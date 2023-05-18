Digital Currency Comes For Your Freedom – Fight!

From Bank of England – The digital pound: A new form of money for households and businesses?

Overview

A Bank of England and HM Treasury publication

The way we use money is changing. This Consultation Paper sets out our assessment of the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) – a so-called ‘digital pound’. It has been overseen by the joint Bank-HM Treasury CBDC Taskforce that was announced in April 2021.

At this stage, we judge it likely that the digital pound will be needed in the future. It is too early to decide whether to introduce the digital pound, but we are convinced preparatory work is justified.

The digital pound would be a new form of sterling, similar to a digital banknote, issued by the Bank of England. It would be used by households and businesses for their everyday payments needs. It would be used in-store, online and to make payments to family and friends. If introduced, it would exist alongside, and be easily exchangeable with, cash and bank deposits.

The digital pound would maintain public access to retail central bank money and, as our lifestyles and the economy become ever more digital, it would also promote innovation, choice and efficiency in domestic payments.

During this consultation, HM Treasury and the Bank of England will engage extensively with stakeholders across the UK to seek views on the proposed model of the digital pound set out. Responses to this consultation are invited from all interested members of the public, experts, and organisations. Continues…

Note: Details of how to respond to this consultation (deadline 7 June 2023) – including by email – are listed at the above link: “The response to this consultation will inform our joint future work.”

Editor writes…

I will be responding to this consultation well before the deadline and I would encourage everyone here to do the same. Click here to read more about this most dangerous development. Do your own research, too, and share your findings with us, whether informed articles, videos or anything else that you think may help to educate us about this move by the Bank of England to monitor and even direct how we spend our money. Surely, as Catholics, we have a duty to protest against this latest State attempt to invade our privacy and remove our God-given freedoms?

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

