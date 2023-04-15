Fr János Brenner – A Model Priest & Martyr

From YouTube Platform…

Catholic priest Fr. János Brenner, a victim of the retaliation that followed Hungary’s failed 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, was beatified at a ceremony attended by more than 15,000 people in his hometown of Szombathely, in western Hungary in 2018. Fr. Brenner was murdered on December 15, 1957 after being ambushed in the middle of the woods around midnight. His body was found the morning after with 32 stab wounds yet in his hands he still had the Eucharist, protecting it with his life.

Editor writes…

Perhaps the following commentator speaks for us all…

“This great young Priest is a hero forever! His life story makes me ashamed that I have not given the full measure as Father János and how my life is big failure compared to his . He leaves me very humbled to the dust . Thank you for your sacrifice. May GOD keep you forever in Heaven good Father János. May your sacrifice inspire millions of men to become holy priests serving the Holy Spirit.”

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

