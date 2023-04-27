Latin Mass Provision in Glasgow Reduced…Again. Are We Really Going to Roll Over & Accept This?

Editor writes…

News started to come through to me earlier this evening that Archbishop Nolan has further reduced the TLMs in Glasgow, by suppressing the Mass in the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Balornock. I asked around to see if it really was “news” or simply rumours. Sources, Sources, Sources, was the theme of my enquiries.

Well, I now have confirmation from a reliable source that “The rumours are true although the Archbishop has not confirmed when it will take effect. It may be in 2/3 weeks or could be as soon as this Sunday. The Parish Priest is awaiting written confirmation from him.”

So, there we have it: Archbishop Nolan strikes again. Traditionist Custodes has come for Balornock.

We surely cannot just roll over and accept this? Many of us – myself included – will be unable to attend Mass now. Toryglen is far too early (I have a lot of driving to do on Sundays!) and there are other people who travel long distances to get to the TLMs in Balornock. Toryglen won’t suit the majority. This is totally scandalous.

Your thoughts.

