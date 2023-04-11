Is Padre Pio Trustworthy?

From Wikipedia…

Francesco Forgione, OFMCap, better known as Padre Pio and as Saint Pio of Pietrelcina (Italian: Pio da Pietrelcina; 25 May 1887 – 23 September 1968), was an Italian Franciscan Capuchin friar, priest, stigmatist, and mystic. He is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church, celebrated on 23 September.

Pio joined the Capuchins at fifteen and spent most of his religious life in the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo. He was marked by stigmata in 1918, leading to several investigations by the Holy See. Despite temporary sanctions imposed by the Vatican, his reputation kept increasing during his life, attracting many followers to San Giovanni Rotondo…

After his death, his devotion continued to spread among believers all over the world. He was beatified on 2 May 1999 and canonized on 16 June 2002 by Pope John Paul II. His relics are exposed in the sanctuary of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, next to the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo, now a major pilgrimage site… End of extract…

Editor writes…

I have lost count of the number of videos about, and allegedly quoting, Padre Pio which I’ve stumbled across on YouTube when I’m searching for something – anything – else. For, although I was fascinated by Padre Pio as a schoolgirl when I would occasionally see him briefly on TV, I have never been tempted to read his life story, chiefly because I find the stories and quotes attributed to him totally off-putting. That, and the fact that he supposedly endorsed every imaginable unapproved or condemned apparition in the book, doesn’t endear him to me, one bit. I suppose I should do my own research, but I find the thought of the amount of time possibly necessary to unearth a trustworthy biographer a tad daunting.

In any event, videos such as the above really do not appeal to me at all and, predictably, attract superficial responses such as most of the comments published on the YouTube platform. This one – from Cathy – stood out for me: …Is there any source that authoritatively attributes these words to St Padre Pio? Did he ever put these words in writing?

Does anyone know? Can we – should we – trust anything attributed to Padre Pio?

Your thoughts…

