ANDREW BRIDGEN MP Expelled From Tory Party: Holds Wrong Views on Covid Vaccines

26Apr

Papacy, Pope Francis, China, Politicians, Morals, Fatima, The Catholic Church, Angels, Broadcasting Media, England, Asia, Miracles, Westminster Parliament, Apparitions, Judgement, Science, Russia, Health, Supernatural, Politics, Socialism, Social Media, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , , , 0 Comments

Andrew Bridgen defends his actions following his expulsion from the Conservative Party. The MP had compared the Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.  [Ed: not exactly; listen to his explanation – this is typical media twisting of the facts…)

Editor writes…

Increasingly, people are being “cancelled” for daring to express an opinion that is … well… not permitted by the powers-that-be – whether national or international.

Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

