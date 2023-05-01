Is It Wrong to Pray for the Consecration of Russia?

Editor writes…

I’m hearing about a school of thought which argues that, since there is no record of Our Lady asking for prayers for the Consecration of Russia, then it is not right or necessary to pray for this intention – that is not what Our Lady requested. As we enter the Month of Mary, and approach the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima (13 May), it might be useful to explore this issue. My own first thought on the matter is: Why would Our Lady NOT want us to pray for this intention? Your thoughts…

