Closure of the Catholic Truth Blog…editor
Editor writes…
First things first, as I promised in the May newsletter, Holy Mass will be offered for all our supporters and benefactors, as we close our apostolate.
I invited Father Linus Clovis (left), to offer this Mass. In fact, he has promised to offer two novenas of Masses. The first from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 and the 2nd from 7th March to 5th December, 2024. Effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. These Masses will be offered on the first Thursday of every month, to enable everyone to participate spiritually, if possible. Thank you so much, Father.
We were privileged to have Father Clovis address one of our Conferences in Glasgow (2016) and he was set to attend our recent Conference on 25 March, but prevented by an unexpected change in his personal circumstances which meant he could not travel to the UK at that time, after all.
So, again, sincere gratitude to Father for his generous provision of so many [Traditional Latin] Masses on the closure of the Catholic Truth apostolate.
Secondly, to the “what now?” Well, that’s up to you, our bloggers and readers, because I think it’s only fair to allow all of you the opportunity to suggest topics for discussion before we close. If there are burning issues or topics of interest that I may have missed and/or you are keen to discuss, now is the time to say so. Just tell me in the comments what you would like to discuss between now and the 4th July, when I will be pressing the “delete” button, and the Catholic Truth blog will disappear from cyberspace. I will, hopefully, be able to accommodate everyone.
Over to you…
Comments (3)
Wait! I missed the announcement. Can you pls post the link of this original announcement or briefly tell me why you are ending your blog? Are you really going to delete it? It’s such valuable info to be able to search, look back, etc…
thank you for all of your work! Much of it was over my head, but as an eager re-vert, I enjoyed the challenge! Thank you!
I found the post! I’ll read it tonight!
PS you have the best comments on any blog! Thanks to the regulars too! Awesome to learn from you too!