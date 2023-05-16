Duty of State Vs Religious Obligations – Clash?

16May

Duty of State Vs Religious Obligations – Clash?

Morals, Evolution, Fatima, Same-sex Marriage, Catholic education, Angels, China, Traditional Latin Mass, Scotland, Child Abuse, Pro-life, Synod on Family, Marriage, Ireland, The Catholic Church, Bible, Papacy, Pope Francis, St Joseph, Vatican, Scottish Government, Vatican II, Seminaries, Family, Miracles, Climate Change, England, Homosexuality, Ecumenism, Abortion, Novus Ordo Mass, Amoris Laetitia, Padre pio, Judgement, Bishops, Europe, Environment, Blessed Sacrament, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Wales, Apparitions, Modernism, Euthanasia, Westminster Parliament, Psychology, Australia, Martyrs, Hierarchy, Purity, Sacraments, Magisterium, Health, Science, Devotions, Russia, Feminist Movement, Supernatural, Politics, Priesthood, Tradition, Socialism, USA, Education, Communism, Marxism, Saints, United Kingdom, Liturgy, International, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , , , 0 Comments

From The Fatima Center…

Faithful Discharge of Our Duties of State. If we perform our duties of state with the proper intention, and of course in the state of grace, we can make fitting penance in reparation for sins. Rather than doing them in the spirit of rancour, if we accept our long days, difficulties in raising the children, difficulties in living our vows or promises, etc., we can make reparation. Like the first category, it is more meritorious to faithfully fulfil our state in life than to choose to fast – especially if in so doing, we are neglecting the responsibilities that God has placed in our lives. Note how this kind of penance is also intimately connected with the Message of Fatima. In a letter dated February 28, 1943 to the Spanish Bishop of Gurza, Sister Lucy wrote: “Being in the chapel with my superiors’ permission, at midnight, Our Lord told me: The penance that I request and require now is the sacrifice demanded of everybody by the accomplishment of his own duty and the observance of My law.”  End of Extract – Read entire article here

Editor writes…

I remember the opinion being expressed in my hearing some years ago, that someone who was caring for a very sick 80 something mother should, nevertheless, be attending more weekday Masses.  I expressed my surprise and asked if the person making the comment thought that it was more important to attend the weekday Masses than to stay at home in case the sick parent had an accident, fell (if, for example, she had mobility problems) or otherwise needed attention – a cup of tea, medicine, whatever.  To my astonishment, the answer came without hesitation:  “Well, yes, I think so.”   That person believed it was more important to attend Mass as often as possible, than to put a sick person first and so miss Mass, including, even, a close sick family member.  Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

22Jun

“Charismatic Catholicism” Is NOT The Faith of the Saints; It Stunts Spiritual Growth – To Be Avoided!

Editor writes... More and more, I hear about people of all ages... read more

17Aug

Che Guevara – What’s The Attraction?

Che Guevara is the face that launched a billion T-shirts. Even... read more

15Jul

16 July: Feast of Our Lady of Mt Carmel

The Feast of Our Lady of Mt Carmel is a very... read more

10Sep

Hurricanes: Divine Judgment on President Trump’s Disbelief in Global Warming?

Note:  the video which was originally posted here to provide the... read more

30Aug

Expert on Cardinal Newman Speaks Frankly about Pope Francis – And it’s NOT Flattering!

Fr. Ian Ker, author of many books on St. John Henry... read more

14Jan

Demanding An Apology – A Growing Fashion

From Demanding an Apology | Psychology Today... There are some people who... read more

02Feb

Pope Francis Latest – Brace Yourself…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=258&v=xgqqsWk4dRg&feature=emb_logo Comment: A very powerful video - I hope everyone will take twenty... read more

04Jul

Is Jordan Peterson’s Fear of Committing to Christ Keeping Him From Catholicism?

“I’ve thought…I suppose it’s a form of comedy that Catholicism is... read more

22Sep

Hypocritical Climate “Emergency” Activist

Laughably, revealed in the above interview, the man representing the movement... read more

20May

Archbishop: The Great Reset… Foiled?

May 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (left) kindly... read more

%d bloggers like this: