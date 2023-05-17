Explaining the Dangers of the New Mass to Diocesan Catholics – But Will They Listen?

Blogger, RCA Victor (USA) writes…

“…I’d like to discuss how traditional Catholics (i.e. Catholics) can speak convincingly (not to mention charitably and patiently) to “mainstream” Catholics about why the Novus Ordo is a poverty-stricken, basically anti-Catholic liturgy that should be shunned. I know we just had a topic on the “Stated Purpose of the New Mass” etc., but my request has to do with how to broach the subject with non-traditionalists. Do we even speak the same language?”

Editor writes…

A very fair point. It is so easy to get tied up in knots trying to explain why the new Mass is dangerous to the Faith, not least to people who have never known anything else. Sometimes, going into the kind of details which Martin highlights in his excellent article recently discussed, is (mis)interpreted as a busload of conspiracy theories. How, then, do most of us broach the subject? Here are some starter lines which you may vote up or down as you choose – and please add your own in the comments below…

I stopped attending the new Mass some years ago because I began to read up on it and…

When I started attending (or returned to attending) the traditional Latin Mass I found that…

What we need to remember is that we should attend the Mass which we know pleases God because…

It’s not about going to the Mass which we prefer because…

It would be good if bloggers could copy and finish any of the above starter lines to help us try to reach Catholics who have either never known the old Mass or who have forgotten what they were taught about it. And, as I’ve already said, feel free to add your own starters. Feel free, too, to dip into Martin’s article linked above if you wish to include a key fact or ten 😀

