Pope Francis “Destroying the Foundations of Faith and Morals” – Professor Seifert… & So Say All of Us!

Francis is destroying the foundations of faith and morals, writes Austrian philosopher Josef Seifert, who currently teaches at Munich University, in an Open Letter to the Cardinals sent on 2 May (English text below).

Seifert does not understand how all the cardinals except the Dubia cardinals simply remain silent on the problem of Francis. Seifert’s examples:

– his assertion that God positively wills the diversity of religions (Abu Dhabi Declaration);

– his support of homosex concubinates;

– his denial of the existence of acts that are always and everywhere evil, e.g. adultery (Amoris Laetitia);

– his false teaching on the death penalty (CCC);

– his claim that hell is empty;

– his claim that the souls of mortal sinners are “destroyed” after death (also claimed by Jehovah’s Witnesses).

“As far as I know, there has never been a pope in Church history who has claimed similar monstrosities,” Seifert explains. He would expect that all cardinals would write to Francis like one man and demand that he retract the apostate Abu Dhabi Declaration.

In reality, they do not defend the faith, but silence critics, Seifert adds. To read more, including Open Letter to the Cardinals, click here

Editor writes…

It is of the utmost importance that Professor Seifert highlights the negligence of the Cardinals in dealing with the errors, heresies and apostasy of this pontiff. Even the “dubia” cardinals – as he notes – did not fulfil their warning/promise to act if Francis ignored their questions (dubia). It is a puzzle, indeed, that they fail to act in the face of the worsening papal words and behaviour. Your thoughts…

Note: photo above shows Pope Francis praying in mosque.

