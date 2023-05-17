Explaining the Dangers of the New Mass to Diocesan Catholics – But Will They Listen?editor
Blogger, RCA Victor (USA) writes…
“…I’d like to discuss how traditional Catholics (i.e. Catholics) can speak convincingly (not to mention charitably and patiently) to “mainstream” Catholics about why the Novus Ordo is a poverty-stricken, basically anti-Catholic liturgy that should be shunned. I know we just had a topic on the “Stated Purpose of the New Mass” etc., but my request has to do with how to broach the subject with non-traditionalists. Do we even speak the same language?”
Editor writes…
A very fair point. It is so easy to get tied up in knots trying to explain why the new Mass is dangerous to the Faith, not least to people who have never known anything else. Sometimes, going into the kind of details which Martin highlights in his excellent article recently discussed, is (mis)interpreted as a busload of conspiracy theories. How, then, do most of us broach the subject? Here are some starter lines which you may vote up or down as you choose – and please add your own in the comments below…
- I stopped attending the new Mass some years ago because I began to read up on it and…
- When I started attending (or returned to attending) the traditional Latin Mass I found that…
- What we need to remember is that we should attend the Mass which we know pleases God because…
- It’s not about going to the Mass which we prefer because…
It would be good if bloggers could copy and finish any of the above starter lines to help us try to reach Catholics who have either never known the old Mass or who have forgotten what they were taught about it. And, as I’ve already said, feel free to add your own starters. Feel free, too, to dip into Martin’s article linked above if you wish to include a key fact or ten 😀
Comments (7)
Having worked for a novus ordo religious order for years (although I had nothing to do with their religious life or sacraments) I can vouch that it is nigh on impossible to get through to these people. The situation was this – a group of lay people worked in an office doing the administrative work of the order, who lived and had a NO chapel nearby. A fair few of the lay staff were novus ordo Catholics, a couple lapsed, and some no religion at all. There were only two of us who attended the TLM. The attitude of the priests ranged from somewhat bemused to downright hostile. I was even called ‘a schismatic’ for attending a diocesan parish TLM by one of them. Yet the same priests would have no problem with ‘ecumenical’ gatherings, and I was horrified to see a picture taken at an event, which showed a couple of the priests ‘concelebrating’ with a ‘woman priest’. Obviously, she couldn’t ‘concelebrate’ but she was behind the altar and had her arms in the same position as the priests, just prior to the NO consecration, so it gave the impression to those ignorant or ill-instructed that she was concelebrating.
We used to leave trad magazines around in the coffee room for the lay staff, but they were ignored. On some occasions they were deliberately removed. They just weren’t interested and thought we were oddballs. I gave up in the end.
As for my geographical parish, I haven’t been there for nearly 30 years. I wouldn’t know anyone there now I don’t suppose. Firstly, in order to have any contact with them, I’d have to attend the NO Mass. I remember the hostility from some parishioners when I used to go there, and they found out I also attended the TLM on occasions. I don’t suppose much has changed.
I hate to put a dampener on this topic, but there are real and almost insurmountable barriers that have to be faced. We are, in a sense, dealing with two different religions, and it’s very hard to overcome that. If the parish priest was half decent I might feel more inclined to try, but he’s awful.
WF,
I think that’s it in a nutshell: we are dealing with two different religions. But that statement invariably meets with resentment and hostility – and we are then accused of being the different religion!
Sorry – I meant to sum up by saying – no, they won’t listen, they will just think you are a crank.
This is not necessarily a starter line, or even a starter paragraph, but the first time I heard a Traditional Mass was in 2002, two years after I returned to the Church (it was, of course, an “Indult” Mass). I knew nothing about the Vatican II revolution at that point, but my reaction to this [Low] Mass was to sit there choking back tears during the entire liturgy, instinctively knowing, somehow, that this was the true Mass.
I then began to wonder, “What is that other thing I’ve been attending these past two years?” So I started reading Church history, and after four years of vacillating between the “two forms of the Roman Rite” (yeah, right….) assisted exclusively at the TLM and never looked back…except with increasing dismay at the casual, irreverent barrenness of the [very aptly named] “Ordinary form.”
I doubt that such an emotional reaction would be an appropriate conversation starter, and I also doubt that people who have remained in the Church during the revolution, having been conditioned to the Protestantized liturgy with which the Church has gravely wounded herself for the past 50+ years, would understand my reaction. All I can say is to speculate and hope that by the grace of God, modern Catholics in ever-increasing numbers will recognize what has been stolen from them and act accordingly. It will be difficult in most cases, I imagine, to give up a liturgy which celebrates self and embrace a liturgy that celebrates the mystery of Divine selflessness and self-denial.
But perhaps the lack of mystery, especially as the world around us descends ever more rapidly into depravity, will be the very undoing of this ghastly crime known as the “Novus Ordo.” Hopefully, the Novus Ordo, which embraces and surrenders to the world, and reflects it, will eventually become as repulsive to modern Catholics as the world itself.
RCA Victor,
I have noticed that as the NO Mass becomes more secularised and banal, people seek mystery and the supernatural, but sadly, end up getting into false apparition lunacy like this: https://gloria.tv/post/78NERWNRiYVVCGxqaWM7xB1Wd – ironically, in this case, being pushed by a so-called ‘trad’ Catholic. God help us.
WF,
Ah yes, more Taylor Marshall misinformation. This more than ever highlights the need for fortress-like catechesis from Traditional priests. I’m afraid there have been many snares laid for the Counter-revolution.
I would also recommend a little book to our readers, Catholics by Brian Moore, written in 1972. It was also made into a movie with Martin Sheen as the modern priest. I can post a YouTube link if anyone wants to watch it (there are two versions; the one on the Latin American channel contains scenes missing from the more common version).
This book is very powerfully prophetic: after Vatican IV and on the verge of an ecumenical merging with Buddhists, Rome has become quite disturbed that an isolated monastery off the coast of Ireland is still celebrating the TLM, and that thousands of Catholics are traveling to this remote spot to hear it because it is the last TLM celebrated on earth. So the Provincial General of that monastery’s order sends a modern priest (the typical social justice warrior) to tell these renegade monks that they may no longer celebrate the TLM, or even have private confessions except under rare circumstances.
In other words, this book eerily lays out exactly what we are experiencing under this pontificate: the suppression of Tradition under the false rationale of “unity.”
Perhaps, getting back to this topic, we could ask our mainstream brethren why the Church, which rests on the twin pillars of Scripture and Tradition, is bent on destroying half of her foundation.