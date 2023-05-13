Closure of the Catholic Truth Blog…

Editor writes…

First things first, as I promised in the May newsletter, Holy Mass will be offered for all our supporters and benefactors, as we close our apostolate.

I invited Father Linus Clovis (left), to offer this Mass. In fact, he has promised to offer two novenas of Masses. The first from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 and the 2nd from 7th March to 5th December, 2024. Effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. These Masses will be offered on the first Thursday of every month, to enable everyone to participate spiritually, if possible. Thank you so much, Father.

We were privileged to have Father Clovis address one of our Conferences in Glasgow (2016) and he was set to attend our recent Conference on 25 March, but prevented by an unexpected change in his personal circumstances which meant he could not travel to the UK at that time, after all.

So, again, sincere gratitude to Father for his generous provision of so many [Traditional Latin] Masses on the closure of the Catholic Truth apostolate.

Secondly, to the “what now?” Well, that’s up to you, our bloggers and readers, because I think it’s only fair to allow all of you the opportunity to suggest topics for discussion before we close. If there are burning issues or topics of interest that I may have missed and/or you are keen to discuss, now is the time to say so. Just tell me in the comments what you would like to discuss between now and the 4th July, when I will be pressing the “delete” button, and the Catholic Truth blog will disappear from cyberspace. I will, hopefully, be able to accommodate everyone.

Over to you…

