Archbishop of Glasgow’s £1Million Evangelisation

From Flourish… with some editorial comment injected…

A future built on vibrant, outward-looking parishes, where priests and lay people share the challenge of spreading the good news … that’s the vision outlined by Archbishop Nolan in a powerful pastoral letter which will have a major impact on the faith life of Catholics for years to come. After a year spent listening and learning, the Archbishop has launched a series of initiatives designed to restore energy and enthusiasm to parishes after the challenges of Covid and prolonged closure and designed to equip the Archdiocese to face the future. Among the key points are:

The establishment of a new £1m fund to support parishes with initiatives to evangelise

Ed: Seriously? Seems like only yesterday we were told that parishes would be closing and merging all over the place, so with all these empty churches, who, precisely, is going to be “evangelised”? Can’t be those outside the Church, non-Catholics of one kind or another because that wouldn’t be “ecumenical” and we can’t have that. Who, then? Is the archbishop seriously telling us that the faithful few who attend their parishes (and traditional Masses where available) are somehow in need of one million quid’s worth of “evangelising”? Gimme a break. Why not simply try the age-old method of getting the priests to visit the lapsed in their homes and invite them to confession? You’d be surprised at the response from many, if not all.



The creation of five new consultative bodies (to be known as ‘deanery councils’) to allow local lay people and priests to recommend how best to organise church life in their local area

Ed: Seriously? Another talking shop? Or rather, another five talking shops? Don’t make me laugh. Recommendation #1 is likely to be along the lines of holding everything from Mass to Legion of Mary meetings in the local MacDonald’s to attract the youngsters. Gimme another break.



A rallying cry for people to live coherent lives which will attract others to the faith.

Ed: Seriously? I’m assuming “coherent lives” is a euphemism for no contraception; no same-sex partnerships, no affairs – in short fidelity to the Church’s teaching on marriage… Oh and celibacy. Seriously? And is this “rallying cry” addressed to the folks who will be running the deanery councils etc or, more likely than not, to the rest of us, the hoi polloi? Gimme yet another break.



Later this month a consultation process entitled ‘Looking to the Future’ will be launched with representatives of every parish invited to a meeting at the Archdiocesan offices. There, the new deanery councils made up of one lay person and one priest from each parish will meet and learn what is expected of them. Read more here

Editor writes…

Apparently, some priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow have contacted The Times (in London!) for publicity over this scandal – a publication which requires online subscription (i.e. hard cash) before allowing their reports to be read. And you lot wonder why we have decided to shut up shop! These may be the same priests who provided me with a list of allegedly double-living clergy in the Archdiocese of Glasgow and if so, I hope their consciences are troubling them deeply as they read this Flourish report. They’ll get my drift.

They took flight – and ran twice as fast as did the Apostles on the night of Our Lord’s arrest – at the arrival of a lawyer’s letter to prevent publication of the names of those allegedly double-living clergy. That legal threat would not have gone unchallenged but for their unfortunate race from the battlefield, as I intimate in my talk at our recent Conference.

Those who can afford The Times subscription are unlikely to see the issue – let alone feel the need to do anything about this latest double-speak and scandalous waste of money in Glasgow, but, who cares. The priests can fool themselves into believing that they’ve done something…

Of course, if these priests really cared, they would come out of hiding and speak out. They really do need to ponder the terrifying warnings to priests sent by God through His Prophets – notably Jeremiah: Woe to the pastors who destroy and tear the sheep of my pasture, saith the Lord. (Jer. 23:1) Woe, indeed.

Let Glasgow flourish by the preaching of Thy Word and the Praising of Thy Name.

Your thoughts…

