Latin Mass Provision in Glasgow Reduced…Again. Are We Really Going to Roll Over & Accept This?editor
Editor writes…
News started to come through to me earlier this evening that Archbishop Nolan has further reduced the TLMs in Glasgow, by suppressing the Mass in the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Balornock. I asked around to see if it really was “news” or simply rumours. Sources, Sources, Sources, was the theme of my enquiries.
Well, I now have confirmation from a reliable source that “The rumours are true although the Archbishop has not confirmed when it will take effect. It may be in 2/3 weeks or could be as soon as this Sunday. The Parish Priest is awaiting written confirmation from him.”
So, there we have it: Archbishop Nolan strikes again. Traditionist Custodes has come for Balornock.
We surely cannot just roll over and accept this? Many of us – myself included – will be unable to attend Mass now. Toryglen is far too early (I have a lot of driving to do on Sundays!) and there are other people who travel long distances to get to the TLMs in Balornock. Toryglen won’t suit the majority. This is totally scandalous.
Your thoughts.
Comments (14)
Is it not laughable that this same archbishop is throwing £1 million at some project to “evangelise” Glasgow? Talk about carts before horses. Talk about utter confusion! Talk about total spiritual blindness!
Yes, Archbishop Nolan, if you are reading this, I’m talking about – and directly TO – you.
If you think the lay people who are left spiritually deprived as a result of your evil action in taking away our Mass are going to roll over and accept this diktat, please think again. Fast.
Oh and for those of you telling me that this will send lots of people to the SSPX – yeah right. Thanks to the short-sightedness of the Society priests over the years, their little Glasgow chapel couldn’t hold the congregation of even ONE of the Balornock Masses. Those are large congregations and there’s no way they would be able to be accommodated in the tiny Glasgow SSPX chapel. Talk about chickens coming home to roost, alongside the carts and horses, so to speak.
Laugh? I thought I’d never start…
Editor,
No, we cannot simply accept this. I’m happy to support some sort of action.
Editor,
It is ludicrous to think the archbishop is spending a million quid on so called evangelisation, more talk shops if I remember correctly from the previous thread on this, and, at the same time, is trying to destroy the Mass of the Ages. He won’t succeed, though. That is the frustrating thing for the enemies of the Mass, it just will not die, much as they try to kill it off.
Editor
There is now no question in my mind that Archbishop Nolan is an evil man, very far removed from Our Lord Jesus Christ. He hates the Mass that sanctified the saints and martyrs and cannot wait to suppress it. This is straight from Hell and it threatens the health of souls. Every Catholic worthy of the name, whether Traditional minded or not, should see the evil despotism taking over the hierarchy of Holy Mother Church and take appropriate steps. I suggest we gather volunteers to march to Clyde Street to demand the removal of this prelate, whose recent letter on evangelisation, as I amply demonstrated in a comment on this blog recently, shows him to be a dangerous heretic. Any Catholic ignoring this serious assault on the Mass and on our Catholic Faith will face a very serious judgment. They will be failing in their Confirmation duty. As the adage goes: “Evil abounds because good men do nothing.” Let the doing nothing come to an end because indifference on the part of the faithful is what empowers these internal enemies of Christ and Catholicism.
Athanasius,
Count me in! I would come.
Petrus
Yes, I’m in as well. There’s no way we can allow Nolan to get away with this evil. Our Lord fully expects all of us to rise up and reject this man and his evil.
Attacked firstly, The Sacred Heart of Jesus and now the Immaculate of Mary.
The Father’s Son’s Sacred Heart lanced on the cross for the forgiveness of sin.
The Immaculate Heart, the Father’s chosen plan to bring His son into the world for the salvation of souls.
Bill, wonder what you will answer to the Father at your judgement?
“You are the salt of the earth. But if salt looses its taste how can it be retrieved? It is good for nothing except to be thrown out and trod under foot by men.”
But whatever you do Bill, don’t let this cause you stress – having already had one heart attack you don’t need another. . . . . . . . but maybe Glasgow does?
Scots Padre,
That’s interesting – he took away the Mass in Sacred Heart and now in the Immaculate Heart of Mary. That speaks volumes – you’d think the very names of those parishes would make him sit up and think twice. He’s obviously lost the Catholic faith.
This is shocking news, and not just for those who attend the Latin Mass. It’s shocking for us all because it is unthinkable that any bishop would detest the Mass which the saints attended and the martyrs died for. That is chilling, to me.
This will also be a test of the zeal of the SSPX in Glasgow. A larger, more accommodating, church has long been required in Renfrew Street and now would appear to be the time to make the move to a larger church. There will be hundreds of Catholic souls impacted by this evil action of Archbishop Nolan and the SSPX has a duty to counter it by providing the Traditional Mass and sacraments to these orphans. Archbishop Lefebvre would not have hesitated to counter this wicked action of Nolan by providing a suitable church to hold a hundred or so more souls. Modernist haters of Tradition are not slow in their dirty business of destroying the faith. I would like to think the SSPX will equal that their bitter zeal with holy zeal in the spirit of Our Lord. It will be interesting to see if the fight is still there or if indifference reigns.
Athanasius,
From what I hear, there would need to be a much larger church, not just big enough for an extra hundred people – I hear that every one of the Sunday Masses in Balornock is quite full, and there are three of them, two in the morning, one in the evening so the SSPX would need to get a fairly big church, unless they are prepared to have several Masses of course. From what I hear though, the priests there are too busy travelling all over the place to offer more Masses for Glasgow, i.e. one has to go to an SSPX chapel in England and they have a priest on one of the Scottish islands (Skye?) evangelising the sheep, LOL! We do live in strange times!
Scots Padre
I’m afraid Nolan has already lost his salty savour, as I pointed out in a recent comment on this blog. He declared that the Church is not Jesus Christ and that the Church and the laity have been guilty in the past of being a counter sign to non-Catholics. He may be right about certain laity but never the Church, which is the spotless bride of Christ. To say that the Church is, or has been, a counter sign to Christ is rank heresy because it fundamentally rejects the promise of Our Lord to His Church. Effectively, he called Our Lord Jesus Christ a liar. So yes, he has lost the faith and that’s why he hates the Traditional Mass.
Athanasius,
I think you’ll find that It’s been mostly the clergy who have been a counter sign, not the laity. The laity have always been the ones to fight the heresies taught by the priests. That’s the sad history of the Church but it’s not the Church itself to blame, as you say, and you are right. People within the Church, mostly the priests as history shows, have damaged how non-Catholics see the Church but the Church herself is the spotless bride of Christ.
Editor
We did discuss this issue of Nolan closing down Traditional Masses in Glasgow. If you recall, he said he would allow one venue for the Mass and close the others down. He began by trumping up false charges against Fr. Dunn, which effectively ended Mass provision at Sacred Heart. We wondered which of the two venues left would survive. I said at the time that since Fr. Morris provided more masses at Immaculate Heart, he would likely target that church to bring everything to an end. I was right. He has left St. Brigids with its one Sunday Mass for now, although I hear that he has already told the parish priest that there are to be no further Traditional ceremonies of any kind, requiems, baptisms, etc. How long before he closes down that last church to Traditional Catholics? In my view, not long. He is driven with hatred for so expresly Catholic a sacrifice!
I too support a March to show Archbishop Nolan he can’t get away with this. I’m going to forward this to my WhatsApp contacts. I’m going to make it my mission to tell all and sundry about this. We won’t accept this lying down, Archbishop Nolan. You have a lot to answer to. You won’t get away with this in this world or the next. Do the right thing before it’s too late.