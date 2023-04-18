Wake Up to Wokery – It’s EVERYWHERE!

From The Remnant Newspaper…

Woke Pope, Woke Disney, Woke Beer, Woke World: WHEN DO WE WAKE UP?

… And now the “good guys” are telling us that if we want to win political elections in the future, we must dial back the Pro-Life thing. If Donald Trump wants to win in 2024, he must endorse “gay marriage.”

Do you agree?

Here are some other questions asked about the Big Lie:

Whatever happened to the War on Terror?

What about the Drug War?

Are we still having a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated?

You religious leaders who told us to vax our kids – are we still doing that? If not, why not?

Where did The Science go?

Is that guy pushing Bud Light really a woman?

Is two plus two still four?

Is there any sense in which our Globalist leaders are NOT lying to us?

Where does the lying stop and the gullible start? When does the madness end?

To paraphrase Orwell, until we become conscious, we will never rebel. And until after we have rebelled, we cannot become conscious.

In other words, WAKE UP! – Source: The Remnant Newsletter…

Editor writes…

Is Orwell right? If so, how do we rebel against Wokery, when it’s everywhere! Your thoughts…