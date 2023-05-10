Covid Vaccines & The Silencing of a Conscientious Doctor – Do We Need An Alternative to the NHS?

From Citizen Journalists…

As most of you will be aware, during the Covid era corporate media became little more than megaphones for the Department of Health and lead the charge for longer, harder and faster lockdowns asking health officials not for evidence that lockdowns would stop the spread but rather enquiring as to when the next one would be.

They would more often than not put pressure on health officials and ministers when society was opened up again, wanting to know why it was reopened and when would it be locking down again.

When it comes to the corporate media and the permanent state in Northern Ireland little shocks us but it must be admitted that they always seem to find ways to do just that. This is one such example.

In this report, we will be laying out how the corporate media pressured the CMO and his spin doctor into taking a hostile position against an outspoken doctor. A doctor who came out of retirement to assist with the Covid response but who soon became concerned at attempts to pressure people into vaccination and the tactics employed as part of that coercion.

We will also show, using obtained emails under the Freedom of Information Act, how two journalists would put pressure on the Health and Social Care Board and the General Medical Council, and the CMO to cancel the doctor in question.

This story is as revealing as it is concerning as it evidences just how the corporate media lead the charge to cancel a doctor who was espousing a viewpoint they didn’t like or agree with, and rather than reach out to the doctor concerned for a comment or to ask her to explain herself, in other words, to carry out basic due diligence as journalists, they instead seemingly decided that she had to go and so set about making that happen.

This story is not about whether one agrees with Dr McCloskey or not. This story is about how the corporate media put pressure on the CMO and the HSCB to stop a doctor from practising. It’s about how a nationally disgraced CMO outsourced his statement writing to a person who previously worked on the state-funded BBC Nolan Show and who, according to the emails, was partial and biased in his writing. It’s a story of how the State and its tentacles in the media coalesce to keep order.

For more about Dr McCloskey continue to read the article here… and to read Dr Anne McCloskey: It is an Alarmist Distortion of the Facts to ay 100,000 People in the UK have died of Covid, click here…

Editor writes…

We were delighted to host Dr Anne McCloskey as a Guest of Honour at our recent Conference (25 March, 2023) where she participated in our panel Q & A session. We found her input enlightening, to say the least, and more than one attendee said it was an “eye-opening” experience to listen to her speaking about the Covid-19 years, lockdowns, vaccines etc.

The above articles reveal the scandalous complicity of the mainstream media in the Government lockdown and vaccine policy, even to the extent that they would seek to destroy a perfectly good doctor’s reputation, for no other reason than her refusal to remain silent in the face of the false information being spread abroad to terrify the population. Given the laws that were rushed through Parliament in the Covid (contrived) panic, this sort of totalitarian governance could easily be repeated. Have any lessons been learnt?

One of the ideas raised at our Conference was the need for an alternative to the NHS, for those who are unable to afford private medical care but also to safeguard the professional integrity of doctors like Dr Anne McCloskey. She was retired by the time the powers-that-be went gunning for her… Little wonder, then, that doctors currently in practice were reluctant to risk their livelihoods by expressing any concerns about these experimental vaccines. There must be, surely, however, some very troubled consciences in the world of science and medicine today, now that the truth is emerging about the Covid “emergency”.

Share your thoughts… Would an alternative to the NHS help improve health care in the UK and, perhaps more to the point, prevent us ever being held hostage again on the pretext that we have a duty to sacrifice our personal freedom to keep our neighbours healthy? What do I think? Gimme a break…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

