Lifesitenews: Fake Catholic Media – Pushing False Apparitions, in Defiance of Church Authorities

Not so long ago, we discussed the increasing credulity of Lifesitenews (LSN) – if someone claims to have had a vision, they have had a vision. Click here

Now, John Henry Westen of LSN seems to have fallen hook, line and sinker for the fake visionary Fr Michael Rodrigue, as our England-in-Chief blogger, Westminsterfly points out in the following email:

More LifeSite News apocalyptic fake seer garbage: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/visionary-priest-fr-michele-rodrigue-reveals-end-times-prophecy-of-the-antichrist a John Henry Westen video on Fr Michele Rodrigue, another fake mystic, condemned by the Bishop of Amos in 2020 (see attached official letter of condemnation). The LifeSiteNews interview is dated March 29, 2023. LSN really has lost its way. I’ve just this second sent that bishop’s letter to JH Westen, but I can’t recall if I sent him the official ecclesiastical Garabandal condemnations from the Holy See and the local Ordinaries (LifeSite recently aired a pro-Garabandal video). I definitely sent all the Garabandal condemnations to Taylor Marshall and he just deleted them – twice. I don’t trust these guys anymore, they’re just dishonest and only seem interested in money. These USA apostolates have stopped being about pro-life/pro-family/pro-marriage and Church issues, they’ve become sensationalist clickbait apocalyptic rubbish for false seers and mystics, and conspiracy theories. If you are giving them money, I advise you to stop doing so. Ends.

If you donate to LSN or Taylor Marshall’s “apostolate”, I suggest you think again. The only apparitions worth supporting today – and that, urgently – are the Fatima apparitions so if you have money to spare and want to donate to the Fatima apostolate, click here. Keen to support the spread of the Fatima message more widely? Then the only organisation worthy of your hard earned cash, is to be found at fatima.org

Do NOT support the spread of false apparitions – and be very careful not to support individuals and/or organisations which are doing exactly that, in defiance of the judgements of the legitimate authority of the Church. Your thoughts…

