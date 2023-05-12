Feast of Our Lady of Fatima – 13 May …editor
“I was a youth in 1960, but I clearly remember waiting with anticipation in 1960 for the Fatima secret to be revealed. Interest in Fatima was very strong then, the devotion was flourishing, and my parents – like so many others – were anxiously waiting for the Pope to open the sealed letter and reveal to the world the message, according to the express desire of Our Lady related by Sister Lucia.” (Marian T. Horvat)
Editor writes…
The above quote from Martian T. Horvat caught my attention just days after I had been telling some young relatives that I could remember a conversation from 1960 when I was 12 years of age, walking to school. A group of us we speaking about the fact that this was the year when the Third Secret was to be revealed. We shared our parents’ opinions, some worrying that war would be foretold, and other such disasters. There was no-one – not one – who suspected that the Third Secret more likely than not, was a warning against modernism and its undue influence within the Church. To quote Pope Pius XII: “I am worried by the Blessed Virgin’s messages to Lucy of Fatima. This persistence of Mary about the dangers which menace the Church is a Divine warning against the suicide of altering the Faith, in Her liturgy, Her theology and Her soul. I hear all around me innovators who wish to dismantle the Sacred Chapel, destroy the universal flame of the true Faith of the Church, reject Her ornaments and make Her feel remorse for Her historical past.”
Far from revealing that part of the Fatima Message known as the Third Secret, it became clear that, if the Vatican authorities had their way, the “Secret” would never be divulged. Your thoughts…
Comments (5)
N O T I C E…
I have been asked to post the following advertisement.
Public Rosary in honour of Our Lady of Fatima will be on Saturday 13th May 2023 at 2pm opposite St Andrew’s Cathedral, 196 Clyde Street, Glasgow G1 4JY This will also incorporate special visit to Glasgow of the Pilgrim Statue of the Immaculate Heart of Mary organised by UKPrays.org
Any further information can be obtained by calling 01412589284. Ends.
I encourage all who can manage to attend, to support this initiative…
I used to be well up on Fatima vis-à-vis what happened to the Secret once it arrived in the Vatican. Suffice to say that I do not have all the details to hand as I write, but my extensive reading after the Vatican published the Secret in 2000 led me to believe that something was missing. I remember thinking at the time that, if that’s all there is to it, the Secret could well have been published in 1960, or indeed at any time.
My problem is with what I call, borrowing from legal jargon, the chain of custody. When Paul VI was elected Pope and wanted to know about the Secret, Mgr. Loris Capovilla, John XXIII’s private secretary, had to be called to find out where it was, and he duly indicated a desk in the papal apartment. (Pius XII had kept it in a box in his bedroom.)
As I understand it, the Secret was put to paper in such a way that an eventual prophesy regarding the Church, for which we have strong evidence (Cardinal Chappi, etc.), could have been subtracted without obvious damage to would have been left of the manuscript, i.e. the ‘perpetrator(s)’ would not have to tear a page out or tear a page in half, just remove one or more of several pages not joined together.
I believe this is what happened; when, I don’t know. I am convinced, however, that John XXIII had access to the complete Secret and did not like what he read because it did not fit in with his vision—patently wrong and childishly naive—of a bright future for the Church, if only she could explain herself better to the world.
Cutting to the chase, in the light of all we know now about the destruction of the Church following Vatican II—which is essentially, and continues to be, a destruction from within—do we really think that the men behind this would have hesitated to interfere with the written account of a divine prophesy?
No, I don’t, either.
Re-reading my original post, I see that I have inadvertently mis-spelled Cardinal Ciappi’s name. Ciappi, not Chiappi.
Happy Feast Day everyone. I wish I could go to the rosary today, but I can’t. It is really a very important apparition.I pray for the Consecration of Russia every day,
Happy Feast Day everyone. I plan to go to the public rosary, and it looks like it will be a lovely day too! I’m re-reading the Whole Truth About Fatima by Frere Michel De La Sainte Trinite, The importance for the Consecration of Russia and Devotion to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart (First Five Saturdays) is crucial for all our future.