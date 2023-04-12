Should “Multi-Faith” Religious Leaders Actively Participate in the Coronation of King Charles III?

12Apr

Should “Multi-Faith” Religious Leaders Actively Participate in the Coronation of King Charles III?

Editor writes…

If you have an opinion on anything said in the above TV debate, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Comment (1)

  Michaela

    I think it’s inevitable that people of non-Christian religions will take part in some way in the Coronation. It’s just taking the split with the Catholic Church at the Reformation a step further. King Charles says he wants to be defender of faiths, not “the faith” so I wonder what this will lead to. If he gets his way and Muslims and other non-Christians say prayers, for example, at the Coronation, will that lead to another split and the C of E break up?

    April 12, 2023 at 9:36 am

Join the discussion...

