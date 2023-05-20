The Christian Attitude to Friendship: Is It Wrong – Or Simply Prudent – To Identify “Frenenemies”?

Editor writes…

The common theme running through various articles and videos on the subject of friendship, is the need to remove people from our lives who are not helpful – “toxic” people who are not bringing out the best in us. That sort of thing. In this, Jordan Peterson is no different from other commentators.

But is this the sort of advice which we, as Catholics, should be following? Indeed, I know of people who consider themselves to be “good Catholics” (not a judgment any of us should make about ourselves) yet who speak the language of “psychology” when it comes to separating the sheep from the goats in their circle of acquaintances and friends.

Should we treat those we regard as “friends” differently from those whom we regard, really, as “enemies” – “frenemies” to use the modern label. Or should we reflect, instead, the teaching of Christ about loving our enemies and doing good to those who persecute us? How can this be done? Your personal experiences/dilemmas might help others to deal with problems in friendships, so, without naming anyone (please and thank you) feel free to share your thoughts on this important subject.

“…Go on then, encouraging one another, and building up one another’s faith… See to it that nobody repays injury with injury; you must aim always at what is best for one another and for all around you.”

(1 Thessalonians: 5: 11; 15).

