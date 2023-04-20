The Gospels On Money, Morality & Politics

The Gospels On Money, Morality & Politicseditor
Editor writes…
Our Lord spoke about money on a few occasions but the key quote for the purposes of this debate is, arguably, Christ’s reminder that we cannot serve two masters: “No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.” (Luke 16:13)
By “mammon” is meant money as an idol – if we love anything more than we should, in the right order of things, we make an idol of that thing.
It seems that in the world of politics, the temptation is sometimes irresistible to make an idol of the goods of this world, including money. Is this inevitable? And what about the self-proclaimed Christians in politics – do they stand out from the rest in terms of the Gospel exhortation to put God first?
Important Note…
Although this thread is led by the above video conversation about the SNP scandal dominating the news in Scotland at this time, we are well warned to be very careful about what we say in public on the matter, so I would urge bloggers to avoid drawing any inference(s) from the arrests/questioning of particular individuals by the police as they investigate allegations against the SNP in terms of its finances/funding. This should come naturally to us as Catholics, anyway, due to the demands of charity, but please be aware that the law in Scotland is much stricter in this regard than the law south of the border. There is a very tight rein in Scotland on what can be said in public about someone who has been arrested/held in custody/under police investigation. So, please be careful to stick to facts and – especially – to enlightening us all on the way the Gospels should direct our lives at personal, political and national level. Perhaps we should resolve to more openly question those politicians who claim to be Christian when voting time comes around.
A key question, then, has to be, is there anything to learn from the teaching of Christ which would encourage honesty in the political class?
And as an aside, it might be interesting to reflect on the possibility – real or imagined – that the SNP dream of Scottish independence is now over.
Your thoughts…
Today, there’s been a big push to re-run the leadership election which I think Kate Forbes would win hands down, then we could find out if her claims to be a Christian will stand up to scrutiny. It would be very interesting to see how she would behave in power.
Comment deleted – totally off topic. Try telling the blog administrator at any other blog that we have better things to discuss than what he has chosen. Sheer nerve.
I don’t actually think Kate Forbes would stand the test – she was quite weak when interviewed about her “views” on moral issues and became almost apologetic.
What is noticeable, though, is that the Scottish Bishops have remained silent on this, not commenting at all, even within the constraints we have in Scotland, legally, instead of taking the opportunity with both hands, to point out that it is important for politicians to resist any possible temptation to corruption, quoting the Gospel in public as that would show that the Church really does have a role to play in public life, right on message just when it’s needed.
I agree about Kate Forbes – she was too keen to stress that the gospel wouldn’t be put into practice if she gets the leadership, LOL! I can’t see that changing now. Having said that, it’s nothing personal, she’s a very pleasant young women, but not sure about competent. Wasn’t she in a position dealing with finance and the economy in the SNP government for a while?
Laura,
I think you are spot on. Kate Forbes went out of her way to say that whilst she wouldn’t have an abortion she would defend “to the hilt” the right to abortion.
Petrus,
Are you absolutely sure she said that? I didn’t hear that at all. I know she stressed that she wouldn’t impose her views on anyone but that’s different from saying she thinks everyone has a “right” to abortion and she would defend that “right” to the hilt. I’m shocked at that.
This is a good summary / timeline of the events for those in England who might not know much about this – it’s headlined about who is at the centre of this investigation but what I’d like to know is who lodged the complaint which started it in the first place.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/who-is-at-the-centre-of-the-police-investigation-into-the-snp/ar-AA1a4nat?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=97249b0a5263434195baa5ef331f7674&ei=13
I’d also like to suggest that we pray for Scotland right now – everyone is agreed that we are at a crossroads so it would be great if things were turned around and we had some changes that would help restore our country to its Catholic roots.
Fidelis,
I like the idea of praying for Scotland right now, in a special way. I’m just thinking producing an appropriate prayer would be something the bishops could do, a practical thing that would show that the Church does have a role to play in politics, without becoming involved in party policies. It would show they want to be about truth and justice. That would impress everyone, IMHO.
This is a short interview with a man from the Alba Party, another independence Party. He thinks independence is not dead. He also says he doesn’t support the gender reform bill in it’s present form, so he’s not agin it, altogether.
I saw that interview earlier – that young man came across as a bit cocky at one point, but OK in the end. He wants to emphasise that the SNP going out of business doesn’t mean an end to the independence movement. That will go on under Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.
Nigel Farage has this to say about Nicola Sturgeon – the strongest words I’ve read yet from anyone about her.
“I’ve got to tell you, the times I’ve done debates with Nicola Sturgeon, been face to face with Nicola Sturgeon and walked past Nicola Sturgeon in corridors, I don’t think I’ve met anyone in politics, anywhere in the world, who is so deeply arrogant and unpleasant as Nicola Sturgeon.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/nigel-farage-lashes-out-at-deeply-unpleasant-nicola-sturgeon-as-snp-prepares-for-ex-leader-s-arrest/ar-AA1a78gW?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=9faafd7e484d47b99a5634902b4b8d42&ei=12
Nicola is an atheist, as I think we all know, so maybe there is something “in the waters” of Christian faith that soften the character a bit – it’s definitely obvious that there is no real “softness” in Nicola’ character, although maybe I’m being uncharitable saying this.
I think the suggestion of the bishops producing a special prayer for the country at this time is a really good one, it could be addressed to all the saints of Scotland to ask for their intercession. The doctrine of the Communion of Saints is one of my personal favourites.
Lily,
Isn’t it shocking? Here’s the direct quote:
“I couldn’t conceive of having an abortion myself. I’ve seen my baby at 12 weeks and 20 weeks but yes, I defend the right of women to make use of that legal provision to access abortion.”
https://www.thenational.scot/news/23338379.kate-forbes-says-defend-abortion-rights-despite-personal-beliefs/
As you point out ED fingers cannot really be pointed until Charges and Real Corruption is found to be Truthful. Not that I have any Love for the Sturgeons. But we now live in a Time when Your Guilty until Proven Innocent instead of course the other way around. This was none more so than the Horrible Nancy Pelosis quote about President Trump.
” He has to prove his innocence ” was what She said. Instead of saying that the Bent Prosecutor would have to prove Him Guilty. As for the Main Point of God and Money. We see corruption now on such a Grand Scale and the Bigger the Corruption the more their untouchable and we all know especially in the West who the worst ones are .
I just watched an internet Video about the next Plandemic with Fauci and Gates. Personally I got to a Minute in before I was Sick.
Which is a record really for me listening to those two.
As for the S.N.P. personally their downfall couldn’t happen to a better Mob. My only other hope is that the Greens and we Patrick follow them on their downward spiral.