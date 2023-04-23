Happy Feast of St George – Patron of England!

Happy Feast of St George – Patron of England!

From the Catholic Herald…

One of the foremost colleges at the University of Oxford cancelled its annual St George’s Day celebration for 2023 – and will celebrate the end of Eid instead.

Magdalen College, which was founded almost one hundred years before the English Reformation and was named after St Mary Magdalen, has a long tradition of celebrating the April 23 feast of England’s patron saint.

The event customarily featured a banquet in which all academics, staff, dons, and students were invited to dine together from a “special English menu”.

College members in the past were invited to “a formal hall and high table at 7.30pm” in order to “celebrate St George’s Day”.

But this year the event has been scrapped and replaced with a celebration of the end of the Islamic season of Eid, which closes on April 21.

On April 23, the college’s first day of “Trinity” term, students will be offered a meal which will “follow Muslim customs”. They have been told that “the meat dish will be halal and no alcohol will be served”.

The decision has caused contention. Dons at Magdalen College and staff at Oxford University denounced the move.

One academic at the college told the Daily Telegraph: “The cancelling of St George’s Day is yet another example of the deep antipathy that the leaders of so many of Britain’s academic institutions seem to feel towards the country that built and maintains them.”  Click here to continue reading…

Editor writes…

Some – perhaps a majority of English Catholics – would agree with that “one academic” who is appalled at the cancelling of St George’s Day at Magdalen College, Oxford University.

As is the custom with Feast Day threads, share your favourite hymns, prayers, stories and even jokes of the good clean fun variety, as well as your thoughts on the cancelling of St George’s Day at Oxford University.

Wishing all our readers – especially those south of the border – a very Happy Feast of St George!

