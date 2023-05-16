Duty of State Vs Religious Obligations – Clash?

From The Fatima Center…

Faithful Discharge of Our Duties of State. If we perform our duties of state with the proper intention, and of course in the state of grace, we can make fitting penance in reparation for sins. Rather than doing them in the spirit of rancour, if we accept our long days, difficulties in raising the children, difficulties in living our vows or promises, etc., we can make reparation. Like the first category, it is more meritorious to faithfully fulfil our state in life than to choose to fast – especially if in so doing, we are neglecting the responsibilities that God has placed in our lives. Note how this kind of penance is also intimately connected with the Message of Fatima. In a letter dated February 28, 1943 to the Spanish Bishop of Gurza, Sister Lucy wrote: “Being in the chapel with my superiors’ permission, at midnight, Our Lord told me: The penance that I request and require now is the sacrifice demanded of everybody by the accomplishment of his own duty and the observance of My law.” End of Extract – Read entire article here…

Editor writes…

I remember the opinion being expressed in my hearing some years ago, that someone who was caring for a very sick 80 something mother should, nevertheless, be attending more weekday Masses. I expressed my surprise and asked if the person making the comment thought that it was more important to attend the weekday Masses than to stay at home in case the sick parent had an accident, fell (if, for example, she had mobility problems) or otherwise needed attention – a cup of tea, medicine, whatever. To my astonishment, the answer came without hesitation: “Well, yes, I think so.” That person believed it was more important to attend Mass as often as possible, than to put a sick person first and so miss Mass, including, even, a close sick family member. Your thoughts…

