Is Padre Pio Trustworthy?editor
Francesco Forgione, OFMCap, better known as Padre Pio and as Saint Pio of Pietrelcina (Italian: Pio da Pietrelcina; 25 May 1887 – 23 September 1968), was an Italian Franciscan Capuchin friar, priest, stigmatist, and mystic. He is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church, celebrated on 23 September.
Pio joined the Capuchins at fifteen and spent most of his religious life in the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo. He was marked by stigmata in 1918, leading to several investigations by the Holy See. Despite temporary sanctions imposed by the Vatican, his reputation kept increasing during his life, attracting many followers to San Giovanni Rotondo…
After his death, his devotion continued to spread among believers all over the world. He was beatified on 2 May 1999 and canonized on 16 June 2002 by Pope John Paul II. His relics are exposed in the sanctuary of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, next to the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo, now a major pilgrimage site… End of extract…
Editor writes…
I have lost count of the number of videos about, and allegedly quoting, Padre Pio which I’ve stumbled across on YouTube when I’m searching for something – anything – else. For, although I was fascinated by Padre Pio as a schoolgirl when I would occasionally see him briefly on TV, I have never been tempted to read his life story, chiefly because I find the stories and quotes attributed to him totally off-putting. That, and the fact that he supposedly endorsed every imaginable unapproved or condemned apparition in the book, doesn’t endear him to me, one bit. I suppose I should do my own research, but I find the thought of the amount of time possibly necessary to unearth a trustworthy biographer a tad daunting.
In any event, videos such as the above really do not appeal to me at all and, predictably, attract superficial responses such as most of the comments published on the YouTube platform. This one – from Cathy – stood out for me: …Is there any source that authoritatively attributes these words to St Padre Pio? Did he ever put these words in writing?
Does anyone know? Can we – should we – trust anything attributed to Padre Pio?
Your thoughts…
Comments (5)
So what you’re really saying is: 1) You personally have found Padre Pio to be off-putting since you were a child on the basis of both quotations attributed to him and stories told about him; 2) Certain content on YouTube attributes Padre Pio with having endorsed apparitions which are either unapproved or have been condemned, which further does not endear Padre Pio to you; 3) you are yourself unable/unwilling to do the spadework to find out where the truth lies; 4) hence your question: ‘Is Padre Pio Trustworthy?’
I fail to follow your logic, if one can call it that. However, if I may say so, you do seem a trifle naive as to the workings of YouTube and, by implication, social media generally. Social Media is full of content in which affirmations are made without any critical apparatus to back them up. A Ph.D. dissertation, it ain’t. This is true in relation to Padre Pio, but it is also true in relation to Our Lady of Fatima, cures for cancer, whether or not Russia is winning in Ucraine, the best method for sourdough starter, or practically any other field of human knowledge and endeavour. If one wishes to incorporate such information into one’s life, one has to be prepared to do the square root, as it were, and ascertain the truth, for more often than not truth will not by itself jump up and bite one on the nose.
In the case of Padre Pio, I urge you to delve deeper. If you can get over your feelings, you might just discover, as I believe I did, the most important saint of the twentieth century, to say the least.
After all that, I was expecting at least a book recommendation, LOL!
Please share!
Personally, I think Pope Saint Pius X is the most important saint of the twentieth century, not just because of his outstanding virtue, but because of his efforts to quell modernism, he held back the onslaught we are now experiencing for a good number of years. I’m not that interested in Pio but I’m open to being convinced, if there is evidence that he is not as he is presented in the video above – that didn’t appeal to me at all, I have to admit. Too yukky for me.
Uh-oh, dear Editor, you have just hit a nerve! I will say, at the outset of my comment, that I am convinced that I would not be here if it weren’t for Padre Pio. I will explain in a moment; but let me simply say that the best biography that, to my knowledge, has been written about this amazing saint is “Padre Pio,” by Fr. Charles M. Carty (of Carty & Rumble fame). Originally written in 1963, this comprehensive biography was re-published by TAN in 1973, five years after Padre Pio’s death. As you will read in this fascinating book, Padre Pio’s miracles, including giving sight to a girl who has no pupils, are nothing less than astonishing. His stigmata were thoroughly investigated by Rome, and once the investigation was complete, never again was the authenticity of Padre Pio’s wounds impugned.
When the U.S. Army Air Corps was conducting savage bombing raids of Italy during World War II, bomber crews saw a larger-than-life “monk” in the air before them, gesticulating to them to turn around and not drop their bombs on innocent villages. (This was attested to, by the way, by Army Air Corps pilots who, testifying at Padre Pio’s beatification, solemnly swore that they did indeed see this monk in the sky before them.) San Giovanni Rotondo is relatively close to the bomber base at Foggia (Amendola Airfield), where American bombers and pursuit planes were based once the Allies started gaining ground on the Italian peninsula. Padre Pio’s ability to read souls is amazing, and one of his spiritual daughters, Katharina Tangari, wrote a compelling book, titled by TAN in English, “Stories of Padre Pio,” wherein she tells us of her life under the saint’s spiritual direction. (Meanwhile, Mrs. Marinaio is editing another book by Madame Tangari, “Memories of Prison” — hopefully to be published soon — which treats of her imprisonment in a Communist prison in Brno, Czechoslovakia, in the 60s, after she was caught carrying religious goods and books into that country at the behest of her spiritual father, Padre Pio.) There is so much more that could be said about this amazing saint for our times.
Now for a personal anecdote. In the late Fall of 1943, my father (Angelo) was a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was an avionics technician on the B-17 Flying Fortress and, after staging to the Firth of Forth in Scotland, he landed in North Africa, and finally, after the Allied invasion of Italy, he found himself at Amendola Airfield in Foggia, Italy. He and his Catholic friends would take an Army jeep up the old trails into the mountains of Apuglia, to attend Padre Pio’s Mass every Sunday at the Capuchin monastery in San Giovanni Rotondo. After Mass one Sunday, my father casually said to Padre Pio, “Ci vediamo la prossima domenica.” (I’ll see you next Sunday.) The saint stopped, became pensive, and after looking up to heaven with a most serious look on his face, replied, “Yes, Angelo, you will.”
My father thought nothing of it at the time, but later that week he was working in the cockpit of a B-17 that was on the tarmac, just having returned from a bombing mission. My father’s responsibility was to remove the highly classified Norden M-9 bombsight, which had to be locked up in safes when not being used on missions. As he was going through the process of removing the bomb sight, he received what he said was an overwhelming urge to leave the plane and go to the hangar for coffee. He resisted the urge until the third time, when he finally He left the plane and walked to the hangar. (He thought he got a whiff of the roses which he sometimes smelled near the saintly Padre Pio.) At the hangar, as my father poured a coffee, he heard the B-17 — on which he had just been working — explode. For years, he would not talk about the painful memory of how they picked up pieces of their friends who had been aboard the plane when it happened.
The following Sunday, as soon as Padre Pio saw my Dad, he called out, “Angelo, I told you I would see you today!” So, dear Editor, my siblings and I, who would not otherwise be here, are believers. For that matter, my children and my grandchildren, as well as my numerous nieces and nephews, would not exist. (I will send you a photo by email of my father serving Christmas Mass for Padre Pio on 25 December1943.) I pray to Padre Pio at every Mass, and thank him for an inestimable gift — he was instrumental in seeing my father safely through the war, and hence to pave the way for my parents to marry, allowing them to cooperate with Almighty God in conceiving me.
Marinaio,
What a wonderful connection to Padre Pio you have! I am convinced that he is a genuine saint but that said, there are many stories that borders on the fantastical about him so I think Editor is right to be cautious of those. In 1988 we underwent a pilgrimage to his tomb.
Yes, Fr Carty’s book is excellent. I also have another book by a monk who was the saintly Padre’s assistant that is also a good read but can’t recall its title or author’s name due to it being in storage, and after an Internet search (I didn’t know there were so many relatively recent books written on Padre Pio!) couldn’t find it so maybe it’s out of print now. I’ll be very interested to see Mrs Marinaio’s editing of Madam Tangiri’s book so I’d like to know when it’s published.
There is also a very moving video on his last Mass wherein he was ordered under obedience to face the congregation (for interest sake, some thought he had said the NO Mass which is not correct as he was allowed to say the TLM, collapsed straight after and died that night) that makes for excellent viewing.