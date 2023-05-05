The Stated Purpose of the New Mass…To Destroy the Church! Surely, No Catholic Should Attend It?

Martin Blackshaw writes…

Given the ruthless ferocity with which certain diocesan bishops are implementing Traditionis Custodes, Pope Francis’s war on the Traditional Latin Mass, I thought it opportune to write a little piece reminding Catholics of the illicit nature of the New Mass of Paul VI, both in its origin and its departure from the Traditional liturgy of the Church handed down.

To begin with, we should recall from Mediator Dei Pope Pius XII’s condemnation of a liturgical reform that would see the high altar replaced with a table under the pretext of a return to earlier forms of Christian worship. This grave error His Holiness termed “Antiquarianism”. Pius XII was only too well aware of how the Protestant heretics of the Reformation had used this very pretext as a means to rid the Mass of its sacerdotal/sacrificial nature and significance.

Now, when reading Sacrosanctum Concilium, Vatican II’s Constitution on the Liturgy, there is not a single mention or hint of replacing the high altar with a table or of turning the priest to face the people. Nor is there any suggestion that the Latin language is to be eradicated in favour of the vernacular. On the contrary, Sacrosanctum Concilium specifically states: “Particular law remaining in force, the use of the Latin language is to be preserved in the Latin rites.”

It further declares that “…in faithful obedience to tradition, the sacred Council declares that holy Mother Church holds all lawfully acknowledged rites to be of equal right and dignity; that she wishes to preserve them in the future and to foster them in every way…”

Further to this, there is no mention of altar girls, Communion in the hand while standing, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion or any other such heathen gymnastics in the official Council document. Hence, all these novel impositions are in defiance of the Council Fathers who certainly never suspected what subsequent interpreters really had in mind for the liturgy of the Church. It was to be less a liturgical reform than a revolution!

With the benefit of hindsight, we can now see in this document, as with others of the Council, a great number of dubious statements that read like a sub-text of what the revolutionaries would later develop into a full-blown assault on Catholic doctrine and the holy sacrifice of the Mass.

The late Michael Davies R.I.P. wrote specifically of the method employed by the radicals in the Church in order to achieve their aim. In particular, he highlighted the on-record advice Fr. Annibale Bugnini extended to his fellow liberals; that they should insert their true intentions into the documents of the Council in “embryonic” form, so that the Fathers of the Council could read what looked like a reasonably Traditional text but which was nevertheless filled with “time bombs”, as Mr. Davies described them, which would explode after the Council. This explains the oft-referred to “ambiguous wording” of the documents of Vatican II.

This brings me to what happened post-Vatican II under the powerful influence of Fr. Annibale Bugnini. Before expanding on this, however, it is worth recalling that Pope John XXIII authorised the summary dismissal of Bugnini from his chair at the Lateran University and from his secretaryship of the Liturgical Preparatory Commission for reasons that have never been revealed. We may be certain, however, that the reasons must have been very grave indeed for the Pope to act as he did with so influential a figure as Fr. Bugnini.

Sadly, Pope Paul VI recalled Bugnini upon the death of Pope John XXIII and extended to him even greater influence over the liturgy than he previously had. This Pope even raised Bugnini to the dignity of Archbishop before he too suddenly and inexplicably deposed and exiled his close collaborator.

Much ink has since been spilled by those seeking to make sense of the conundrum. The most coherent report, which has been verified at least by the priest at the centre of the controversy, is that Mgr. Bugnini was a Freemason.

Archbishop Bugnini always denied the charge, claiming it was a conspiracy against him, but the evidence, such as exists, certainly seems to point in the direction of his guilt.

The Vatican has never released details of what Pope Paul VI learned about Bugnini to make him act so swiftly and ruthlessly to remove him. Crucially, though, the Church’s authorities have never moved to dismiss the rumour of Bugnini’s Masonic affiliation, a silence which would constitute an outrage unless the authorities believed the charge to be true.

Michael Davies treats of the subject in part in an article posted on the Catholic Apologetics website, from whence I have lifted the following quotes:

“Whether Archbishop Bugnini was a Freemason would seem to be an academic question (“What Went Wrong?”, Inside the Vatican, June-July 1996). For if we are to accept the testimony of Archbishop Malula of Kinshasa, Zaire, reported by Abbot Boniface Luykx (“The Bitter Struggle,” Inside the Vatican, May 1996, pp. 16-19), Bugnini had adopted the ideology of secular humanism, which even falls short of the tame Deism professed by the brethren of the Lodge. (Michael Davies).

“However, I have it on good authority that Bugnini’s abrupt dismissal was indeed prompted by incontrovertible evidence that he was a member of the Lodge. A priest who was a longtime personal friend of Pope Paul VI was informed, by a Freemason whom he had reconciled with the Church, that Bugnini was a member of the same lodge, whose date of initiation and code name he could provide.” (Reverend Father G.H. Duggan, S.M.)

“In 1972 Pope Paul created Bugnini Titular Archbishop of Dioclentia. In 1975, however, the Archbishop left his briefcase behind in a conference room, where it was found and inspected by the Dominican Friar charged with restoring the room to order. In search only of the identity of the case’s owner, the Dominican found, according to Piers Compton, documents whose “signatures and place of origin showed that they came from dignitaries of secret societies in Rome” (The Broken Cross, p. 61). The letters were addressed to “Brother Bugnini.” […] Bugnini was appointed the Apostolic pro-Nuncio to Iran, and repeatedly denied that he had Freemasonic affiliations. When the Italian Register came to light in 1976, however, it showed his April 23, 1963 initiation date and number, and gave his code name as ‘Buan.’” (Carey J. Winters)

“An internationally known churchman of unimpeachable integrity has also told me that he heard the account of the discovery of the evidence against Bugnini directly from the Roman priest who found it in a briefcase which Bugnini had inadvertently left in a Vatican conference room after a meeting.” (Reverend Father Brian Harrison O.S., Rome, Italy)

“Archbishop Bugnini was a consultant in the Sacred Congregation of the Propagation of the Faith, and in the Sacred Congregation of Holy Rites. He was also the chairman of the Concilium which drafted the Novus Ordo Missae. Archbishop Annibale Bugnini was a freemason, initiated into the Masonic Lodge on April 23, 1963 (Masonic Register of Italy dated 1976). Monsignor Bugnini was removed from his office in the Vatican when it became public that he was a Mason.” (Most Asked Questions About The Society Of Saint Pius X (Angelus Press, 2918 Tracy Ave., Kansas City, MO), p. 26.) – Source: Catholic Apologetics.

Michael Davies concluded that it is immaterial whether Bugnini was or was not a Freemason, for it remains a fact that Pope Paul VI was convinced he was and exiled him accordingly.

This brings me to Bugnini’s influence in the construction of the New Mass prior to his exile, an influence which should have been purged by Paul VI but which was scandalously left in place to run its destructive course in the Church.

The first indication that Bugnini was up to no good was when he declared his intention for the New Mass he was constructing with the active assistance of six Protestant ministers, largely Lutherans.

In an interview with L’Osservatore Romano on March 19, 1965, he said: “we must remove from our Catholic liturgy and prayers all that can be the shadow of a stumbling block for our separated brethren, that is, for the Protestants”.

This declared intention of Bugnini is relevant to the Masonic affiliation claim, for the Novus Ordo Missae was fabricated primarily to facilitate ecumenism, a principal doctrine of Freemasonry that the pre-Council Popes condemned as heresy.

In 1974, Bugnini triumphantly rejoiced in the success of his project, saying “the new rite is a major conquest of the Catholic Church”. (See Catholic Apologetics )

Again, the use of the word “conquest” smacks of the Masonic spirit as expressed in the Lodge’s many anti-Catholic statements over the centuries, such as: “To fight against the papacy is a social necessity and constitutes the constant duty of freemasonry.” (Masonic International Congress held in Brussels 1904, page 132 of the report).

Quite how and why Pope Paul continued with Bugnini’s liturgical butchery, knowing what he did at the time and doubtless convinced of Bugnini’s association with the Brotherhood, is a mystery; the more so given the constant teaching of his papal predecessors as evidenced by the following two quotes:

Leo XII: “They have exposed their contempt for authority, their hatred of Sovereignty, their attacks against the Divinity of Jesus Christ and the very existence of God: They openly vaunt their materialism as well as their codes and statutes which explain their plans and efforts in order to overthrow the legitimate Heads of State and completely destroy the Church.” (Encyclical, Quo Graviora)

Pope Leo XIII: “Let us, therefore, expose Freemasonry as the enemy of God, of the Church and of our Motherland.” (Letter to the Italian people, December 8, 1892)

The mystery deepens when we learn that the bishops gathered for the Rome Synod in 1967 overwhelmingly rejected Bugnini’s Novus Ordo Missae following an inaugural celebration in their presence.

This clear rejection was followed up in 1969 when Pope Paul was presented with the document we know today as the ‘Ottaviani Intervention’. This was the work of many theologians who came together to write a short critical study of the New Mass to be presented to the Pope by Cardinals Ottaviani and Bacci, hence the title.

In his cover letter to the Pope, Cardinal Ottaviani wrote: “The accompanying critical study of the Novus Ordo Missae, the work of a group of theologians, liturgists and pastors of souls, shows quite clearly in spite of its brevity that if we consider the innovations implied or taken for granted which may of course be evaluated in different ways, the Novus Ordo represents, both as a whole and in its details, a striking departure from the Catholic theology of the Mass as it was formulated in Session XXII of the Council of Trent. The “canons” of the rite definitively fixed at that time provided an insurmountable barrier to any heresy directed against the integrity of the Mystery.”

In other words, the Ottaviani Intervention confirms the success of Bugnini’s plan to supplant the ancient Catholic Mass, the heart of our faith, with an alternative liturgy designed to obscure the Sacrifice of Our Lord and replace the supernatural worship of God with the cult of man. How very French Revolution! How very Masonic!

This is why Bugnini had to dispose of Latin as the language of the Mass in preference for the vernacular. The former is sacred, theologically secure and unifying; the latter is vulgar, open to manipulation and Babel-like.

Having achieved this goal, it was simply a case then of reorienting the priest so that he no longer faced God at a high altar in persona Christi but the people over a table as President presiding over the assembly. This was subsequently complimented with novelties such as lay readers, including women, altar girls, an “offertory” procession, hand shaking, extraordinary ministers of holy communion and communion in the hand.

As regards the latter abuse (Communion in the hand), this was illicitly introduced in Belgium by Cardinal Leo Suenens and then quickly spread to Holland and other nations like wildfire. Pope Paul VI lamented the crime in his Instruction Memoriale Domini, by which document he reaffirmed Church teaching on receiving on the tongue while kneeling. But it was to no avail for the abuse was then out of control and is today presented falsely in every parish as the Church’s norm.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, while Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, denounced Communion in the hand. His Eminence later wrote a book on the subject, whose Preface contains these words of the Cardinal:

“The most insidious diabolical attack consists in trying to extinguish faith in the Eucharist, sowing errors and favouring an unsuitable manner of receiving it. Truly the war between Michael and his Angels on one side, and Lucifer on the other, continues in the heart of the faithful: Satan’s target is the Sacrifice of the Mass and the Real Presence of Jesus in the consecrated Host.”

In order to fully grasp the seriousness of what Cardinal Sarah wrote, we should recall the teaching of the Church before the citadel was infiltrated. Here are just a few of many Church pronouncements to demonstrate the point:

“It is prohibited for the faithful to touch the sacred vessels, or receive in the hand.” (Pope St. Sixtus I, AD 115-125). St. Basil the Great, in his Letter (93) declared Communion in the hand to be “a grave fault”.

The Council of Saragossa (AD 380) declared excommunication on anyone who continued to receive Holy Communion in the hand. This sentence was upheld by the Council of Toledo in AD 589 and later in the Sixth Council of Constantinople (AD 680-681).

The Council of Rouen (AD 650) decreed: “Do not put the Eucharist in the hands of any layman or laywoman, but only in their mouths.”

It is telling that Cardinal Suenens was the prelate who introduced this appalling abuse of the Blessed Sacrament into the Catholic Mass, for he was the one who dubbed Vatican II “The French Revolution in the Church.” (Open Letter to Confused Catholics, Archbishop Lefebvre). And, as any student of history knows, the French Revolution was the work of Freemasonry. We see how the threads of evidence begin to come together!

But it runs even deeper than that, and this is where “the errors of Russia,” warned of by Our Lady of Fatima, manifest themselves in the Church leading to the fulfilment of the prediction of the Third Secret in our time.

Cardinal Luigi Ciappi, who was personal theological adviser to five Popes, including John Paul II, read the full text of the Third Secret. In a letter to Professor Baumgartner of Salzburg, His Eminence wrote: “In the Third Secret it is predicted, among other things, that the great apostasy in the Church will begin at the top.”

Now some may wonder what the link is between Communism, the principal error of Russia, and Freemasonry. Well, it can be shown historically that the theoreticians and architects of Communism were/are also members of the Lodge (Read ‘The Plot Against the Church’, by Maurice Pinay).

The link between these evil twins, whose declared aim is to eradicate the Catholic Church and faith from the face of the earth, was confirmed by Fr. Yves Congar, one of the leading revolutionaries at Vatican II. He stated publicly after the Council “The Church has had, peacefully, its October Revolution. The Declaration on Religious Liberty states the opposite of the Syllabus.”

This October Revolution referenced by Fr. Congar was an allusion to both the Communist uprising in Russia on October 13, 1917 and the rebellion of October 11, 1962 in Rome itself at the commencement of the Second Vatican Council.

In his book, ‘Open Letter to Confused Catholics’, Archbishop Lefebvre describes the latter as he experienced it:

“…Everything was ready for the date announced and on 11th October, 1962, the Fathers took their places in the nave of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. But then an occurrence took place which had not been foreseen by the Holy See. From the very first days, the Council was besieged by the progressive forces. We experienced it, felt it; and when I say we, I mean the majority of the Council Fathers at that moment. We had the impression that something abnormal was happening and this impression was rapidly confirmed; fifteen days after the opening session not one of the seventy-two schemas remained…”

These schemas the Archbishop refers to were the documents prepared over three years for discussion and deliberation by the Council Fathers. Each one was based on the Traditional teaching of the Church. Every one of them was binned and replaced with hastily-constructed Modernist alternatives.

That this was planned and orchestrated in advance is now well established. That it had its source in the Communist/Masonic mindset and world view is undoubtedly the case. Archbishop Lefebvre in his book relates it thus:

“The Catholic liberals have undoubtedly established a revolutionary situation. Here is what we read in the book written by one of them, Monsignor Prelot, a senator for the Doubs region of France: “We had struggled for a century and a half to bring our opinions to prevail within the Church and had not succeeded. Finally, there came Vatican Il and we triumphed. From then on, the propositions and principles of liberal Catholicism have been definitively and officially accepted by Holy Church.”

If anyone wants to understand how Pope John Paul II could have arranged those syncretistic gatherings of all religions at Assisi, at which a Buddha was placed upon a tabernacle and worshipped and a pagan cult was given leave to ritually slaughter chickens on a Catholic altar, then look to Vatican II’s Declaration on Religious Liberty.

If anyone wants to know how Pope Francis could participate in the superstitious rites of North American Indians, reverently receive a pagan fertility deity (Pachamama) into St. Peter’s Basilica and wash the feet (Mandatum) of Muslims, including women, on Maundy Thursday, then look to Vatican II’s Declaration on Religious Liberty.

This document together with the Novus Ordo Mass lies at the very heart of the present crisis of faith in the Church. These two poisoned arrows have combined to strike a death blow to Catholic theology, philosophy, liturgy, and doctrine.

As regards the latter, Michael Davies provided the opinions expressed by three contemporary witnesses to the immediate aftermath of Bugnini’s “banal on-the-spot fabrication”, to quote the late Cardinal Ratzinger’s view of the Novus Ordo Missae [Cardinal Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI].

Note that the first opinion is that of an eminent and faithful Catholic, the second of an objective Protestant and the last of an exultant liturgical revolutionary.

“Professor Dietrich von Hildebrand expressed himself in forthright terms: “Truly, if one of the devils in C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters had been entrusted with the ruin of the liturgy he could not have done it better.”

“Professor Peter L. Berger, a Lutheran sociologist, was every bit as frank in his honest assessment of the Novus Ordo. He observed that: “If a thoroughly malicious sociologist, bent on injuring the Catholic community as much as possible had been an adviser to the Church, he could hardly have done a better job.”

“Father Joseph Gelineau SJ, a Council peritus, and an enthusiastic proponent of the post-conciliar revolution. In his book Demain la liturgie, he stated with commendable honesty, concerning the Novus Ordo Mass: “To tell the truth it is a different liturgy of the Mass. This needs to be said without ambiguity: the Roman Rite as we knew it no longer exists. It has been destroyed.”

This latter statement is particularly relevant for it comes straight from one who favoured the liturgical revolution and it vindicates the declaration of Archbishop Lefebvre, who called the Novus Ordo an illegitimate rite.

The Archbishop did not say “invalid rite” because the words of Our Lord necessary to confect Transubstantiation remain in the text, dependent of course upon the intention of individual priests together with the correct matter and form. No, he said “illegitimate rite” because it does not flow organically from the Roman Rite of Tradition but is rather a new creation imbued with Protestant theology which harms the faith of Catholics. In essence, the Novus Ordo removed that “...insurmountable barrier to heresies directed against the integrity of the sacrifice.” Referenced in the Ottaviani Intervention.

Hence the aforementioned altar girls, women lay readers, extraordinary ministers of holy communion, Communion in the hand and a host of other non-Catholic antics which, while not heresies per se, have no place in the Catholic Mass of the ages and invariably result in irreverence and loss of supernatural faith on a grand scale.

The bitter fruits of this destruction of the Roman Rite are present today for all to see in the demise of vocations to the priesthood and religious life, the apostasy of millions from the faith worldwide, the death of the missions, the absence of catechetical formation in the young, the closure of countless hundreds of seminaries and religious houses and thousands of once-flourishing parish churches, the loss of faith in, or reverence for, Our Lord in His Real Presence in the Blessed Sacrament, the suppression or rubbishing of Catholic moral teaching and Traditional doctrine, etc., etc.

In stark contrast to this universal destruction of the Church, however, there has been the noted rebirth of faith and morals in any parish or community where the Traditional Roman rite of Mass has been re-established.

Since Pope Benedict XVI rehabilitated the ancient Latin Mass through Summorum Pontificum in 2007, in which document His Holiness reaffirmed that this sacred rite has never been abrogated, nor could be, and is freely available to all priests and faithful without a prerequisite permission from Church authorities, the flourishing of congregations in formerly-dying parishes in certain parts of the world has been nothing short of miraculous.

This is why Summorum Pontificum had to be reversed by the internal enemies of the Faith by any means. That Papal document highlighted the utter spiritual poverty of the post-Vatican II humanist religion by producing wonderful fruits, especially amongst the young, wherever the Traditional Catholic Mass of the saints and martyrs reappeared.

We’re told that Pope Francis issued Traditionis Custodes following a consultation with all bishops around the world in whose dioceses the Traditional Latin Mass had been established following Summorum Pontificum. The response from the bishops on these Traditional parishes and communities is said to have so disturbed Francis that he felt it necessary to act immediately to restrict the Traditional Mass.

Of course, this alluded-to negative report of the bishops, which in reality was very positive, has never been made available for public scrutiny. Suffice it to say a second, parallel, report was drawn up by certain functionaries within the CDF even before the consultation with the bishops around the world had been completed and it was upon reading this that Francis decided to issue his edict.

Since space does not permit a full exposure of the underhand behaviour that led to Traditionis Custodes, I am providing the link to a well-documented article on the ‘Inside the Vatican’ website for clarification purposes – click here to read The Hidden Story Behind Traditionis Custodes.

Whether duped or not into writing Traditionis Custodes, this document of Francis will doubtless enter the annuls of pontifical history as the most wicked and destructive papal edict ever issued by a Pope. It has to be stated, sadly, that Pope Francis has demonstrated in various ways since his election that he is not a man of supernatural faith. He is a secularist in mindset with subjective views on doctrine and morality.

We will see this again soon through his two latest initiatives – “The New Evangelisation” and “The Synodal Way”. These are but coded terms for his agenda to clear the way for access to Holy Communion for those in irregular unions or living immoral lives. It is also a means by which to undermine the male priesthood, which he has already begun by admitting women with a vote to participate in the synods of bishops.

In summation, then. Pope Francis is very much a Pope in the same mindset as Bugnini, Suenens, Congar, Gelineau and so many other revolutionaries who manifested their rebellion against Tradition during and after Vatican II.

I have heard some people claim that Francis must therefore be a Freemason, as must all the Popes since Vatican II who, like him, have allowed and/or encouraged the wanton destruction of the Mystical Body of Christ, His Catholic Church.

This is a false conclusion, however, as we soon discover upon review of Pope St. Pius X’s great Encyclical against Modernism, Pascendi Dominici Gregis (1907).

In that magnificent document the saintly pontiff teaches us that the Modernist is first a man of great pride of mind and soul who imagines himself to be blessed with religious insights not granted to others, past or present. In reality, says the Pope, he is a blind and pitiable man thoroughly imbued with the anti-Catholic philosophies of that period of history known as “the Enlightenment”, which is Masonic both in its origin and expressed principles.

Ultimately, Modernism inside the Church leads to secular humanism and the cult of man, which is precisely what St. Pius X warned of and what we have been witnessing in the Church since 1965.

The Modernist, says St. Pius X, hates everything Traditional, including the Mass, dogma, and doctrine; all of which he seeks to eradicate either by sophistry or with fury. Is this not precisely what Catholics have witnessed these past 60 years in the name of Vatican II, and what we see now in Traditionis Custodes?

Yes, it is exactly as St. Pius X described it and as Our Lady of Fatima predicted in her Third Secret as told by Cardinal Ciappi.

The best way to conclude is to leave the last word to St. Paul, who thus prophesied:

“I charge thee, before God and Jesus Christ, who shall judge the living and the dead, by his coming, and his kingdom: Preach the word: be instant in season, out of season: reprove, entreat, rebuke in all patience and doctrine. For there shall be a time, when they will not endure sound doctrine; but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears: And will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned unto fables.” (2 Timothy: 1-5).

Editor writes…

Some of us will never forget our reaction on learning the truth about the creation of the novus ordo – the new order of Mass. The very idea that we had been supporting a liturgy which was deliberately designed to downplay the Sacrifice of the Mass and, ultimately, to destroy the Church itself, brought us to the realisation that we could not possibly fulfil our Sunday obligation – our duty to offer true worship to God – through this illicit liturgy.

Imagine my surprise horror, then, after the final Traditional Latin Mass in Balornock last Sunday, to hear at least one man saying that he would now “attend both”. He’d go to the Traditional Latin Mass in St Brigid’s Toryglen when possible, and the Novus Ordo Missae on other Sundays. When I suggested that he attend the SSPX Masses he looked askance, and said “But I want to remain in the Church”. Gimme a break. I thought this sort of ignorance had been well and truly euthanised.

Your thoughts on Martin Blackshaw’s excellent review of the New Mass, welcome; and although I only spoke to that one youngish man last Sunday on this subject, I can’t help wondering how many other Balornock Latin Mass adherents will return to the Bugnini Mass now that there is only one TLM available and that, at a time and location which is, arguably, inconvenient for most people. Your thoughts on that, too, welcome.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

