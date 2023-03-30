Home-Schooling Contact Group – Sign Up Here!

Editor writes…

Yesterday, I received the following message from a home-schooling mother in the central belt of Scotland:

I came across your website this evening when I was looking for Catholic home-schooling groups in Scotland. I took my children out of our local school last year and so far our home-schooling journey is going well. However, it would be great to find some other Catholic families in the same situation. Do you know of any groups who meet up?

My home-educator niece is now in contact with this mother, and invited her to a a home-school summer garden party which she is in the process of planning to help home-schoolers to connect, for children to play etc. It’s a social for home-schoolers, so If you would like to add your name to that list with a view to attending the summer party with your children, contact my niece and namesake Patricia on her mobile at 07747075095, preferably by texting as a first point of contact in order to make arrangements to chat on the phone. Alternatively, call between 4pm and 6pm but no later than 7pm.

Feel free to use this thread to ask questions about the practicalities of home-education or to offer reasons why it is becoming more important than ever to take this step.

For one thing, schools in the UK are now pushing gender ideology, with pupils changing sex without their parents’ knowledge – click here to read more. This entire “trans” campaign is diabolically driven – it is straight from Hell. Unless the politicians act swiftly to ban it, it can only be described as State-sanctioned child abuse.

Perhaps this discussion will help parents to look seriously at the question of protecting children, their purity of body and soul, from the Satanic assaults now par for the course in our schools, by making whatever sacrifices are necessary to educate them at home.

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

