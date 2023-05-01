Is It Wrong to Pray for the Consecration of Russia?

01May

Is It Wrong to Pray for the Consecration of Russia?

Editor writes…

I’m hearing about a school of thought which argues that, since there is no record of Our Lady asking for prayers for the Consecration of Russia, then it is not right or necessary to pray for this intention – that is not what Our Lady requested.  As we enter the Month of Mary, and approach the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima (13 May), it might be useful to explore this issue.  My own first thought on the matter is:  Why would Our Lady NOT want us to pray for this intention?   Your thoughts…

Comments (4)

  • Margaret USA Reply

    False.

    On June 13, 1929, in the Presence of the Most Holy Trinity, Our Lady said to Sister Lucia:

    “The moment has come in which God asks the Holy Father to order and make in union with all the bishops of the world the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means. There are so many souls whom the Justice of God condemns for sins committed against me that I have come to ask reparation: sacrifice yourself for this intention and pray.”

    Also, Our Lord Himself dictated to Sister Lucia 2 prayers for this purpose:

    “By thy pure and Immaculate Conception, O Mary, obtain for me the consecration of Russia, Spain, Portugal, Europe and the whole world.”

    “Sweet Heart of Mary, be the salvation of Russia, Spain, Portugal, Europe and the whole world.”

    Obviously those people need to contact the Fatima Center http://www.fatima.org.

    May 2, 2023 at 6:11 am
  • Petrus Reply

    Very well said, Margaret Mary.

    May 2, 2023 at 8:15 am
    • Petrus Reply

      Sorry, Margaret USA!

      May 2, 2023 at 8:15 am
  • westminsterfly Reply

    I don’t know where this ‘school of thought’ gets its information – if it has even looked for any. At Fatima on July 13, 1917 Our Lady told the seers “I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communions of Reparation on the first Saturdays.”
    Our Lady kept Her promise and appeared at Tuy on 13 June 1929 to Sister Lucia and said ‘The moment has come in which God asks the Holy Father to make, in union with all the bishops of the world, the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means. So numerous are the souls which the justice of God condemns for sins committed against Me, that I come to ask for reparation. Sacrifice yourself for this intention and pray.’
    All this can be found in Sister Lucia’s official Memoirs Volume 1.

    May 2, 2023 at 11:21 am

Join the discussion...

