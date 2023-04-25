Archbishop Leo Cushley, Edinburgh, Appointed to Vatican Dicastery for Evangelisation. Seriously.editor
From the Scottish Catholic Media Office…
25 April 2023
Pope appoints two Scottish members to Vatican’s Department for Evangelisation
Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St. Andrews and Edinburgh, to a five-year term as a Member of the First Section of the Dicastery for Evangelisation and Mr. John Docherty, former head-teacher of St. Ninian’s High School in East Renfrewshire, to a five-year term as a Consultor of the same department, which deals with the ‘fundamental questions of evangelisation in the world’.
The Dicastery for Evangelization is a new department of the Roman Curia formed by the merger of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of New Evangelization in 2022.
The Dicastery is responsible for the fundamental questions of evangelization in the world and according to its Constitution, “is presided over directly by the Roman Pontiff.”
Reacting to his appointment, Archbishop Cushley said:
“I was surprised and honoured to be asked to become a member of the Dicastery for Evangelisation. As this dicastery is an important part of the recent curial reforms of the Holy Father, I look forward learning more and to contributing whatever I can to the fundamental questions of proposing the Good News in today’s world and its many contexts.”
Responding to his appointment, Mr Docherty said:
“I am both honoured and deeply humbled to be invited to serve the Church through the Dicastery of Evangelization. I hope that my experience of working within Catholic Education will be of value in assisting Pope Francis’ mission to put evangelisation at the centre of our lives. I look forward with great enthusiasm to the challenges that lie ahead.”
ENDS. Source – Scottish Catholic Media Office...
Editor writes…
I’m lost for words… Remember, on his appointment to the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh some years ago, in the wake of the Cardinal O’Brien scandal, Archbishop Cushley was quoted by media outlets saying that there was no crisis. Hardly “evangelisation” material. And I’d like to know more about the educational philosophy of the former Head Teacher before saying anything about that appointment. Just how “former” – i.e. recently retired? And sold to the “woke” agenda to sexualise children and turn them into anti-Catholic social justice warriors? Just asking the question. Your thoughts…
The Vatican have shoot themselves in the foot. Cos when I saw that priest of Knock shrine whose name was published alongside Cushley, cardinal Farrell, this morning. To me or you, the Vatican haven’t learned anything yet as the usual suspects were named.
Editor: I have deleted a reference to an impure relationship from this post. I know that you frequent another blog in your homeland of Ireland, where such talk is commonplace, but we do not do that here. Nor do we publish unfounded allegations or suspicions. So please avoid doing any of that on this blog. We do not need to know that. Being photographed alongside someone who has a certain reputation, does not necessarily mean anything. If there is public knowledge of a scandalous relationship, then that may be published here along with the source. Anything less is casual talk, hearsay and not admissible here.
Thank you for your co-operation, FDS 😀
I thought I’d check out the website of the school
https://blogs.glowscotland.org.uk/er/stninians/
Right there on first page, they’re wishing their Muslims friends a “happy Eid” and there’s mention of a Chinese Bridge Mandarin Speaking Competition.
LOL! Mention attending a Traditional Latin Mass and there would be screams of derision?
The devil hates Latin, so that’s always a tell-tale sign, I think, when people say they don’t like Latin.
I wonder if they picked Archbishop Cushley to take to Rome because he wanted out of Edinburgh – he came from Rome, if I remember right.
Also, who is likely to get appointed to Edinburgh? Any ideas?
Lily,
With respect, we really don’t need to know anything about the school. That former head teacher wouldn’t be appointed to any Vatican post if he had the “wrong” reputation.
As for who will get Edinburgh? Another modernist, obviously. There’s nobody else!
My guess is they’ll pick someone from Galloway.
Doesn’t Galloway need someone themselves, I ask myself!!
Laura
Another modernist, I agree, but which one, LOL?!
Surely even the most ardent Anti Latin N.O. supporter must question this Evangelization carry on . Anyone who is really serious of Real Catholic Evangelism must now know that probably around 1000 people are not allowed to attend Latin Mass Weekly due to this Terrible Pope. I doubt very much if after 5 Years that the Nominees of This Pope will bring in 20 People to the Church. Of course they will of course put out all of this Ecumenicism and Accompanying Garbage. Also if Mr Cushley tried to defend O Brian when the People in a Cardinals Street were complaining of late night parties He must have known.
Who is Mr Cushley?