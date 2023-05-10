Covid Vaccines & The Silencing of a Conscientious Doctor – Do We Need An Alternative to the NHS?editor
As most of you will be aware, during the Covid era corporate media became little more than megaphones for the Department of Health and lead the charge for longer, harder and faster lockdowns asking health officials not for evidence that lockdowns would stop the spread but rather enquiring as to when the next one would be.
They would more often than not put pressure on health officials and ministers when society was opened up again, wanting to know why it was reopened and when would it be locking down again.
When it comes to the corporate media and the permanent state in Northern Ireland little shocks us but it must be admitted that they always seem to find ways to do just that. This is one such example.
In this report, we will be laying out how the corporate media pressured the CMO and his spin doctor into taking a hostile position against an outspoken doctor. A doctor who came out of retirement to assist with the Covid response but who soon became concerned at attempts to pressure people into vaccination and the tactics employed as part of that coercion.
We will also show, using obtained emails under the Freedom of Information Act, how two journalists would put pressure on the Health and Social Care Board and the General Medical Council, and the CMO to cancel the doctor in question.
This story is as revealing as it is concerning as it evidences just how the corporate media lead the charge to cancel a doctor who was espousing a viewpoint they didn’t like or agree with, and rather than reach out to the doctor concerned for a comment or to ask her to explain herself, in other words, to carry out basic due diligence as journalists, they instead seemingly decided that she had to go and so set about making that happen.
This story is not about whether one agrees with Dr McCloskey or not. This story is about how the corporate media put pressure on the CMO and the HSCB to stop a doctor from practising. It’s about how a nationally disgraced CMO outsourced his statement writing to a person who previously worked on the state-funded BBC Nolan Show and who, according to the emails, was partial and biased in his writing. It’s a story of how the State and its tentacles in the media coalesce to keep order.
For more about Dr McCloskey continue to read the article here… and to read Dr Anne McCloskey: It is an Alarmist Distortion of the Facts to ay 100,000 People in the UK have died of Covid, click here…
Editor writes…
We were delighted to host Dr Anne McCloskey as a Guest of Honour at our recent Conference (25 March, 2023) where she participated in our panel Q & A session. We found her input enlightening, to say the least, and more than one attendee said it was an “eye-opening” experience to listen to her speaking about the Covid-19 years, lockdowns, vaccines etc.
The above articles reveal the scandalous complicity of the mainstream media in the Government lockdown and vaccine policy, even to the extent that they would seek to destroy a perfectly good doctor’s reputation, for no other reason than her refusal to remain silent in the face of the false information being spread abroad to terrify the population. Given the laws that were rushed through Parliament in the Covid (contrived) panic, this sort of totalitarian governance could easily be repeated. Have any lessons been learnt?
One of the ideas raised at our Conference was the need for an alternative to the NHS, for those who are unable to afford private medical care but also to safeguard the professional integrity of doctors like Dr Anne McCloskey. She was retired by the time the powers-that-be went gunning for her… Little wonder, then, that doctors currently in practice were reluctant to risk their livelihoods by expressing any concerns about these experimental vaccines. There must be, surely, however, some very troubled consciences in the world of science and medicine today, now that the truth is emerging about the Covid “emergency”.
Share your thoughts… Would an alternative to the NHS help improve health care in the UK and, perhaps more to the point, prevent us ever being held hostage again on the pretext that we have a duty to sacrifice our personal freedom to keep our neighbours healthy? What do I think? Gimme a break…
In England, a lot of doctors/consultants do NHS and private work, so even if you go private (if you can afford it) you’re likely to meet the same mindset. Then you have the problem of ‘alternative’ practitioners, who range from the harmless but ineffective, to the deranged and dangerous, so they’re out of the question, in my opinion. I think the NHS has become such a ‘given’ in today’s society that few could imagine any alternative . . . or even if an alternative is possible. But recall what I put in a previous post on another CT thread today: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-12065891/BRENDAN-ONEIL-Keir-Starmer-wrong-say-voters-dont-care-woke-issues.html that “According to the Taxpayers’ Alliance, NHS England employs 800 diversity and inclusion officers, at a cost of £40 million a year.” I’m sure that £40 million could be far better spent. The NHS is a nightmare. Badly run from top to bottom. If I listed all my legitimate grievances with the NHS, this thread would be a mile long, so let’s not go there. I loathe it, but I fear we’re stuck with it (certainly in my lifetime).
WF,
I certainly agree that the same doctors are working in the NHS as work in the private sector but I wouldn’t write off an alternative system just yet. There has to be a way. As you say yourself, the NHS is a nightmare but somehow we need to move on from it.
Dr McCloskey is a real heroine. I hope she has not been dismissed from medicine altogether. Does anyone know what the outcome has been?
Margaret Mary,
I hate to disagree with you, but the current realities we are facing in today’s society, suggests any viable alternative to the NHS is a pipe dream, barring a miracle. The only revision to my above statement I would like to make, is that the NHS is not just a nightmare, but thoroughly evil.
As far as I know, Dr McCloskey is still suspended, which is a disgrace. The video above speaks for itself. She is a good doctor who cares about her patients, especially when they are being put in harm’s way by a malevolent or even just misguided government.
I remember the Irish GP very well – she was a light in the darkness during the restrictions. It’s disgraceful that she was suspended. I hope her suspension has been lifted.
America’s Frontline Doctors, a professional group that sprang up in response to the tyrannical policies and lies of the scamdemic, has two possible alternatives to your NHS nightmare:
1. Citizen Corps Restore Health: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/citizen-corps, which also has a page called “Restore Health”: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/citizen-corps/health
2. Goldcare Health & Wellness: https://www.goldcare.com/ presumably named after Dr. Simone Gold, who founded the Frontline organization. This is an insurance and healthcare vehicle. More information about this is under “About Us.”
Perhaps someone in Ireland, e.g. Dr. McCloskey, could contact them to explore opening a branch in Ireland and elsewhere in the U.K.
RCA Victor,
Thanks a million for those links and ideas. I sent the link to Dr McCloskey who will, undoubtedly, be following this thread, so she will see (and appreciate) your suggestion about opening a branch in the UK.
Dr McCloskey was very kind in her comments about this blog at our Conference, in that she expressed her hope that we would not close down after all – but, much as I’d like to please her, that ship has already sailed 😀