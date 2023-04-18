Wake Up to Wokery – It’s EVERYWHERE!editor
Woke Pope, Woke Disney, Woke Beer, Woke World: WHEN DO WE WAKE UP?
… And now the “good guys” are telling us that if we want to win political elections in the future, we must dial back the Pro-Life thing. If Donald Trump wants to win in 2024, he must endorse “gay marriage.”
Do you agree?
Here are some other questions asked about the Big Lie:
- Whatever happened to the War on Terror?
- What about the Drug War?
- Are we still having a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated?
- You religious leaders who told us to vax our kids – are we still doing that? If not, why not?
- Where did The Science go?
- Is that guy pushing Bud Light really a woman?
- Is two plus two still four?
- Is there any sense in which our Globalist leaders are NOT lying to us?
Where does the lying stop and the gullible start? When does the madness end?
To paraphrase Orwell, until we become conscious, we will never rebel. And until after we have rebelled, we cannot become conscious.
In other words, WAKE UP! – Source: The Remnant Newsletter…
Editor writes…
“…until we become conscious, we will never rebel. And until after we have rebelled, we cannot become conscious.” (Orwell)
Is Orwell right? If so, how do we rebel against Wokery, when it’s everywhere! Your thoughts…
Yes, Orwell is 100% correct. However, I think part of the “plan” is to make sure that those who have become conscious do not have the power to rebel – i.e. that no critical mass of the conscious is ever established.
Having said that, I’m afraid Michael Matt, despite the accuracy of his statements, is in danger of being buried in bitterness and sardonic gloom. I would suggest he recall Our Lord’s warning about the times in which we find ourselves: “charity will grow cold.” The full quote from Matthew 24 is this:
“11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall seduce many. 12 And because iniquity hath abounded, the charity of many shall grow cold. 13 But he that shall persevere to the end, he shall be saved.”
An essential part of “persevering to the end,” I think, is to make optimal use of the means the Church gives us for our sanctification, to engage without ceasing in the difficult spiritual combat against our faults and our self-will, and to pray without ceasing as faithful clients of Our Lady.
RCA Victor,
You make a good point about Michael Matt being gloomy. I think his gloomy state of mind must be why he keeps that statue of La Salette on his desk, supposedly Our Lady wept at La Salette. It’s never appealed to me and it mystifies me that he has it there in front of the camera.
Laura,
I don’t think it is a good point. I don’t know how many of his videos you’ve seen, but many of them have left me inspired and wanting to do more, and not in a state of ‘doom and gloom’. As for the Our Lady of La Salette statue – I don’t like it. Personally, I don’t care for La Salette at all, but it is, and has been, for nearly two centuries, approved by the Church, whether we like it or not.
RCA Victor,
I disagree. Despite the horrors Michael Matt tells us about, he invariably ends on a message of hope. I don’t know him, but I don’t think either he or I would argue with most of what you say, but I don’t think your criticism of him is fair or accurate. Calling people out who need to be called out (for the sake of others’ eternal salvation) is not ‘bitterness and sardonic gloom’. A lot of these USA so-called ‘apostolates’ like LifeSite News and Taylor Marshall, Church Militant etc, I have absolutely no time for. But the Matt family has been defending Catholicism for literally generations, and have kept the Faith, and Michael very often points to the good things that are happening in the Church. If he has a go at the bad things, how is that any different from any criticism that appears on this blog?
I saw this video yesterday, it is great, well worth a watch. It shows in no uncertain terms that nobody, but nobody, can be taken with any degree of seriousness anymore, in the world of politics or anywhere – unless they agree with and promote the LGBT agenda, and Francis is the one fuelling it, when he should be putting out the fire. He’s now made a Disney video (clue: not as Snow White) which shows his overweening vanity – I mean how many videos does this guy need to make about himself? And for Disney – one of the most anti-Catholic, pro-LGBT organisations going. Please watch the video – and make a stand against wokery somehow. I was impressed by the actions of this man (not featured on the Remnant video). https://gloria.tv/post/vHZwsN2E7WcP6VVC7p9nKhTtB At least he made a stand.
WF,
That man, Andrew, is a first class example of someone who knows what Catholic Action is. A simple letter like that is enough to drive home the point. I just wish I could read the reply he got!
Josephine
I’d be surprised if he got one. Thinking of all the 100’s of letters I’ve written to bishops and priests over the years about this or that, which have been met with stony silence.
WF,
I can see why you think it’s a “great” video but I was appalled at the way Michael Matt uses impure words at the beginning – we really don’t need it spelt out for us and it’s only a few weeks, I think I’m right in remembering, since we were told on this very blog that St Paul told us not to let such things be spoke of among you.
Yes, a lot of good stuff is in that video but that impurity at the start means I can’t send it on to anyone, especially not any youngsters. You’d think Michael Matt, big on family life, big on home-schooling, would be more sensitive.
The point he makes about Pope being in cahoots with Disney is very important – I agree. There are just so few words left to express shock at what he is doing, this pope. We don’t expect much of Disney but we do of the pope.
Laura,
I must have missed any impure words – perhaps you could give the 00:00 references when the words occurred. I get the feeling there is an anti-Remnant agenda in general here. I can’t understand why. When CT has gone, maybe some commenters here might not be so picky. Let me tell you, there isn’t a massive choice of reliable Catholic sites out there . . .
WF,
There’s the usual “sex” and “porn” but also this “m” word at 3:24 which I remember hearing a mother expressing her fury about when she discovered her teenage son had heard it at a church event. She said well if you can’t even send them to a youth event at a church without them being corrupted by language like this, where can you send them? That’s what I meant when I couldn’t send that video to any of the youngsters I know – their mothers would be after my scalp!
I think we’re all so desensitised to this sort of thing now that we don’t even realise that it’s being said – as you said yourself you had missed “any impure words” – that “m” word is one of the most impure of all, and kids hearing it could get curious and be led into sin, so I am surprised Michael Matt didn’t seem to realise the potential damage by using that word – there was no need. He could make the same point in a much more generalised way.
I’m sorry to see this criticism as “anti-Remnant” or anti-Michael Matt – far from it. I’ve always been a fan of The Remnant but if that sort of talk happened on this blog, I would be saying the same thing.
Laura,
It’s not a question of desensitisation – certainly not on my part. I think you’ve missed the point. I’ve now replayed the 03:24 word, but this wasn’t uttered as some kind of profanity. It was a statement of what OUR OWN POPE is saying in Disney videos. Any parent who is sane wouldn’t show these Remnant videos to children, but it is good that they can be shared with other parents so that they can be informed, and their children can be protected.
WF,
Would YOU use that word when explaining that the Pope is encouraging impurity – that’s how I would explain it, just saying that the Pope is dreadful and causing scandal by encouraging impurity by the things he says. I wouldn’t paint a picture, there’s no need. Parents won’t necessarily show that video to their children but I know kids who are learning about the faith and exploring online. If they came across that video, and they didn’t know what the “m” word meant, there is a danger they would check out the meaning. The devil knows how to get souls into sins of impurity, which is probably why St Paul told us not to speak about such things. I’m sure you don’t think St Paul was wrong to say that. So I am disappointed that Michael Matt does sometimes talk like this. It’s not about using it as a profanity, it’s about using it at all.
That doesn’t mean I’m condemning Michael Matt – I just think this is a misjudgement on his part and at the risk of sounding racist, I think it’s something that American do, they speak very freely about what some of us old fashioned fuddy duddies call sins of impurity.
I have to say I support Michael Matt and regularly listen to his videos and read articles from the Remnant. He does get very angry about Francis but that is understandable and I think the anger comes from complete frustration about the Popes behaviour. And he is very informed about the One World Order movement and the evil people of Davos . We need a strong Catholic journalist to make a stand about what is going on.I think the annual Chartres pilgrimage is inspirational and would love to be fit enough to join it!
My one criticism is the presence of his wife in the videos. You cannot hear what she says when she comments and it would be better if she either co presented with Michael or kept quiet. Nothing at all against her it just seems amateurish!
WF,
Yes, that’s a point. It’s disgraceful the way these ordained men ignore people’s concerns. And they have the nerve to preach at the rest of us!
I’ve watched some of the video. I’m not a fan of Michael Matt. I don’t know what it is. He always seems to be sneering and using sarcasm excessively. I like sarcasm, but he goes way over the top.
I completely understand the problems with the current pope, but I find Michael Matt crosses a line with his criticism and can be quite disrespectful. I contrast this to how the editor spoke about Pope Francis at the Conference – hard hitting but still respectful. Matt doesn’t hit the right balance.
Sorry, I thought this thread was about ‘Wake up to Wokery’. It appears to have become a criticism of the Remnant apostolate instead, so I’ll gracefully bow out and let you all get on with it.
WF,
I can see why you are upset, as the criticisms seem to be quite personal to Michael Matt, and I agree with you that the video is very good, very informative. I do think that Michael Matt’s style is an acquired taste, not everyone is a fan (I switch from thinking he’s fantastic to thinking he’s irritating in the space of the same video sometimes, LOL) but I think everyone will appreciate what is good and even great in the video, so don’t leave! We’d miss you!
What I think is invaluable in the video is the way Michael can link Pope Francis to Disney. That is shocking to think we have a Pope who is encouraging the kind of impurity that is a hallmark of Disney’s approach to children now.
Westminsterfly,
I’m a bit puzzled by your reaction. Why would you “bow out” just because some of us have things we dislike about the video and commentator? It just doesn’t make sense to me.
I have to say that it’s nothing personal towards Michael Matt. I just am sceptical about those who seem to make their living out of the crisis and create a sort of celebrity status of themselves. Taylor Marshall is another one I’m sceptical of. Apparently he charges tens of thousands to speak at an event. I’m not saying that Michael Matt is the same, but he certainly does have loyal fans!
I don’t want to sound gushing and sycophantic, but compare these celebrities to the editor and Athanasius. Both have dedicated their adult lives to defending the Faith, whilst holding down a job and family commitments.
Anyway, I don’t understand why people can’t agree to disagree without stomping off.
Petrus
Please re-read my comment of 6:45 pm. I would have thought even the most cerebrally challenged would have understood it. I am not ‘stomping off’, I am simply on the wrong thread, which I thought was about ‘Waking up to Wokery’ – not nit-picking and hair-splitting about Michael Matt’s presentation. If there is another thread specifically about Michael Matt’s presentation, then perhaps we can have a different debate.
WF,
I should have put a note in with that Conference parcel to warn you to “Wake Up To [the dangers of] Scottish Fudge 😀 It causes hallucinations in anyone who takes it on the wrong side of the Scottish border 😀 You’re imagining that the bloggers are not Waking up to Wokery – they really are; they just also want to have a bit of a go at the messenger as well – but they love Michael really 😀 And remember, while they have a go at Michael, they’re leaving ME alone 😀
PS Go easy on the Macaroon bar as well. The clue is in the “aroon” – you’ll go aroon and aroon (Tr around) in circles if you eat too much of it, unless you live in Scotland 😀
I don’t know the history or origins of the “m” word, but I wouldn’t describe it as impure.
Laura,
I’ve reconsidered after reading your last post. It’s not a word I would use. I would also sin “sins of impurity”.
Westminsterfly,
I do see what you mean. However, when a video is used as a stimulus it’s inevitable that the contents of the video will be discussed, along with those who feature in the video.
I understand that threads should go wildly off topic, but it’s important not to be too restrictive. The fact that this thread has taken off and there’s been a robust exchange of opinions is a good thing!
I’ve now watched the video and there is a lot of very interesting material in it – notably about the Davos-Vatican-Disney links – I do understand the criticisms about Michael’s style, which can be a tad too theatrical for my liking (maybe that’s the “dour Scot” in me coming out 😀 ) and I think his message was stronger in the final part of the video, in large part because he spoke straightforwardly without the chesty laugh and other theatrics etc.
I am not “anti-Remnant” but neither am I a particular fan. For one thing, leaders of the free world or not, I see little sign at The Remnant that our American friends are interested in what is going on over here. I remember being astonished during the Cardinal O’Brien scandal noting that there was no mention of it at The Remnant. I could say more on that and on our attempts to win some support from our American cousins on certain occasions, but I won’t, at least not for now. Indeed, in praise, I should mention that I met Michael Matt at one of Fr Gruner’s Conferences in Rome and he was very pleasant.
However, I recall the fact that when Francis was elected, Michael Matt/Christopher Ferrara etc took the position that they would not criticise him just yet, give him time blah blah, ignoring the scandals which, even then, were emerging. It was only after about a year that they began reporting on the reality of the Francis pontificate
Cough, cough… Catholic Truth – on the other (not so humble 😀 ) hand saw that reality from the moment the new pope walked onto the balcony in St Peter’s Square when he asked for the people’s blessing before giving his own… That was but one of several clues first thing, that all was not well in the state of
DenmarkVatican State…
In fact, we could not keep up with the scandals and I launched a “Pope Francis Latest” thread on our blog which I made a “sticky” thread at the top of the page, so that we could keep up with his antics while, at the same time, discussing other news. Whether or not it was this which drew the ire of the folks at The Remnant, I can’t be sure but I recall one of them remarking that they were now ready to comment, but were not “gossiping” like those who can’t wait to report “the latest” Francis scandals – words to that effect which I tried not to take personally but did… 😀
That’s just one of a small number of incidents where I have been less than impressed with The Remnant but I’ll omit the others in favour of this one criticism which I have expressed here before. I take WF’s point that, like it or not, La Salette appears to have been approved (I think there was some doubt and confusion over that at some point but, whatever…) I cannot, for the life of me, comprehend why the editor of a leading traditional Catholic newspaper and blog would choose to advertise any apparition except Fatima in the way Michael Matt is keen to draw attention to La Salette – a 19th century private apparition. It makes no sense whatsoever when Fatima is obviously the most urgent message from Heaven in and for our times, the 20/21 centuries, and we are seeing it unfold before our very eyes. Even while he is reporting all that he reports in the video above, HE doesn’t seem to connect it with the Fatima apparitions; even when he speaks of Agenda 2030, he doesn’t connect it with Fatima. Very odd.
All that said, I finish as I begin, by praising a great deal of the material in the video which will, hopefully, alert a lot of people to the way the Catholic Church through this dreadful pontiff, is being used to introduce a very evil New World Order. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!