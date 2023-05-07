King Charles III, “in the Presence of God”, Professes Himself to be “A Faithful Protestant”…Prayers!

07May

King Charles III, “in the Presence of God”, Professes Himself to be “A Faithful Protestant”…Prayers!

Scotland, Ireland, The Catholic Church, Broadcasting Media, Bible, China, Islam, Fatima, Papacy, Pope Francis, Angels, Africa, Politicians, Ecumenism, England, Asia, Scottish Government, Vatican II, Judaism, Miracles, Modernism, Apparitions, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Anglicanism, Europe, Paganism, Australia, Interfaith, New Age, Russia, Supernatural, Feminist Movement, South America, Politics, Atheism, Non-Christian Religions, Socialism, USA, Tradition, Communism, Canon Law, Social Media, United Kingdom, Marxism, Liturgy, International, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , , , , , , , 8 Comments

Extract from the Coronation Oath…

“I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely, in the  presence of God, profess, testify, declare, that I am a faithful Protestant, that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law”…

Editor writes…

No ecumenical pretence that we are all “Christians”.  Isn’t the honesty contained in the Coronation Oath better than the fake “dialogue” of ecumenism?

At one time, I believe, Prince Charles was in regular correspondence with Pope John Paul II, so we might hope that he has some grasp of the truth about the claims of the Catholic Church.   Then, too, he must, surely, know the history of the Reformation and the origin of the title which he has inherited – Defender of the Faith.  We discussed that title here.

We ought to pray for the new King – as one commentator pointed out during the TV broadcast of the ceremony, he looked worried throughout the service.  Who knows what was going on in his mind… But, certainly, isn’t it true that those who know the truth about the claims of the one, true Church of Christ and yet remain outside, should be worried?

Before everything else, fidelity to the Church: One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic. Jesus did not found several churches, but one single Church.”  Pope John XXIII

Your thoughts…

Comments (8)

  • Crouchback Reply

    I’m a Faithfull Protestant..
    I Protest…
    What exactly is he protesting about…???
    The words of Jesus. .”let them be one as we are one… those you gave me I have kept…Sanctify them in Truth”…
    But Charlie protests… put out more flags… Charlie in his protesting knows better than Jesus.
    I didn’t watch the show…I seen bits of the highlights. The robes he was vested in looked priestly…???
    A sham “ordination” and Cardinal Nichols was hovering about. Awful

    May 7, 2023 at 10:18 am
  • Athanasius Reply

    It seems to matter little to them that the monarchs in Britain where, until Henry VIII, Catholic servants of the Church and the Pope. 1000 years of Catholicism wiped out because Henry was an adulterer and a murderer. Adultery, it seems has come down the line along with the same apostasy from the true religion founded by Our Lord. It’s actually tragic. One day the monarchy in Britain will return to the fold. In the meantime, we look on with sadness at their folly.

    May 7, 2023 at 11:09 am
  • Leitourgos Reply

    My understanding is that the oath was looked at with a view to revising it. It was soon realized that, in the present climate in Britain, any revision would have opened the door to a multi-culti deluge. It was decided to leave it as it is.

    May 7, 2023 at 11:31 am
    • westminsterfly Reply

      Leitourgos
      I seem to recall reading somewhere that revising the oath would mean changing a whole raft of laws which would have opened too many cans of worms, so any revision was dropped for that reason.

      May 7, 2023 at 12:20 pm
      • Leitourgos

        Exactly what I heard. I just wonder what the oath would have been prior to the Protestant Reformation. I must take the trouble to find out.

        May 7, 2023 at 1:05 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    I was perplexed to see the Hindu Rishi Sunak reading the Epistle. It makes you wonder how much these people believe in the truth of their own beliefs, if you see my point. If I was asked to read from Hindu equivalent of the Holy Scriptures at a public event – even if I wasn’t required to believe what I read – the answer would be a firm ‘no’.

    May 7, 2023 at 12:17 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply

      But you are intellectually honest. It is not a virtue that is currently prized.

      May 7, 2023 at 1:08 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

20Mar

Scots Bishop: young must save Church

Does anyone seriously think that contemporary youth is equipped to "save... read more

30Apr

Ecumenical Scottish Bishops & Church of Scotland – Declaration of (Fake) Friendship

Catholic Church and Church of Scotland release “Declaration of Friendship”. 28 April... read more

31Jan

31/1: Happy Feast of St John Bosco!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swqxr-XGwyI Reflect:  Was St John Bosco right to tell his pupils about his... read more

27Mar

Bishop Fellay on Church & Pope…

For several weeks various rumours have been circulating in the press... read more

04Sep

American Commentator Dennis Prager: Lockdown is a Crime – Is He Right?

Dennis Prager Four months ago, I wrote a column  titled “The Worldwide... read more

07Aug

Hate Speech: Former Irish President Calls Catholic Teaching “Evil”…

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has described the Catholic Church's teachings... read more

19May

Should Prince Harry Return To UK Before He Makes Any More Enemies In USA? Yes? No?

Comment:  As one of the commentators in the above video clip says,... read more

29Jan

Una Voce: SSPX “Complicated” the Preservation of Old Mass in Scotland!

From Scottish Catholic Observer, January, 27th 2017... The traditional way to celebrate... read more

13Jul

No Freedom Day For Scotland “For Some Time To Come”- Nicola Stalin Sturgeon…

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland Speaking during a virtual meeting of... read more

12Apr

Should “Multi-Faith” Religious Leaders Actively Participate in the Coronation of King Charles III?

Editor writes... If you have an opinion on anything said in the... read more

%d bloggers like this: