As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share your favourite hymns, prayers and – as ever – your best jokes, of the good clean fun variety!

A very happy Feast of the Annunciation to all our bloggers and readers.

But, note: a number of our bloggers, myself included, will be attending the Catholic Truth Conference at the Burnside Hotel in Rutherglen today, so it is up to the rest of you to get the discussion going and keep it flowing, as a means of paying tribute – along with your Feast Day greetings – to Our Lady, whose “fiat” played a central role in God’s plan of salvation. Ave Maria!



And the angel said to her ‘Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women… Behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb and shalt bring forth a son and thou shalt call his name Jesus…’ And Mary said to the angel: ‘How can this be done, because I know not man?’ And the angel answering, said to her: ‘The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee and the power of the Most High shall overshadow thee. And therefore also the Holy which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God…’ And Mary said: ‘Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it done to me according to thy word…’ And the angel departed from her. (Luke 1:28ff)

This “fiat” – this acceptance of God’s will by Our Lady – brought the Saviour to the world. Ave Maria!

Today, the Catholic Truth Conference will acknowledge that Our Lady brought Christ into the world, and will address the question – as we reflect on our Godless world – Where is He now?

Please pray for the success – in spiritual and religious terms – of this, our final Conference. All for the greater glory of God.

