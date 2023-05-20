The Christian Attitude to Friendship: Is It Wrong – Or Simply Prudent – To Identify “Frenenemies”?editor
Editor writes…
The common theme running through various articles and videos on the subject of friendship, is the need to remove people from our lives who are not helpful – “toxic” people who are not bringing out the best in us. That sort of thing. In this, Jordan Peterson is no different from other commentators.
But is this the sort of advice which we, as Catholics, should be following? Indeed, I know of people who consider themselves to be “good Catholics” (not a judgment any of us should make about ourselves) yet who speak the language of “psychology” when it comes to separating the sheep from the goats in their circle of acquaintances and friends.
Should we treat those we regard as “friends” differently from those whom we regard, really, as “enemies” – “frenemies” to use the modern label. Or should we reflect, instead, the teaching of Christ about loving our enemies and doing good to those who persecute us? How can this be done? Your personal experiences/dilemmas might help others to deal with problems in friendships, so, without naming anyone (please and thank you) feel free to share your thoughts on this important subject.
“…Go on then, encouraging one another, and building up one another’s faith… See to it that nobody repays injury with injury; you must aim always at what is best for one another and for all around you.”
(1 Thessalonians: 5: 11; 15).
Well, oddly enough, I’ve just been thinking about how to tell a real friend from an enemy, so this will make an interesting read for me, the comments from other bloggers.
I have “friend” who makes out that she is interested in me and my family but I can’t help feeling that she asks how we are all getting on in the hope of hearing that we’ve failed in some way, so I’m becoming wary when she strikes up a conversation (usually by phone as we live at a distance). I am finding I get impatient at times but not sure if it’s the Christian thing to do to just stop keeping in touch. I’d welcome the opinions of others on this.
Lily,
If I may ask, what makes you think that she isn’t a genuine friend, and that she might hope to hear you have failed in some way? Is there some concrete reason – a specific incident – or is it just gut feeling?
WF,
It’s difficult to pin down but it’s more than a gut feeling. In general I notice that when she asks about my kids it’s always along the lines of couldn’t they do this or that better, what they are doing is never good enough – that is the sense I am getting from what she says. Then when I ask about her kids, everything in the garden is rosy with them. I could be imagining it but I know she tends to gossip about other people so I can’t help wondering if I’m getting it in the neck as well, LOL! The more I think of it the more I think I need to control the conversation better so that I’m not giving too much information away about my family. She’s been a good friend to me for a long time so I don’t want to lose touch with her but I have been thinking of keeping her at arm’s length for a bit.
Lily,
Yes, it seems like a more managed approach in your conversations might be the answer. When you feel the conversation is going the wrong way, gently steer it back into safer waters. As your relationship only seems to be by phone now – it’s not like she lives next door – I think it’s worth making the effort to try and keep in touch if you can. The fact she phones must mean something. If she really disliked you, chances are she wouldn’t contact you. And take with a pinch of salt that everything in her life is rosy. People often say that when the opposite is true. Do you think I’d make a good ‘Agony Uncle’? 😀
WF
Thanks for that – yes, I definitely think you’d make a good Agony Uncle but I hope you won’t charge as much as Athanasius (£100 to have him as a friend, LOL!)
Westminsterfly,
I think that you would make a good agony uncle. There is an empathy which very often shines through your posts.
Lily
Okay, how does ten bob and a pickled egg sound?
Goodness, no-one’s ever had me down as being empathetic before. Don’t worry, you’ll get to know me better. Anyway, after that accolade, there’s only one option. As soon as CT closes, I’m opening the WestminsterFly Agony Uncle blog 😀 AND I’m not as exorbitant as Athanasius.
It’s a difficult one this. I did mention once in confession that a person I used to work with really brought out the worst in me. I mean seriously. I just couldn’t bear to be in the same room as him. I am sure he felt the same way about me. There were no rows, or scenes of any kind, but we just seemed to have a severe aversion to each other, and I dealt with it by limiting contact / conversation to the absolute bare necessities, while remaining polite and non-confrontational – even if I felt that subtle goading was taking place. The priest explained that due to fallen human nature, it is inevitable that we are not always going to like everyone we encounter – indeed, we might even take an extreme dislike to someone, sometimes for a specific reason, sometimes for no reason at all other than a clash of personality. He said to put feelings and emotions aside. He said I was under no obligation to feign friendship, and that as long as I willed him no harm – or did no harm to him, and prayed for him, and tried to be as courteous as possible, then sometimes that’s the best that can be hoped for, and I would not be committing any sin.
I haven’t seen the Jordan Peterson video, but I know there is this modern tendency to use other people like some kind of therapy – i.e. they are either helpful or unhelpful to you. This is just self-centred. But, if he is referring to removing dangerous people from your lives – i.e. those with sociopathic tendencies who can cause severe damage – then personally, I don’t have an issue with that.
Also, Scripture gives us precedents, that after taking certain actions, it is sad but sometimes necessary to cast certain people away, or not waste any more time on them:
Matthew 18: 15-17 “But if thy brother shall offend against thee, go, and rebuke him between thee and him alone. If he shall hear thee, thou shalt gain thy brother. And if he will not hear thee, take with thee one or two more: that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may stand. And if he will not hear them: tell the church. And if he will not hear the church, let him be to thee as the heathen and publican.”
Matthew 10:14 “And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words: going forth out of that house or city shake off the dust from your feet.”
Westminsterfly,
Your post reminds me that forgiveness is an essential lubricant in human interaction, and how difficult it can be to put into action. I remember hearing a homily in the wake of Amoris Laetitia in which a courageous young priest said that he felt that Pope Francis’ seeming openness to admitting the divorced and re-married to Holy Communion was a diversion from the real problem. Marriages, he said, do not fail because of access to Holy Communion, but because people are all too often incapable of forgiving each other.
Leitourgos
And also marriages fail because of lack of solid marriage preparation, and if a marriage hits the rocks, virtually no Catholic help for those who need it. I was once asked to help find an agency for a friend whose marriage was in deep trouble. Marriage Care (formerly Catholic Marriage Care) was Catholic at one time, but I was told it’s not anymore, and I am open to correction on this, but I was told they give counselling to non-married partners and also same-sex couples. Perhaps someone can confirm/deny that. The organisation Retrouvaille was recommended https://www.retrouvaille.org.uk but I don’t know anything about it, so it would need to be researched. Sadly by the time I got this information to my friend, the rift had gone too far.
WF,
Your post is really helpful to me especially that quote from Matthew’s gospel at the end. My problem is that if I did that in my situation, my friend would be outraged and I don’t want to cause her unnecessary suffering. I’m trying to take the road of the saints to put up with her comments which I think are based in snobbery. She is a bit of a Hyacinth Bouquet LOL!
One thing I have learned to be careful about over the years is the instant dislikes that one can take to strangers. I heard a talk once in which the speaker–an Orthodox priest–said that he thought that such instant dislikes came from the Devil. On the other hand, I have (although I say it myself) pretty good intuition, and I wish I had followed it more in my life in regard to friends (and much else, I might add). I suppose that it all comes down to the discernment of spirits.
The Gospel tells us to love God and neighbour, the latter including friends and enemies. Thus the elimination of I ‘frenemies’ clashes with the most basic tenets of our faith.
That our love should be as far as possible all-embracing is, in my opinion, one of the reasons, why Western Catholics have traditionally set great store by the territorial parish, encouraging people to worship and socialise in their parish of reference in what is, after all, the basic unit, after the family, of Christian existence. Protestants, on the other hand, have been more flexible on this, especially in urban contexts, choosing the parish which most suits their likes and dislikes. (In recent decades, it has to be said, Catholics have began to follow Protestant brethren in this as mobility has increased and the duration of tenure of parish priests much diminished, but the reception of the sacraments of Christian initiation still requires an interaction with the territorial parish of reference, even if it is just in order to get permission to receive the sacraments in another parish.)
Too often we forget that the Hebrew meaning of our word ‘church’ is ‘convocation’. The initiative of calling us together is not ours, but belongs to God. In a given parish, you will have people of different socio-economic circumstances, people of greater or lesser intelligence, a spectrum of ages, and so on. Only in an environment as varied as this can one really learn to love, for if we only those whom we like, is that not just another form of love of self?
The elimination of those who challenge is in some way, even if it is only testing our patience, is a very negative thing, akin, in a way, to ethnic cleansing. If people are not challenged, they will not grow. Growth requires the cut and thrust of human interaction, something which used to take place in classrooms and playgrounds throughout the Kingdom until we began wrapping children in cotton wool and pandering to their every whim (often because of guilty consciences arising out of divorce). My grandmother’s oft voiced command to ‘get out and play’ was not primarily an injunction to engage in physical exercise. It was far more about engaging with other people and so learning what human life is about in all of its dimensions.
We are all destined to eternity. Better to learn the art of Christian social interaction here than in Purgatory. In this, the Spiritual Works of Mercy are a very useful guide.
Leitourgos,
“Thus the elimination of ‘frenemies’ clashes with the most basic tenets of our faith.”
That’s exactly what I think as well. All these psychology ideas are very much rooted in the “me, me, me” mentality. The idea of suffering the faults of others, seems to be out of the question, and even Catholics go along with this selfish attitude.
I’m still at the thinking stage with this thread but thought I would thrown in that tuppence worth when your comment hit me between the eyes.
Josephine,
It seems to me that psychology is one of the least exact sciences out there. What you get out seems to depend pretty much on what you put in, if you see what I mean.
Josephine
Quite right! Friendship, like marriage, involves a bit of give and take as well as patience when one or other party may be a bit out of sorts. Marriage is harder because you can’t escape the situation when it’s not quite so pleasant, which is why I’m a single man, dominated only by a cat I refer to as Chairman Meow.
I haven’t watched the Jordan Peterson video, which is probably based on general human social interaction, but I can say something from experience.
In our lives I think it fair to say that we may only have one or two true friends. We may have many friendly acquaintances, but only a very small number of real friends. The best way to know a true friend is when we are in trouble. Do they stick by us, assuming we’re in the right, or do they merely sympathise, offer a few hollow words of comfort and move on. It’s in times of trouble we get to know who are real friends are. How many are prepared to get into the trenches with us!
Of course, Our Lord, Our Lady and the saints are always our dear friends, so we’re never alone, but from a human perspective it is always comforting to know that when the odds are stacked against us there’s someone there to stand by our side. That’s a true friend.
It’s one of the saddest observations of these times that priests, who should be reliable friends to all, like Our Saviour, are often the most treacherous. That’s not to say all priests are like this, for I can count a number of good and holy priests in my life who are the dearest of friends. But generally speaking, the priests who closed the churches during the COVID lockdowns, the priests who tell you not to worry about Hell because God is too merciful to send you there, the priests who introduce novelty into the worship of God, the priests who don’t hear confessions often and who neglect the sick and dying, the priests who undermine the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, etc. These are smiling assassins who should be avoided at all costs.
It’s one thing having acquaintances who abandon us in our time of human need, but quite another to have our immortal souls endangered by bad and/or negligent priests. This latter type of false friend is by far the worst manifestation of evil in our lives.
Then there are those priests who hide their pride, arrogance and vengeful spirit behind a mask of piety and fraternal correction. These are worse murderers of souls than the more obvious hippie priests because they have no conscience whatever when it comes to depriving souls of their life’s blood, the Mass and the Sacraments. We witnessed such an outrage when churches were closed during lockdown, but there are other instances which are best not spoken of. We may conclude that such priests are no friends of our souls, but much worse than that is they are no true friends of our Divine Master, the Good Shepherd.
If we lived in a time of good and holy priests in every parish then we would scare need to worry about human friendship. As things stand, however, this rock of stability has been largely removed from our lives and it is very difficult not to feel great resentment towards those responsible. Still, if we are true friends of Our Lord, we must pray for such destructive priests as charity demands.
And on that note, I’m your friend if you need one. The price is £100 per week!!!
Athanasius,
LOL! Great post from you which I find very helpful. If I could afford it, you’d be my best friend, LOL!
On a serious note, I do agree with you that we are lucky if we have one or two true friends. I’m not sure that I have as many, but I thank God for my family.
Lily
You can’t go far wrong with a good family, that’s for sure. There’s a loyalty in families, by which I mean good loving families, that we never find anywhere else.
Cheap at the price!
Leitourgos
Imagine the advertising logo – “cheap friend for hire”. Doesn’t quite have that ring to it somehow!
A friend has emailed the following information to me today – seems a very large number of young people in the 17-20 age group have booked for this year’s pilgrimage to Chartres, which is more or less full up now. https://www.nd-chretiente.com/chartres-2023/inscription-au-pelerinage-de-chartres/
That’s the kind of friends we should all value – those who send us edifying messages!
Confirmed here – completely full up! https://gloria.tv/post/zfd9PQ7texRq3GuJT6sv8KJPm
I always find that it is in times of trouble that you find out who your real friends are, and this is especially when you are in some kind of situation when most people think you are in the wrong. That’s when I have found out who my true friends are. Once in a work situation when I was under threat of being fired for speaking out about something, that’s when my “frenemies” showed their true colours. I’ll never forget it which I suppose some will think is sinful, but that’s how I am feeling about it even a few years after the event.
I agree completely with Athanasius. The best litmus test for a true friendship is the reaction of friends when times are tough.
I had a stoke on Tuesday. It was minor, but I spent two days in hospital. Some people I had previously regarded as friends, have not been in touch, or have simply, sent big standard messages once and haven’t bothered to follow it up.
On the flip side, I was extremely touched when two or three friends displayed true friendship by their kindness and concern.
Petrus
I had no idea you had suffered a TIA. I hope it’s a one off and you’re well on the mend. A colleague of mine suffered a similar cardiovascular event some months ago, caused by high blood pressure. He was left with some paralysis for a while but is now fully recovered with blood pressure under control. I always urge people to purchase a blood pressure device because high blood pressure is called the silent killer and even affects some youngsters.
I’ll remember you in my prayers to the great St. Joseph.
Athanasius,
I meant to say in my original post that no one on the blog knew so I wasn’t referring to anyone here. Many thanks for giving me that opportunity.
I have slight paralysis in my left arm and a slight droop in my mouth. Apart from that I’m fine. Mine was caused by multiple factors, mainly the thickness of my blood. So, I now have a whole host of tablets to take. It’s worth it if it prevents another one.
Many thanks for the prayers!
Petrus
Prayers assured. Saint Janarius (also known as ‘Gennaro’) is the Patron Saint of Blood Disorders.
Petrus,
That’s awful. What a worry for your family and you. Did the priest come with the Last Sacraments? That would have been a comfort, in the worst case scenario which, thank God, did not come to be.
Josephine,
No. I wasn’t anywhere near danger of death. A priest asked to be kept informed but anointing really wasn’t required.
Gosh, if I took a stroke, even a slight one, I think I’d want the Last Rights.
Petrus,
I’ve just said three Hail Mary’s for the restoration of your health, and I will continue to pray for you!
Petrus
One of the blood-thinning drugs you’re likely to be offered is Clopidogril. This is a new generation drug that seems to be quite controversial in terms of side effects. If you have been given this then ask your doctor to consider instead the older generation drug called Dipyridamole. It’s a far safer and equally efficient blood thinner. The only downside is if you’re taking it long term then you will have to ask for a complimentary drug called Omeprazole to keep the stomach happy. Dipyridamole used ober a long period can cause serious gastrointestinal upset. Also, if using aspirin every day make sure it’s gastro-resistant aspirin, not the usual dispersible stuff.
Petrus, so sorry to hear this news especially as you have a young family. I’m sure they will soon sort you out anticoagulant wise. I’ve been on edoxiban for some years without problem but they will know the right one for you. I will keep you in my prayers for a complete recovery, it must have been a very worrying time.
There is also another blood thinner called Rivaroxaban (Brand name: Xarelto). A relative of mine is on it. She doesn’t have to take Omeprazole to protect the stomach.
I had a relative on blood thinners and she felt they were dangerous to be on.
I had never heard the term “frenemies” before, but my first reaction was that it sounds like a goofy term dreamed up by the denizens of Facebook, where you can “Friend” and “Unfriend” people at will, and “Like” or “Unlike” (or whatever it’s called) comments until the cows come home, or the swallows return to Capistrano.
I think the real issue in excluding relationships is if they have the potential to lead you into near occasions of sin. If we, for example, are trying to combat our faults, and persevering in being pious and devoted Catholics, then obviously we can’t be associating with party animals, or others whose lives are are predominantly sensual….no matter how much we might enjoy their company.
And if we enjoy their company that much, then we should be praying for their conversion while limiting our association with them.
That said, my first impressions of people are almost always wrong, and I find myself having to correct them sooner or later (usually sooner). My first impression of Editor, for example, when she picked me up at the airport in 2008, was that she was a slim, witty, attractive, intelligent and charming woman. However, when she kept driving on the wrong side of the road on the way to my lodging, and then couldn’t even tell me what the population of Glasgow was, I had to do some serious re-thinking….
🙂