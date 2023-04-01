Holy Week – Blog Closed to Comments…

Editor writes…

As usual in Holy Week, the blog will be closed to comments to allow us all time (a)  to reflect on the pivotal importance of the sufferings and death of Our Lord in God’s plan of salvation for souls (2) to think seriously about Christ’s key teaching about loving enemies, and (3) to enable us to prepare for and if possible attend the Holy Week Services.  We will re-open on Easter Sunday.

A peaceful Holy Week to all our readers, bloggers, and visitors to this site. 

