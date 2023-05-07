King Charles III, “in the Presence of God”, Professes Himself to be “A Faithful Protestant”…Prayers!editor
Extract from the Coronation Oath…
“I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely, in the presence of God, profess, testify, declare, that I am a faithful Protestant, that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law”…
Editor writes…
No ecumenical pretence that we are all “Christians”. Isn’t the honesty contained in the Coronation Oath better than the fake “dialogue” of ecumenism?
At one time, I believe, Prince Charles was in regular correspondence with Pope John Paul II, so we might hope that he has some grasp of the truth about the claims of the Catholic Church. Then, too, he must, surely, know the history of the Reformation and the origin of the title which he has inherited – Defender of the Faith. We discussed that title here.
We ought to pray for the new King – as one commentator pointed out during the TV broadcast of the ceremony, he looked worried throughout the service. Who knows what was going on in his mind… But, certainly, isn’t it true that those who know the truth about the claims of the one, true Church of Christ and yet remain outside, should be worried?
“Before everything else, fidelity to the Church: One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic. Jesus did not found several churches, but one single Church.” Pope John XXIII
Your thoughts…
Comments (8)
I’m a Faithfull Protestant..
I Protest…
What exactly is he protesting about…???
The words of Jesus. .”let them be one as we are one… those you gave me I have kept…Sanctify them in Truth”…
But Charlie protests… put out more flags… Charlie in his protesting knows better than Jesus.
I didn’t watch the show…I seen bits of the highlights. The robes he was vested in looked priestly…???
A sham “ordination” and Cardinal Nichols was hovering about. Awful
Cardinal Nichols has been seen hovering about in more controversial places, trust me . . . https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-nichols-to-celebrate-mass-at-londons-lgbt-parish and https://www.traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A341rcNicholsHindu.html
It seems to matter little to them that the monarchs in Britain where, until Henry VIII, Catholic servants of the Church and the Pope. 1000 years of Catholicism wiped out because Henry was an adulterer and a murderer. Adultery, it seems has come down the line along with the same apostasy from the true religion founded by Our Lord. It’s actually tragic. One day the monarchy in Britain will return to the fold. In the meantime, we look on with sadness at their folly.
My understanding is that the oath was looked at with a view to revising it. It was soon realized that, in the present climate in Britain, any revision would have opened the door to a multi-culti deluge. It was decided to leave it as it is.
Leitourgos
I seem to recall reading somewhere that revising the oath would mean changing a whole raft of laws which would have opened too many cans of worms, so any revision was dropped for that reason.
Exactly what I heard. I just wonder what the oath would have been prior to the Protestant Reformation. I must take the trouble to find out.
I was perplexed to see the Hindu Rishi Sunak reading the Epistle. It makes you wonder how much these people believe in the truth of their own beliefs, if you see my point. If I was asked to read from Hindu equivalent of the Holy Scriptures at a public event – even if I wasn’t required to believe what I read – the answer would be a firm ‘no’.
But you are intellectually honest. It is not a virtue that is currently prized.