Neil Oliver on the Ruling Class: Are They Deliberately Making Life Harder For Us?

Neil Oliver…

All manner of freedoms are being eroded. The simple freedom to jump in the car and go where we want looks set to be made a thing of the past.

Editor writes…

Do you agree with Neil’s forthright commentary on the state of life in the UK today? If so, given that our freedoms come from God and not from any politician, political party or government, this is all very serious.

Today, history was made when the UK Government invaded our privacy to send an alleged test, an “emergency alert”, to our mobile phones at 3pm. Well, not to mine. I made a point of switching my phone off well before 3pm and only switched on again once I’d checked that said “alert” was a thing of the past. “The past”? Nope. It’s likely to be a thing of the future, truth be told; next thing we know we’ll be getting messages telling us to go out of our homes, and turn left twice, then right and then … blah blah. You’ll get the picture. We’re being programmed again. Remember this… Stay home; Protect the NHS; Save lives…? Worked a treat first time round so prepare for the ever-so-new-normal, folks, round two. It won’t be long now, if it’s not already here…

As Neil Oliver said in another broadcast on GB News, an interview with Nigel Farage in Aberdeen a few days ago when this latest Government over-reach was discussed: we buy our mobile phones. We own them. We give the number out to family and friends, so that we can all keep in touch. The Government has no blankety blank right to use our numbers without our blankety blank permission. Well, I added the “blankety blank” but that is the sum and substance of what Neil Oliver said (and Farage agreed). What about the rest of the historically weak, compliant, timid, UK population, though. Are they going to continue to allow their freedoms to be eroded? Your thoughts…

