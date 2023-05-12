Feast of Our Lady of Fatima – 13 May …

“I was a youth in 1960, but I clearly remember waiting with anticipation in 1960 for the Fatima secret to be revealed. Interest in Fatima was very strong then, the devotion was flourishing, and my parents – like so many others – were anxiously waiting for the Pope to open the sealed letter and reveal to the world the message, according to the express desire of Our Lady related by Sister Lucia.” (Marian T. Horvat)

Editor writes…

The above quote from Martian T. Horvat caught my attention just days after I had been telling some young relatives that I could remember a conversation from 1960 when I was 12 years of age, walking to school. A group of us we speaking about the fact that this was the year when the Third Secret was to be revealed. We shared our parents’ opinions, some worrying that war would be foretold, and other such disasters. There was no-one – not one – who suspected that the Third Secret more likely than not, was a warning against modernism and its undue influence within the Church. To quote Pope Pius XII: “I am worried by the Blessed Virgin’s messages to Lucy of Fatima. This persistence of Mary about the dangers which menace the Church is a Divine warning against the suicide of altering the Faith, in Her liturgy, Her theology and Her soul. I hear all around me innovators who wish to dismantle the Sacred Chapel, destroy the universal flame of the true Faith of the Church, reject Her ornaments and make Her feel remorse for Her historical past.”

Far from revealing that part of the Fatima Message known as the Third Secret, it became clear that, if the Vatican authorities had their way, the “Secret” would never be divulged. Your thoughts…

