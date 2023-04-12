Should “Multi-Faith” Religious Leaders Actively Participate in the Coronation of King Charles III?editor
Editor writes…
If you have an opinion on anything said in the above TV debate, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Click here to read Zenit report Comment: All the blether about youthful... read more
Editor writes... By all accounts, Biden's regime is going to be held... read more
The Great Reset will undeniably and deliberately have extreme and possibly... read more
From Zenit INTERVIEW: Thanks to Pius XII [left], Almost a Million Jews... read more
Regular blogger, Gabriel Syme, writes... The SNP government is withholding findings of... read more
Comment: The headline is taken from the closing words in the above... read more
Extract from the published part of the Third Secret of Fatima... read more
Pope Francis is back at the Vatican after a whirlwind World... read more
Blogger, Andrew Paterson reports on the Joint Statement issued by the Heads... read more
Marta Rodriguez got a new job in May of 2017, perhaps a... read more
Comment (1)
I think it’s inevitable that people of non-Christian religions will take part in some way in the Coronation. It’s just taking the split with the Catholic Church at the Reformation a step further. King Charles says he wants to be defender of faiths, not “the faith” so I wonder what this will lead to. If he gets his way and Muslims and other non-Christians say prayers, for example, at the Coronation, will that lead to another split and the C of E break up?