The Gospels On Money, Morality & Politics

Our Lord spoke about money on a few occasions but the key quote for the purposes of this debate is, arguably, Christ’s reminder that we cannot serve two masters: “No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.” (Luke 16:13)

By “mammon” is meant money as an idol – if we love anything more than we should, in the right order of things, we make an idol of that thing.

It seems that in the world of politics, the temptation is sometimes irresistible to make an idol of the goods of this world, including money. Is this inevitable? And what about the self-proclaimed Christians in politics – do they stand out from the rest in terms of the Gospel exhortation to put God first?

Important Note…

Although this thread is led by the above video conversation about the SNP scandal dominating the news in Scotland at this time, we are well warned to be very careful about what we say in public on the matter, so I would urge bloggers to avoid drawing any inference(s) from the arrests/questioning of particular individuals by the police as they investigate allegations against the SNP in terms of its finances/funding. This should come naturally to us as Catholics, anyway, due to the demands of charity, but please be aware that the law in Scotland is much stricter in this regard than the law south of the border. There is a very tight rein in Scotland on what can be said in public about someone who has been arrested/held in custody/under police investigation. So, please be careful to stick to facts and – especially – to enlightening us all on the way the Gospels should direct our lives at personal, political and national level. Perhaps we should resolve to more openly question those politicians who claim to be Christian when voting time comes around.

A key question, then, has to be, is there anything to learn from the teaching of Christ which would encourage honesty in the political class?

And as an aside, it might be interesting to reflect on the possibility – real or imagined – that the SNP dream of Scottish independence is now over.

