave Maria!

Today, the Catholic Truth Conference will acknowledge that Our Lady brought Christ into the world, and will address the question – as we reflect on our Godless world – Where is He now? 

Please pray for the success – in spiritual and religious terms – of this, our final Conference. All for the greater glory of God.

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

11Mar

Why Are Scottish Catholic Schools Complying With The Shocking Scottish Govt Sex Survey?

Editor writes... The following email - from a concerned Catholic parent -... read more

30Apr

Scotland Declares State of Climate Emergency – What Does This Mean?

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland From Wildlife (WWF), Scotland... Responding to the... read more

08Aug

Iraq: Impressive Christian Response…

Iraqi militants seized control Thursday of the country's largest Christian city... read more

10May

What Is A Dangerous Occasion Of Sin?

Comments invited... read more

08Oct

Authoritarian (No Free Speech Here) UK Latest: Catholic Journalist Arrested for “Twitter Spat”

GBNews ...Surrey Police said: On Monday 3 October officers attended an address... read more

31Mar

Is Pascendi Dead In The Water?

The following extract from a Christian Order editorial in January, 2002, comes... read more

16Jan

Scottish Bishops Reject Govt “Conversion Therapy” Report – Future of Church & Family Threatened

Bishops urge Scottish Government to reject “Conversion Therapy” report Monday 16 January... read more

07Nov

Sacrilege: Excommunicate Guilty Priests and Ban Novus Ordo Missae – Immediately if not Sooner!

Editor writes... I'm frequently asked if Archbishop Nolan of Glasgow is going... read more

27Nov

Is Bombing Syria/ISIS a “Just War”?

Click here to read a brief summary of the Just War... read more

03Jan

Pater Noster: Lord’s Prayer, Not Pope’s…

Somebody forgot to say this prayer!   From the Editor, Catholic Truth... When the... read more

%d bloggers like this: