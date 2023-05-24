Bread & Circuses… Why the Obsession with Media Trivia As World In Turmoil – Are People Stupid?

Westminster Fly emails – 22 May…

Talk about ‘bread and circuses’ [Definition: entertainment or political policies used to keep the mass of people happy and docile]…

The world’s going to hell on a handcart and yet the headlines screaming from just about everywhere for the last three days have been about ‘Holly and Phil’ from daytime TV. Who watches this stuff anyway? I should think most of the population is already at work when it’s on…

Editor writes…

Is this obsession with media trivia related to the spiritual blindness which was essentially foretold at Fatima? Is such nonsense proof of the diabolical disorientation in the world and the Church foretold in those apparitions?

Today, Feast of Feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, is a timely reminder of the importance of the Fatima prophecies, but if this latest media madness is not evidence of diabolical disorientation – what then? Your thoughts…

