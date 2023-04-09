Happy Easter Everyone! Christ Is Risen – Alleluia!

V. Regina caeli, laetare, alleluia.

Queen of heaven, rejoice, alleluia.



R. Quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia,

For he whom you did merit to bear, alleluia,



V. Resurrexit, sicut dixit, alleluia.

Has risen as he said, alleluia.



R. Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.

Pray for us to God, alleluia.

V. Gaude et laetare, Virgo Maria, alleluia.

V. Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia.



R. Quia surrexit Dominus vere, alleluia.

R. For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.

Oremus…

Deus, qui per resurrectionem Filii tui, Domini nostri Iesu Christi, mundum laetificare dignatus es: praesta, quaesumus; ut per eius Genetricem Virginem Mariam, perpetuae capiamus gaudia vitae. Per eundem Christum Dominum nostrum. Amen.

Let us pray…

O God, who gave joy to the world through the resurrection of Thy Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, grant we beseech Thee, that through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, His Mother, we may obtain the joys of everlasting life. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.

Editor writes…

As well as affording us the opportunity to post Easter greetings, this thread is also a “catch-up” – feel free to post comments on anything we would have discussed last week, but for the Holy Week break. And the usual rule applies in a free-for-all thread like this: your favourite prayers, hymns, reflections, and good clean fun, jokes and stories, welcome… which reminds me of the boy who asked his father why we paint Easter eggs. Reply: Because it’s easier than trying to wallpaper them!

Happy Easter!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

