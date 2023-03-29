Editor writes…

The final Catholic Truth Conference took place in the Burnside Hotel on Saturday, 25 March, 2023. As promised, the three talks are published on the blog this week, on three consecutive days. The first talk, by Ellen Ward, was published yesterday here. The second of the three talks, this one on Catholic schools by Anthony Wolfenden is available to read here

My talk, on the closure of the Catholic Truth apostolate follows the introductory information below…

The Conference began with the recitation of the five joyful mysteries of the Rosary, to mark the Feast of the Annunciation of the Lord, followed by the beautiful hymn, I’ll Sing a Hymn to Mary, to honour Our Lady on this major Feast. We closed the Conference by singing O Take me to Thy Sacred Heart. So, first-up, thanks to Petrus, who played the keyboard for us to accompany the singing. Much appreciated.



Then, we spent a few minutes welcoming our visitors from England, Ireland and the far north and south of Scotland. To those from out of Scotland the children-helpers delivered little gift bags, containing Scottish items. As well as some Scottish Fudge, Macaroon and a little “Scotland” pen, we included The Story of Scotland, as published on a Tea-Towel, in which God describes the mountains and glens and so on that He is giving to this country. Gabriel asks if God is not being too generous to these Scots, to which God replies: Not really. Wait till you see the neighbours I’m giving them! You will find this account of the creation of Scotland in the Book of Genesis. You’ve just not noticed it yet…

Some of the children, Theresa-Marie, Annabelle, Emily and Aidan, also took charge of the religious objects stall and made a very large profit – even before the end of the registration process! Brilliant.

The youngsters also manned the Fatima / literature stalls and raced round to hand everyone the memento – a St John Ogilvie bookmark – to keep as a reminder of our humble apostolate. We’ll be including a bookmark in the May newsletter as a gift for readers of the print copy as well. Every child in the hall, and every young person, the older teens, were perfectly behaved with one of the older boys speaking in discussion intelligently and revealing sound Catholicity. One of the older lads, one of Petrus’s sons, took charge of the microphone during the discussions, and did a first-class job of allowing everyone their say while cutting short those with a tendency to make speeches 😀 Wonderful youngsters.

Since blogger Westminsterfly (WF) had been keen to attend the Conference but for very good personal reasons just couldn’t make it, and to mark his wonderful contributions to our blog and research work for the newsletter over the years, we posted a small gift box to him, containing the same items, and to an Irish reader who contributes regularly to our Letters page and who has almost single-handedly kept the Leprechaun column filled with material which really does fit the full title of that column: When Irish Eyes Are NOT smiling…” The Conference audience laughed heartily when I read WF’s response to receiving the Tea-Towel: on the eve of the Conference he wrote: I’ve submitted your tea-towel to the police as racist hate crime evidence. I’ve told them where to pick you up tomorrow 😊 LOL!!!

Dr Anne McCloskey, the GP from Derry in the north of Ireland received her goodies in the green tartan gift bag to mark her arrival from the Emerald Isle. Dr McCloskey is the GP who was suspended from her post after conscientiously speaking out about the vaccine damage suffered by her patients. She joined our panel for the final Q & A session.

My address to conference was not, as I explained, designed to uplift, inspire or edify. Unfortunately, my talk is simply “for the record”. The newsletter is archived at the National Library of Scotland and so, as we draw our apostolate to a close, I was encouraged to ensure a complete, accurate record, given recent, rather unsavoury events within the “traditional” community in Scotland, and the exit of some diocesan priests who had sought publicity for very serious scandals of the double-living clergy kind – details on these issues, to come. That, and the reason why we had no priest speakers at our final Conference, demanded, I was told, a detailed explanation. Thus, I apologised for the length of my talk which was, necessary to do justice to that requested accurate record; an explanation as to why the Catholic Truth apostolate is closing. Below, that “explanation”…

When we decided to hold this conference, we invited two well-known priests to speak on The Mass and The Priesthood. I hadn’t planned to speak at all today. I’d forgotten the old saying If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans.” In any case, I’m told I must provide some background to the closing of the Catholic Truth newsletter and blog.

Before I continue, I want to remind us all that one key miracle of the priesthood is that, no matter how “bad” a priest may appear to be, no matter how much we may be disappointed in him, the fact remains that in giving us the sacraments he stands in the place of Christ. It is not Father X who absolves us from our sins in Confession, when he says “I absolve you…” Those words come from the priest, but the action of absolving us, of taking away those sins, as we all know comes from Christ. So, nothing I say here changes that and nobody should be disturbed in the Faith by anything you hear today. Here goes, then…

It soon became clear that the two priests who were asked to speak on the subject of the Mass and the Priesthood were not going to reply to my invitation. Father Andrew Southwell is based in London and is chaplain to the St Catherine’s Trust which runs an excellent annual summer school for youngsters, where they learn about the Faith, attend the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), make new friends, have fun. One of the boys who attends, hand-delivered my invitation to Father and brought me his reply: “This is very interesting. Tell her she will have to wait for my reply”. Well, I did. I waited, and I waited and… eventually I emailed a polite note of reminder. I wondered if the grapevine had been hard at work and Fr Southwell had heard about my unpopularity, not just with the modernist clergy (old news) but with the SSPX as well—more on that to come. Fr Southwell is related to the English Martyr, St Robert Southwell, and I’d explained in my invitation that, for that reason, it would be thrilling for all of you to hear him speak on The Mass and the Priesthood. Still, no reply has ever arrived.

Now, I know there are families here who attend the SSPX Masses in Glasgow, members of my own family included. What I am going to say about the SSPX clergy in Scotland might seem to be uncharitable for it is certainly shocking. It is not, however, to be dismissed as “detraction”; hopefully this will become clear. In any case, to protect sensitivities, especially those who know the clergy, I won’t use their names after my first mention—mindful of St Paul’s warning about not serving up meat to those who still can only take milk. (1 Corinthians 3:1-3); instead I will refer to them by their position of responsibility—Father Prior and Assistant Priest or Fr Curate. Nothing should ever cause us to doubt the Faith, of course, and certainly our Faith should not be dependent on whether we believe any priest, bishop or pope to be “holy”. Our Lord chose the first twelve apostles, His first priests, personally. They ALL betrayed Him when they took off in fright after His arrest; it wasn’t just Judas and Peter who betrayed Christ, but all of the twelve. The ordinary people, the disciples who followed Christ and who gathered to hear him preach at every opportunity, did not lose faith. Thus, what I am about to recount here, should not make anyone doubt the Faith but should make us all the more aware of the need NOT to put priests, or anyone else, on pedestals. Nothing you hear today should scandalise you to the point of weakening your faith. It should actually strengthen your faith to know that God is coming to us in the Sacraments despite the weakness and even sinfulness of His priests. For that, and other reasons, it is not wrong to expose scandals whether caused by the clergy or others. Indeed, Pope St Gregory the Great, who, like us, lived across two centuries (6/7th) says that “It is better that scandals should arise than the truth be suppressed.” Moving on, then…

As well as inviting Father Andrew Southwell to address this Conference, I also invited Fr Nicholas Mary, the SSPX-affiliated priest who lives up on the island of Stronsay where he gives personal one-on-one retreats and runs an online “ministry”. He didn’t reply either, until I had occasion to write to him on a separate subject and asked if my invitation had been received. Answer “yes” received but declined, saying: “On the one hand, I would like simply to have accepted, as I think the conferences do great work, and I support them wholly. On the other, I understand that Fr Wall [Fr Prior] and Fr Hennick [Assistant Priest/Curate] have asked you to sign an agreement to abide by certain pastoral preconditions in order to attend Mass at our chapels. I support them too.” I will spell out this situation and those “pastoral preconditions” shortly. To those of you who are already dismayed, believing (rightly) that God sent us the SSPX to provide a “lifeboat” to keep alive the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and sacraments during this time of crisis, I would say simply that this unprecedented crisis in the Church is found everywhere, and we cannot expect the SSPX to be exempt. Lifeboats do leak, sometimes—they do capsize in heavy seas.

So, when it became clear that the invited traditional priests had no intention of even replying to my invitation, I turned my thoughts to Plan B, inviting some diocesan priests to form a panel and take questions from the audience about their experience of offering the old and new Masses. At around this time, I received an email from Fr Linus Clovis, the well-known pro-life activist, a priest of the Archdiocese of Castries, in St. Lucia, West Indies—we correspond from time to time: Father addressed our Conference in 2016, his excellent talk entitled “Francis, A Pope For Our Times”. So, when I replied, I invited him to join that panel and he accepted, since he hoped to be visiting his family in London around this time of year. Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances, he has not been able to come to the UK after all, but promises to remember us all at Mass today. I also emailed a young English priest south of the border who courteously replied in jig time. He was keen on the idea but had a genuine reason for not being able to accept. He did, however, give me the names of other priests, here in Scotland, whom he thought for sure would want to participate. He thought, wrongly as it turned out, that they shared his zeal for souls. I emailed each one, and I also emailed a priest praised by one reader up in the Highlands as being such an obviously “holy” priest… He’ll accept your invitation, for sure. He’s so holy! Well, I wondered, as I added his name to the list of priests who failed to even acknowledge my invitation: how many saintly souls do that—ignore people? If someone lacks elementary good manners, they are not climbing the heights of holiness. That’s a given. In fact, I remember a visit from our Parish Priest (PP) years ago, when he enthused about a well known priest associated with the Carfin Grotto, Scotland’s national Catholic shrine. He was, our PP insisted, very holy, everybody knew it. And every priest who had lived with him said how strict he was, to the point that he was difficult to live with—he was that holy. Nobody could live up to his standards. My mother replied, in her gentle way: “Well, Father, I would think that someone who is holy would be very easy to live with.” Exactly.

Ultimately, as you now see, we turned to Plan C—a couple of short informative talks on important topics from lay people, and a mostly lay panel to answer your general questions on the state of the Church today under the worst ever pontiff, Francis the First, and we hope, the Last! Where IS Christ today—we all want to know.

In the light of all of the above, I checked with those involved in organising this event, about just how much I should say on the subject of the closure of the Catholic Truth apostolate, the ignored invitations to priests, and the prohibition on my attendance at the SSPX Masses. “Everything” was the response from each one. OK, but first a brief word about false thinking in the minds of some Catholics about criticising priests to add to what I’ve already said, because even today, even in the midst of the most horrendous scandals, there remains a mistaken view that priests are above all criticism; they are providing the sacraments, they are sacrificing wife and family for the sake of the Kingdom of God, they are serving us, so can’t we cut them a bit of slack? Well, of course, we can cut them a bit of slack. We cut people some slack in all walks of life for their personal flaws, but if, for example, we find a teacher who is teaching false history or muddled maths, if he doesn’t know a noun from an adjective, that’s not the place for “cutting slack”. We need to speak out. The future life prospects of pupils will be adversely affected if we don’t. Priests are in the position of holding our future eternal life prospects in their hands. Thus, if they are obviously failing to teach us and to act in such a way that their example will lead us to Heaven, Catholics have a right and an obligation to correct them. You’d think this would go without saying these days, in the wake of the most horrendous clergy scandals imaginable, often not reported or not investigated for years because of the naïve idea that priests can do no wrong—and even if they do wrong, they must not be criticised. Even those so-called traditionalist Catholics who are all for reporting the wrong-doing of modernist clergy, call “time” when traditionalist priests are in the frame. I call them “social Catholics” because their main concern is to keep up their friendly relationship with the priests who are regular visitors to their homes for dinner/socialising. This, is in the spirit of “it’s just too bad if they are harming souls—I enjoy their company!”

I discovered this to my cost when I published an article on our blog challenging a sermon delivered by the SSPX Scotland Prior in Edinburgh, on Trinity Sunday in 2022. (Scroll to 43.58). The sermon wasn’t about the Trinity, it was about Catholics in 1950s Scotland who attended the low Mass rather than the sung Masses which Father Prior prefers. For their crime, they were branded “tick box Catholics” – i.e. they were fulfilling their basic Sunday obligation by going to what he imagines they considered the quickest Mass, i.e. wanting to get Mass out of the way before they went on to enjoy a “family day”. Since my parents (and myself as a child) attended the local parish Mass in the 50’s, I was annoyed to put it mildly, at being branded a “tick box” Catholic. So I asked Martin Blackshaw [pointed out in the audience] who has been attending the SSPX chapel in Glasgow for around 40 years—to write an article on the subject for discussion on our blog, given the seriousness of Father appearing to belittle the Low Mass in favour of the sung Mass, which has been a concern in Glasgow for years now, not to mention the uncharitable labelling of the fifties faithful as “tick box” Catholics. I prefaced the article by emphasising that this was not intended as a personal attack on the priest, but as an attempt to correct the divisiveness caused by setting one group of Mass-goers against another, one Mass against another. It never ceases to amaze me that so few people can distinguish between issues and personal attacks. I never make personal attacks. My approaches to Fr Prior and the other Society priests have ALL been about issues, such as encouraging them to buy a bigger church with parking provided and good transport links—I never make personal attacks. But, just as I’ve published blog discussions criticising the errors of modernist priests, I felt it was important to address this error coming from a traditionalist priest. For this, I’ve been prohibited from attending the SSPX chapel in Glasgow, and according to Fr Nicholas Mary’s email just quoted, all and every SSPX chapel. OK, fine. However, for the record, Church Law does not prohibit anyone from entering a church, attending Mass. Thus, several friends exhorted me to attend anyway, that the priest has no right to ban anyone. I know that, but I’ve always been careful to not knowingly impose my company on anyone. That is the standard I applied to this ban. It’s not a recognition of Fr Prior’s imagined “domestic authority” which he cited to justify his action—this has no basis in Tradition, Scripture or Canon Law.

Indeed, the Fathers of the Church have said that the worst sinner on earth might obtain grace and repent just by being present at Mass, so there is no question that Father Prior has overstepped the bounds of his authority by banning me, or anyone else from attending the chapel in Glasgow. In Church Law, canon—# 915— identifies people openly living in opposition to God’s law as being prohibited from receiving Holy Communion but they may still attend Mass. It’s so hard to believe that any priest would ban anyone from Mass that, at first, I didn’t realise that I was being banned. What, me? This is partly because, more than once Fr Prior had responded to what he sees as my criticisms of the set up at the chapel (my helpful suggestions!) by saying that he really didn’t know why I would want to attend their Masses since I was so critical. He’d said this to me before so I didn’t think much of it when I read it in one of his emails about the blog discussion. The penny only dropped when I returned from Mass one Sunday to find the following message from him in my inbox: “What I wrote was not just a suggestion or, indeed, the logical conclusion from your continued attitude to St. Andrews and, it seems, to me personally. When I say it must come to an end that means that forthwith you are not to set foot in St. Andrews Church.” He went on to attack the apostolate and wrote about our “gossip blog”.

Now, given that Fr Prior was advertised as a speaker at our Education Seminar in March 2020 (left) which was cancelled by the venue due to lockdown, it came as quite a surprise to me to read this attack. And most people who enquired about my absence in the church were appalled to learn the reason for my banning. Only those with a flawed understanding of the relationship between priest and people, took a different view. An example: the man who was approached by one of our organisers, asking if he wanted to purchase a ticket for this Conference replied: “Will the priests be criticised?” He has no objection to us criticising the Pope but don’t dare say a word about any SSPX priest! He has them round for dinner and chats. The lack of logic reminds me of Sherlock Holmes when he became annoyed at Dr Watson during a camping trip. He’d asked Dr Watson what he deduced from the night sky, since they could see the sky and the stars. Dr Watson gave a detailed scientific answer and a religious response about the wonders of God’s creation, until Sherlock called him an idiot and said he had missed the obvious—someone had stolen their tent! If a priest bans a member of the faithful from attending Mass in his church, he is wrong—entirely—whether he is a diocesan priest or an SSPX priest.

Canon Law permits the laity to correct pastors when we see cause, and the Gospel instructs us to take our criticism first to the faithful concerned (as I have done several times with the Society priests) and then, if there is no change, to take the matter to the whole Church (Matthew 18:15-17). We apply this exhortation honestly and fairly. Modernists and Traditionalists alike are contributing to the horrendous Church crisis and we don’t DO cover-ups. Sorry.

I have to put it on record, however, that I have not sought to alienate people from the SSPX, nor is this my intention today. On the contrary, I continue to drive my family members into Mass on Sundays and collect them afterwards. In between I travel to one of the Summorum Pontificum parishes for the Sacraments. I have lost my respect for those SSPX priests, of course, not least because of the extent to which they were prepared to go, in order to exclude me from their chapel. I was, and remain, particularly disappointed in the Assistant Priest whom I had liked as a personable young priest who preaches very good sermons. He had apparently expressed his dissatisfaction with my banning at an early stage, when he remarked to an enquirer that he would have dealt with the matter differently, but in the end he didn’t. He wrote to let me know that he was siding with Fr Prior.

On 18 August, 2022, at 16.15, the Assistant Priest writes:

“As the curate overseeing St. Andrew’s Church, I find myself enmeshed in a most unpleasant situation but now must take a stand. By no means do I intend the stand to be antagonistic; it is merely transactional. Fr. [Prior], and the pastor of the two SSPX chapels in Scotland, communicated that you were no longer allowed in our chapels until you meet his terms. The terms were communicated as follows:

“a recognition of the harm you have caused us over the years either through your own comments or facilitating the vituperative comments of others” “an at least grudging apology for the same” “an undertaking not to enter into fruitless criticisms of the priests who have provided you with the sacraments for years.”

The terms, as written, are reasonable and just. They can be realised both immediately and inconspicuously by means of an email to the pastor. Regardless, even were terms unjust, that would give the innocent party no right to disregard this particular precept barring your admittance, which comes from the domestic authority of the pastor of the chapel. Appeal to the pastor’s superiors is always possible. In your case, however, these have sided with the pastor…

Therefore, this weekend, not only will we have somebody to block your entry but, were you to enter the chapel somehow, I will simply refuse to offer Mass until you have left the premises… In Christ (signed). Ends.

To clarify, the superiors, although I copied them into the email correspondence have never contacted me, so it is interesting to read that they sided with the Prior and wanted me to be banned from attending the Glasgow (and perhaps all) SSPX Masses, agreeing that I should apologise even if I don’t mean it. Such lack of integrity.

Now, over and over again, I’ve been asked why I won’t just apologise to Fr Prior, if only to salve his pride. But I did apologise to him, for that very reason, publicly, on the blog, when it became clear to me that he was unduly upset about the discussion—I had, in fact, notified him in advance about this discussion, inviting him to contribute a statement which I would include. He declined. Or, rather, more accurately, he sent a statement that put him in a really bad light and I wrote again to say so and encourage him to submit another statement. Nothing. Anyway, I had posted an apology for causing him upset, explaining that, having been publicly criticised myself, many times in the print-press and broadcasting media nationwide – indeed internationally, having been interviewed by a “gay” Catholic host of an American radio show – not to mention on this same blog, and having been nominated for Stonewall’s Bigot of the Year Award for exposing something of the extent of homosexuality in the Church in Scotland, I have always taken such criticism as part and parcel of being a Soldier of Christ—so the fact that Fr Prior was reacting in such an extremely wounded manner, puzzled me. In order to appease him, however, I published an apology on the blog, closed it to comments and then removed it from public view.

That wasn’t good enough, though; I had to fulfil the three part conditions for “re-entry” into Mass, which I’ve just quoted from Fr Curate’s email. Since that would entail lying, I am unable to comply—no concrete example of the harm I’ve allegedly caused over the years has been provided, despite my requests. In any event, this whole mentality of demanding apologies is un-Christian and prideful. Our Lord did not demand apologies from His many enemies when they insulted Him, not even during His Passion and Crucifixion.

Throughout the years of our apostolate we’ve had to battle this nonsense, that even if what we report is true about various priests who are spouting error and even living double lives, we should not be publicising it—because that’s causing scandal. No, it is not. It’s following Christ’s example of publicly warning that there are wolves attacking the sheep.

A major error emerged in this conflict with the SSPX – the fact that the priests serving Scotland are of the opinion, (presumably shared by the superiors because, as I’ve already said, I copied them into the email correspondence) that as lay people, we owe the same kind of obedience to our priests, as do monks and nuns who have made vows of obedience to their superior in Religious Life. This is ridiculous. There is, of course, absolutely no basis for this claim. It’s fake news.

Turning now to the small number of diocesan clergy who were keen to use our newsletter to publish scandals; They were nervous of being caught so I always guaranteed anonymity. For years, we’ve had to deal with one Father Nicodemus after another. Nicodemus, if you recall, is the Pharisee who visited Our Lord by night. I tolerated their fear of “guilt by association” and published what I could of the information they provided.

So, in the most recent situation where we sought to expose alleged double-living, and received a lawyer’s letter from one priest who is (allegedly) living a double-life, the priest-sources, from three different dioceses (Glasgow, Paisley, Motherwell) pressed the panic button and I haven’t heard from them since. Laugh? I thought I’d never start. You heard Ellen reminding us of Our Lord’s exhortation not to worry about the things of this world, where we are to live, what we are to eat and wear, but these priests won’t risk not being able to wear their Roman collars—no matter what— and so decided to follow the example of their mobile phones and go back into silent mode.

We had already been discussing the time-scale for closing down the Catholic Truth apostolate. The “will we / won’t we” discussion was over and we were into the “when”. The weak response from the Nicodemus Club helped us with the “when” – and “as soon as possible” was agreed.

If you recall, I reported in the newsletter that I’d sent the list of names of allegedly double-living clergy to the Archbishop of Glasgow – William Nolan—and received no reply. I learnt later that he had raised the matter at a meeting of his priests—not to exhort them to live priestly lives, not to say he was horrified at the possibility that so many of his priests were allegedly living unfaithfully, nope; he raised it to warn his priests against Catholic Truth; is it Trumpian to say that “every day is April Fool’s day” in the Church in Scotland at this time? The Archbishop implied that the list [which he’d torn up] was the product of mere gossip. A pity, really, that our priest-sources disappeared in a cloud of terror, because lawyers’ letters get my hackles up and so we were mulling over the possibility of putting a professional private investigator on the case—the same one who had come up with the goods on a previous occasion, some years ago. The priest who received a visit from the PI on that occasion is now

deceased, so we’ll leave it at that.

We had reached the conclusion some time ago, anyway, that it’s really pointless continuing to report clergy double-living scandals—people don’t care, bishops don’t care. God reveals His anger at this through the Prophet Jeremiah when He announces that “… the prophets and the priests are defiled; and in My house I have found their wickedness…” (Jer 23:11) and “My people love such things” (Jer 5:31). Yes, the people love this crisis, they love the easy-going priests and bishops of the day who do not challenge them in their sinfulness. That they are “defiled” and “wicked” clerics is of no concern. They don’t care.

And look around this hall today. As we know we have several people who have either crossed the border from England to attend this Conference or crossed the Irish sea, and we welcome members of one family who have travelled all the way from Elgin in the north as well as one of our bloggers who has made his way from Berwickshire in the south-east of Scotland. There are many more, however, who haven’t bothered to cross the city of Glasgow, never mind travel a few miles from other places in the central belt of Scotland. Clearly, it is time to shake the dust. I know I’m on record in one of our videos as saying that we would be here “for as long as it takes” but I didn’t mean for as long as it takes to end the crisis in the Church because how long is a piece of string! No, rather “for as long as it takes to mobilise our brothers and sisters in Christ.” And that’s not happening.

Pope Pius XI explains the problem back in 1925 in his letter Quas Primas (his First encyclical, for the Feast of Christ the King) where he refers to the “slowness and timidity in good people, who are reluctant to engage in conflict and thus the enemies of the Church become bolder in their attacks.” (Pope Pius XI, Quas Primas, December 11, 1925). This good Pope goes on to exhort Catholics to fight under the banner of Christ the King, to win souls for Heaven. Yet even now, in 2023, we see the same reluctance in our fellow Catholics, the same fear of conflict. So, no, we can’t keep going until the crisis comes to an end, but we did keep going for as long as it took to realise that we were not going to out-zeal the zeal of the chief enemies of the Church—the enemies within.

And so, gradually, we saw signs that the end was near and took comfort in the quote from Ecclesiastes (3:1-8) that there is a time for every purpose under Heaven, and a time to bring each purpose to an end: here’s an extract from that passage: There is…

A time to be born, a time to die;

A time to plant

and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill and a time to heal;

A time to destroy and a time to build;

A time to weep and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn and a time to dance;

A time to scatter stones

and a time to gather stones together;

The entire passage is beautiful but I’ll stop here because the “scattering and gathering of stones” best explains the significance of the closure of our humble apostolate.

Scattering stones was a kind of military tactic in Old Testament times, where stones would be scattered across the ground to hinder an invading enemy army. Later, the stones would be gathered up, to clear the land and prepare it for planting and growth. That’s been our purpose, I believe: to scatter stones, to hinder the modernist march within the Church in Scotland, if only a little. And now it’s time to gather stones together—that is to allow the planting to take place; to take the Faith in all its richness, its doctrines and devotions and plant them in the hearts of those left ignorant and confused by what has been going on in the Church this past almost 60 years now. We read the words of the Prophet Isaiah on this: “And he fenced it in, and picked the stones out of it, and planted it with the choicest vines, and built a tower in the midst thereof, and set up a winepress therein: and he looked that it should bring forth grapes and it brought forth wild grapes.” (Isaiah 5:2).

Catholic Truth was set up, remember, to alert our fellow Catholics to the crisis in the Church so that they would act on reading our reports. So, it’s over to all of you to continue the fight against the modernist stranglehold within the Church, to correct doctrinal errors and to spread the news about important devotions, the choicest vines, such as the Rosary and the First Five Saturdays. It’s up to you to correct the misguided clericalism which distorts the relationship between priest and people in one way or another. In diocesan parishes the people play at being priests and the priests take on the role of laypersons; in certain traditionalist circles, as we’ve noted, the priest acts like the Father General of a strict Religious Order–he who must be obeyed! And as if that’s not enough, we must also battle the anti-Christian forces — such as the so called “Woke” culture embraced by some of those “defiled” and “wicked” clergy and even taught in our schools, as Anthony points out in his excellent talk.

Let us leave here today, then, armed with the knowledge that the crisis in the Church is, in fact, a crisis in the priesthood; we thank God for those faithful priests who edify us and for whom life cannot be easy, surrounded as they are by less zealous and even unfaithful brother priests. We treasure those sound priests and pray for them, as we resolve to continue to hinder the modernist march within the Church using every means at our disposal to do so.

Let us resolve, especially, to tell others about the Fatima prophecies—that, knowing there would be a widespread loss of Faith to come in the middle of the 20th century, God sent His Mother to prepare us for it. Spread this video far and wide, because it gives the full story of the apparitions concisely and accurately. The Catholic Truth blog will be closing in early July, so until then, there is a wealth of material on Fatima—and other subjects—published therein, which I would urge you all to access and use in your efforts to contribute to the restoration of the traditional Catholic Faith in Scotland and in the wider UK.

I hope it is now clear to everyone that it really is time to shut up shop at Catholic Truth, while continuing, each one of us, to fight as true Soldiers of Christ, in whatever way we can, to defeat the ongoing Satanic assaults on Holy Mother Church.

Thank you ALL for coming here today and for your wonderful support over the years. God bless you for it—and He will!

Note: A number of kind attendees at the Conference expressed a desire to “do something” about my “situation” but I do not want this thread to take that shape. I am now attending Mass elsewhere, so that’s the end of that discussion! I’d like the conversation here to look at ways in which individuals might – in practical terms – continue the fight against the modernist stranglehold in parishes and diocesan offices country-wide, as we wind down Catholic Truth. It would be useful, also, to reflect on ways to encourage the members of the Nicodemus Club to take courage and stand against the kind of false obedience which is keeping them prisoners of the modernist outrages damaging the Church throughout Scotland in our times. Let’s agree, too, to pray for all priests, especially, for the SSPX priests in Scotland. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

