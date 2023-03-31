Sly News Gleefully Reports Politically Motivated Indictment of Donald J. Trump – Outrageous!

The Star Witness – A Serial Liar (says his former attorney)…

The former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, Bob Costello, testified to the Manhattan grand jury on Monday in the case against 45th President Donald Trump. Following his testimony, which was limited to comments on only six emails, Costello blasted former Trump lawyer and convicted perjurer, Michael Cohen.

“The only thing I’m doing is trying to tell the truth to the grand jurors because I read all these lies in the media that are being promoted by one side,” Costello said. “Listen if they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, so be it. But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.” Source – DC Enquirer

Editor writes… Never, in my entire life, have I seen any individual persecuted like the 45th President of the USA – Donald J. Trump. This is outright evil. If the Catholic Bishops in the US do not speak up now to defend Trump against this concocted charge, then they are complicit in this outrage. Pray for Donald Trump. Even those who didn’t vote for him, even those who dislike him, are admitting that this is disgraceful.

As for Sly News – does anyone expect anything better from them? The above ignorant report speaks for itself. Your thoughts…

