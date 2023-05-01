Happy Feast of St Joseph the Worker

Editor writes…

Today’s Feast of St Joseph The Worker welcomes in the Month of Mary, so we have a double celebration to mark this 1st May.

It’s good to take time out to reflect on the lives of our greatest saints, as we do from time to time on this blog.

St Joseph is one of the most powerful saints in Heaven: one of his titles is Protector of the Universal Church, so let’s unite in praying to him today for special graces for the Pope and Bishops, as we witness a worsening of the crisis afflicting the Church in our times. Let us seek the intercession of St Joseph, in particular for the Archbishop of Glasgow (William Nolan) today, as we hope and pray that he will reverse his decision to suppress the Traditional Latin Mass in the parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Balornock. 

Other prayer intentions are welcome on this thread, especially for those who are struggling either to find work or to cope with their employment. 

Also, feel free to share your favourite prayers, hymns and stories about this great saint. Tributes, too, to Our Lady, please, as we enter the Month of Mary.

St Joseph the Worker, pray for us … Our Lady, Queen of Heaven, pray for us.  Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us. 

  • Margaret USA Reply

    I think it was St. Teresa of Avila who said that she always obtained whatever she asked for from St. Joseph.

    O Holy Patriarch St. Joseph, Patron of the Catholic Church, pray to God for us sinners!

    May 1, 2023 at 5:16 am

