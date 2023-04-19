Should Laity Be Bound by the Seal of Confession?

From One Mad Mom…

While she just came on my radar, I have a lot of issues with Alessandra’s ideas, but this one is solidly hypocritical and pretty much gossip, detraction, and slander rolled into one. I’m sure in her mind she’s just fighting for the little guys, but the problem is, the little guys may be wrong. When you’re trying to get them to come back to the Church, maybe don’t write an article about how mean the Church is? The problem is, I don’t think she’s trying to get people to orient their actions towards God. She wants a Church that just makes everyone feel better about their sins and they can just get absolved without the resolve to sin no more because, hey, everyone deserves to get in line for Communion, right? Wrong.

When the Church Refuses God’s Love In late July 2021, I attended Mass at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Santa Clara, California, with my teenage family members. I literally and figuratively grew up at that church as my mom worked as a secretary there for twenty-three years before retiring in 2010. I spent a lot of time there and had a great relationship with many of the priests and parish employees. I was married by one of their priests at a chapel nearby, and all four of my children were baptized there. For decades the church has been an anomaly in the San Francisco Bay Area — offering multiple Masses throughout the day and confession with every Mass. On that July day, we waited in the 45-minute line for confession. What happened afterwards still impacts me today and has increased my concerns about the treatment of young LGBTQ+ people by the Catholic Church in the United States

You know why she puts the date? Probably because now we can all go there and see who was on staff and she can say “Well I didn’t say who it was.” Can the priest defend himself and make explanation at all? Nope. We’re just going to have to take the secondhand conversation at her word. The funny thing is, I actually think I knew her mom during her tenure there when Msgr. Sweeny was also there. Msgr. Sweeny probably would have done the same thing. One thing I’d point out is, since she repeatedly brings up “transgender” that might be what her relative was going through. If the child was indeed obviously living a lifestyle inconsistent to the Church, what is a priest to do??? While she spews disgust at the priest, she leaves out a lot of the story. I mean, what was the conversation the relative had with the priest? We don’t know and she’s not telling us that even though she’s telling us a lot more. To read the rest of this excellent article, click here

Editor writes…

I don’t usually last the pace when presented with a lengthy article, certainly not first thing in the morning, but the above piece had me riveted. I recommend reading it right through – it’s a first-class reminder of a number of things: (1) the false charity of priests who do not withhold absolution where justice (to God and penitent) requires it and thus make faithful priests appear as too strict, “extremists”; (2) the injustice of quoting alleged comments from priests in Confession when we know they cannot defend themselves. We were taught that if we accidentally overhear someone’s confession, we are bound by the seal of Confession in exactly the same way as the priest. Should we not observe that principle at all times?

Alessandra is typical, is she not, of those Catholics who want the Church to conform to the Godless culture around us, the point made so well by One Mad Mom. So how do we get it across to such misguided souls that the Church is about conforming to God’s law, not the other way round. Your thoughts…

Note: for some reason, the headline to the source of the Alessandra article (When the Church Refuses God’s Love) appears above in large type. I have tried to reduce it to the original size as it appears on the One Mad Mom blog, but it won’t co-operate. Apologies.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

