King Charles III, “in the Presence of God”, Professes Himself to be “A Faithful Protestant”…Prayers!

Extract from the Coronation Oath…

“I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely, in the presence of God, profess, testify, declare, that I am a faithful Protestant, that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law”…

Editor writes…

No ecumenical pretence that we are all “Christians”. Isn’t the honesty contained in the Coronation Oath better than the fake “dialogue” of ecumenism?

At one time, I believe, Prince Charles was in regular correspondence with Pope John Paul II, so we might hope that he has some grasp of the truth about the claims of the Catholic Church. Then, too, he must, surely, know the history of the Reformation and the origin of the title which he has inherited – Defender of the Faith. We discussed that title here.

We ought to pray for the new King – as one commentator pointed out during the TV broadcast of the ceremony, he looked worried throughout the service. Who knows what was going on in his mind… But, certainly, isn’t it true that those who know the truth about the claims of the one, true Church of Christ and yet remain outside, should be worried?

“Before everything else, fidelity to the Church: One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic. Jesus did not found several churches, but one single Church.” Pope John XXIII

Your thoughts…

