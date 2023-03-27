Editor writes…

The final Catholic Truth Conference took place in the Burnside Hotel on Saturday, 25 March, 2023. As promised, the three talks will be published on the blog this week, on three consecutive days. Below, the first of the three talks, this one on the climate “emergency” is published, and sparked a lively debate, with one gentleman in the audience insisting that, despite the points made by Ellen, we have a duty to “save the planet”. Share your thoughts…

Ellen Ward’s Address to the Catholic Truth Conference, 25 March 2023.

“Do not worry about tomorrow…” (Matthew 6:34) – Where is Christ in the Climate “Emergency”?

I do hope that this conference, our last, will be very enlightening and will really help us make some sense of the world we are now confronting in March 2023.

A few weeks ago news broke of a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. It reminded me of an article I had written for the Catholic Truth Newsletter some years ago about another earthquake that had killed thousands of people in Nepal. This earthquake had taken place on 25th April which was a Rogation day. The article was to point out how the Catholic Church dealt with natural disasters in the pre-Vatican Two days.

Have a look at your Missal and when you get a minute check out things like Rogation Days and Ember Days, look at the list of prayers for all sorts of needs in our lives that are covered, Look over all the votive Masses that can be said. Also check out the Blessings for all different objects and occasions.

This is why the Church is called Holy Mother Church. God the Creator has thought of our every need and has provided for it in the Holy Catholic Church.

It has only been this past sixty odd years we have neglected to use all these means to ensure we are living the kind of life God means us to live. As the psalm says Happy the man who follows God’s ways. If we do not follow His ways and keep His Commandments we really can’t complain when things go wrong for us.

Take another example, how did the Church in the past deal with plagues?

In April 2020 I wrote to each of the Bishops of Scotland, reminding them that in the past when there was a plague the Bishops and priests were in the very front line leading the people with prayers and processions and giving the Sacraments and tending to the poor suffering people. There are many examples of these great saints. St Gregory the Great, St Charles Borromeo, St Aloysius Gonzaga. Some of them even caught these plagues and died in great pain themselves. But that was the truly Catholic way to do things. I asked the Bishops to join with other Bishops to petition the Pope to make the Consecration to Our Lady of Fatima as she had requested.

When I first heard the title of this Conference “Where is He now?” and realising the great feast day we are celebrating today, The Annunciation, I knew that it was inspired. I started pondering immediately the answer to that question. That was alright until Pat asked me to speak and now I have to share my thoughts with you. I promise I’ll do my best to make some sense of it.

So today, right from the outset, we must confront the Truth, it is hard to believe what we have been through this last three years. But only by confronting it, facing up to the Truth, can we even begin to make sense of it and bring some peace into our lives.

After three years of turmoil we are aware that the world has changed so much and confusion reigns everywhere. There are so many questions and there seems to be so few people with answers. Or maybe not – there are a lot of theories and a lot of searching the internet for prophecies of the end times. But there is no true leadership from the Church. So I would appeal to those who have not been brought up in the pre-Vatican Two days to be very careful when searching the internet, because many even so-called Traditional Catholic sites can sometimes get it wrong. Please don’t misunderstand me , I am always glad to hear of people promoting the Traditional Mass. In fact I will take a moment at this point to say to anyone who is still attending the Novus Ordo Mass to listen very carefully today and please consider your position. Any of the speakers will be delighted to give you any further information on this issue.

My life has been influenced by the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima since I was a child; we used to say the family Rosary kneeling before a picture of Our Lady and the three children. One of the books that really influenced me and was a concise rendition of what was happening in the world was “Fatima and the Great Conspiracy” by Deirdre Manifold.

This book was released about forty years ago and showed how Communism had its influence in history since the Reformation and through the two world wars. It explained how the Masonic Order was attempting to destroy the Catholic Church.

One of the main things that has happened during the last three years is the explosion of truth. Many people have opened their eyes to the lies they were exposed to through the mainstream media. What were once considered conspiracy theories have been exposed as truths.

Many have been given the grace to see the truth.

The enemies of the truth have reached into every facet of life of everyone of us whether we be man women or child.

As foretold by Our Lady of Fatima it is the spreading throughout the world of Atheistic Communism.

The enemies of the truth have also become much bolder, thinking that they can win this war against God, because they can see the weakened state of the Catholic Church, after all the wreckage caused by bad leadership since the Second Vatican Council.

We have a long way to go but the thing we must remember most of all, is that this is a spiritual battle. It is a battle for control through fear. If we remain faithful to the Commandments and the teachings of the Catholic Church before they were distorted by the Council we will win through.

We have to look back also to what the Church has always taught and follow the practices that were always kept. Then we will have no need to fear.

Every aspect of life has been touched by this New World Order. This globalism.

Many myths have been spread abroad to instil fear and control on the population. One of the most familiar being Climate Change.

This goes under many forms and tries to make people change their habits and life styles to suit the current trend.

But if we firmly believe that God is in control of our life and He knows everything about us, we have no need to fear.

In the book of Genesis when it describes the Creation of our world, we see the splendour of God, how He has planned every minute detail of our planet and solar system and how it was “very good”.

He is not going to change everything now, all the laws of nature which He had planned so well.

In the Gospel Our Lord tells us to “Consider the lilies of the field” and how God created them just to please Him, “they labour not, neither do they spin.”

But that was how God planned it. There are many instances in nature that confound us; another example, think of night flowering cactus. These beautiful flowers bloom in the middle of the night, in the dark and are not even seen unless you know where to find them!

Another example is the birds of the air. Have you ever watched a flock of birds?

They form an inverted V shape with one bird taking the lead and as they dive and swoop they constantly change position, and so it goes that they can cover thousands of miles because of the laws of inbuilt aero-dynamics in each of them!

I must stop here and give some credit to my young friend here, Theresa-Marie for this information. She is so much better at explaining this than I am. She told me this is what birds do during their long journeys when they migrate for the winter.

Now stop and consider if one of them was to fall from the sky and crash to the ground. What did Our Lord say? His heavenly Father would know!

So why are we afraid? There is no need for fear. We don’t have to worry about tomorrow.

Can anyone harm us without Our Heavenly Father’s permission? He would know and only if it was His Will. even if He wanted us to die a martyr’s death, he would give us the grace to do so!

Ellen Ward was one of the first members of the Catholic Truth Team and served as Miss McMoneypenny for a number of years – she, in fact, coined the name “Miss McMoneypenny”! Before retirement, in “real life” Ellen worked as an accountant, and so she was more than fitted for the job. Ellen was a member of the Legion of Mary until ill-health forced her to step aside. She, thankfully, recovered and when lockdown struck Ellen, together with another Catholic Truth supporter, initiated a weekly public rosary which continues to this day in Glasgow city centre (outside St Andrew’s cathedral, Clyde Street, 2pm Sundays). Ellen’s talk on the Lay Apostolate at the May 2017 Fatima Conference was described as “outstanding” and the above talk, “Where is Christ in the climate ‘emergency’?” was very warmly received by the audience, and sparked a lively discussion on the topic.

